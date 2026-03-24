Kodak Revives the Ektapan Name for Three ‘New’ Black and White Films

Eastman Kodak has continued its torrid pace of film releases by announcing two new professional film lines, Ektacolor and Ektapan, comprising six films in total, five of which are available in both 135 and 120 formats. Kodak Ektapan is a continuous-tone panchromatic black-and-white film available in ISO 100, 400, and P3200 variants.

While Kodak has used the “Ektapan” name before, the series has been discontinued for nearly 25 years, and Kodak then recommended that photographers switch to Kodak Professional T-Max films. In fact, the new Ektapan film bears more than a passing resemblance to the existing T-Max film that Kodak Alaris, not Eastman Kodak, has distributed for many years. It is interesting that Eastman Kodak is not using the T-Max name, but instead going back to its vintage Ektapan branding. This is also the case with the other film unveiled today, Ektacolor Pro, which looks an awful lot like Portra.

Nonetheless, this is just the latest example of Eastman Kodak bringing more film back under its umbrella. Since last September, the Rochester-based Eastman Kodak, the legendary brand most photographers think of when they think of Kodak, has been releasing new film that it sells directly to manufacturers. This started with Kodacolor 100 and 200 in September, then Kodak Gold and Ultramax in November, Ektar and Tri-X in January, and Ektachrome slide film last month.

There is no indication that the new Kodak Ektapan 100, 400, and P3200 films are fundamentally “new,” but it is nonetheless good news to see Eastman Kodak release more films under its revised branding and within its direct-to-retailer network, which the company has continuously said will help keep film more accessible to photographers, both in terms of cost and availability. That said, in this case, Kodak T-Max and Ektapan are priced the same, at least for now at B&H.

Kodak says the family of Ektapan films delivers “exceptional image quality for detailed subjects,” and offers “wide latitude for push and pull processing with good results.”

The film’s T-Grain emulsion features flat, tabular silver halide crystals to maintain a low-grain appearance, which the company says delivers higher resolution and sharper images than “traditional cubic-grain films.”

“This structure provides a ‘clean’ look with high contrast, distinct edges, and reduced texture,” Kodak continues.

Sample Images

Pricing and Availability

Kodak Ektapan 100 and 400 are available in 135 and 120 (medium format), while P3200 is only available for 35mm cameras. B&H is selling Kodak Ektapan 100 and 400 for $10.99 per 36-shot roll and Ektapan P3200 for $13.95. Five rolls of 120-format Kodak Ektapan 100 are $44.99, while the same offering with 400 speed is $48.95.

Image credits: Eastman Kodak