Kodak Revives the Ektapan Name for Three ‘New’ Black and White Films

Jeremy Gray

Three boxes of Kodak Tri-X black and white film are shown on the left; on the right is a black-and-white photo of a rustic barn in a grassy field with mountains and clouds in the background.

Eastman Kodak has continued its torrid pace of film releases by announcing two new professional film lines, Ektacolor and Ektapan, comprising six films in total, five of which are available in both 135 and 120 formats. Kodak Ektapan is a continuous-tone panchromatic black-and-white film available in ISO 100, 400, and P3200 variants.

Buy the Kodak Ektapan film new on B&HBuy the Kodak Ektapan film used on KEH.com

While Kodak has used the “Ektapan” name before, the series has been discontinued for nearly 25 years, and Kodak then recommended that photographers switch to Kodak Professional T-Max films. In fact, the new Ektapan film bears more than a passing resemblance to the existing T-Max film that Kodak Alaris, not Eastman Kodak, has distributed for many years. It is interesting that Eastman Kodak is not using the T-Max name, but instead going back to its vintage Ektapan branding. This is also the case with the other film unveiled today, Ektacolor Pro, which looks an awful lot like Portra.

Three yellow and black boxes of Kodak Ektapan black and white film labeled 100, 400, and P3200, each for 135 format, arranged side by side on a white background.

Nonetheless, this is just the latest example of Eastman Kodak bringing more film back under its umbrella. Since last September, the Rochester-based Eastman Kodak, the legendary brand most photographers think of when they think of Kodak, has been releasing new film that it sells directly to manufacturers. This started with Kodacolor 100 and 200 in September, then Kodak Gold and Ultramax in November, Ektar and Tri-X in January, and Ektachrome slide film last month.

There is no indication that the new Kodak Ektapan 100, 400, and P3200 films are fundamentally “new,” but it is nonetheless good news to see Eastman Kodak release more films under its revised branding and within its direct-to-retailer network, which the company has continuously said will help keep film more accessible to photographers, both in terms of cost and availability. That said, in this case, Kodak T-Max and Ektapan are priced the same, at least for now at B&H.

Kodak says the family of Ektapan films delivers “exceptional image quality for detailed subjects,” and offers “wide latitude for push and pull processing with good results.”

The film’s T-Grain emulsion features flat, tabular silver halide crystals to maintain a low-grain appearance, which the company says delivers higher resolution and sharper images than “traditional cubic-grain films.”

“This structure provides a ‘clean’ look with high contrast, distinct edges, and reduced texture,” Kodak continues.

Sample Images

Black and white image of tall, jagged rock formations rising from the edge of a calm lake, with distant mountains and a clear sky in the background. Sparse vegetation grows among the rocks.
Kodak Ektapan 100
Glass jars filled with seashells sit on a windowsill, illuminated by sunlight streaming through the window and casting dramatic shadows and light patterns on the wall. The scene is in black and white.
Kodak Ektapan 100
Rough, uneven patches of textured stone or concrete cover a flat, sandy surface, creating an abstract pattern of irregular shapes and shadows in a black-and-white image.
Kodak Ektapan 100
A black and white photo of a rustic wooden barn in a grassy field, with a line of trees and tall, jagged mountains under a sky filled with scattered clouds in the background.
Kodak Ektapan 100
Several fishing boats are docked at a marina, with a smaller boat in the foreground and larger commercial fishing vessels behind it. Calm water reflects the boats and a distant shoreline is visible in the background.
Kodak Ektapan 100
Black and white photo of a desert landscape with several Joshua trees, rocky hills in the background, and sparse vegetation covering the sandy ground.
Kodak Ektapan 400
Large, weathered driftwood logs and tangled roots lie on a rocky beach, with tall, leafless trees and a misty forest in the background. The scene has a stark, rugged, and moody atmosphere.
Kodak Ektapan 400
Two people walk on a path toward a gazebo by the beach, framed by large trees. The scene is in black and white with a bright sky and distant figures near the water.
Kodak Ektapan 400
A black-and-white photo of a rocky coastline with cliffs, dense trees, and waves gently hitting a small pebble beach. The ocean extends into the horizon under a cloudy sky.
Kodak Ektapan 400
A person ascends an escalator in a modern, well-lit building with geometric ceiling patterns. Another person stands ahead, leaning on the glass railing. The image is in black and white.
Kodak Ektapan P3200
A white wedding dress with long lace sleeves and layered skirt details hangs in a doorway, framed by ornate wrought iron doors.
Kodak Ektapan P3200
Two small NYPD traffic police cars are parked on a city street beside tall buildings. A DHL van and several other vehicles are also visible. Scaffolding lines one building and pedestrians are seen in the background.
Kodak Ektapan P3200
A black and white photo of heavy snow falling at night, with illuminated power lines, a utility pole, and tree branches visible under the snowflakes.
Kodak Ektapan P3200

Pricing and Availability

Kodak Ektapan 100 and 400 are available in 135 and 120 (medium format), while P3200 is only available for 35mm cameras. B&H is selling Kodak Ektapan 100 and 400 for $10.99 per 36-shot roll and Ektapan P3200 for $13.95. Five rolls of 120-format Kodak Ektapan 100 are $44.99, while the same offering with 400 speed is $48.95.

Buy the Kodak Ektapan film new on B&HBuy the Kodak Ektapan film used on KEH.com

Image credits: Eastman Kodak

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