Kodak’s Ektacolor Pro Film Is the New Name of the Beloved Portra

Jeremy Gray

Three Kodak film boxes labeled "PRO 160," "PRO 400," and "PRO 800" on a white background, next to a person wearing a pink shirt, black pants, and bracelets, standing outdoors.

Alongside the new Kodak Ektapan 100, 400, and P3200 black and white films, Eastman Kodak also released Kodak Ektacolor Pro 160, 400, and 800 daylight-balanced color negative film. The new Ektacolor Pro films appear to be rebranded versions of Kodak’s extremely popular Portra films, which have long been distributed by Kodak Alaris rather than Eastman Kodak itself.

Buy the Kodak Ektacolor Pro new on B&HBuy the Kodak Ektacolor Pro used on KEH.com

Unlike the new Ektapan film, which revives a classic name from Kodak’s film history, the Ektacolor brand has been used for Kodak inkjet and photo paper products, rather than photographic film. The “Ektacolor” name is admittedly very similar to existing Kodak film names, like Ektachrome, Ektapan, and Ektar.

Although it has a new name, the Ektacolor 160, 400, and 800 color negative films appear to be the existing and beloved Portra line; the speeds, formats, and image quality promises are the same across both products. Eastman Kodak touts Ektacolor’s “exceptionally natural skin tones and soft, accurate color reproduction.”

In the case of the 160-speed film, Kodak says it has ultra-fine grain, wide exposure latitude, and produces clean images with smooth highlights.

“The Ektacolor Pro family offers outstanding exposure latitude, effectively accommodating variations in exposure and providing reliable performance for both amateur and professional photographers,” Kodak says.

Three Kodak Ektacolor professional film boxes are shown, labeled PRO 160, PRO 400, and PRO 800. Each box is yellow and black with red Kodak logos and white, blue, and black text.

In the case of Ektacolor 400, Kodak says it is “the world’s sharpest and finest grain 400 speed color negative film” and notes that it works well across a wide range of situations, “from bright daylight to low light.” Kodak Alaris boasts the same thing about Portra 400’s grain structure.

Rounding out the trio, Kodak Ektacolor Pro 800 promises “excellent low-light performance while maintaining natural skin tones and balanced color.”

Kodak Ektacolor Pro and Ektapan are the latest in a long series of new films manufactured and distributed by Eastman Kodak. After years of Kodak Alaris handling Kodak’s photographic film distribution, the Rochester-based Eastman Kodak began bringing film sales back under its roof, starting with Kodacolor 100 and 200 in September. Since then, Eastman Kodak has released rebranded versions of Kodak Gold, Ultramax, Ektar, Tri-X, and Ektachrome. Today’s relaunch of T-Max and Portra completes the move of Kodak Alaris’ existing Kodak Professional films back under Eastman Kodak’s umbrella.

Sample Images

A horse-drawn carriage with people in red coats travels down a snow-covered path lined with bare trees, while two people walk in the foreground and others are visible in the distance.
Kodak Ektacolor Pro 160
Close-up of cherry blossom branches covered in pale pink flowers set against a clear blue sky, creating a bright and vibrant spring scene.
Kodak Ektacolor Pro 160
Rocky coastline with small sandy coves, waves gently crashing, and patches of green and red vegetation in the foreground. The sky is overcast, and several rocky islands are visible offshore.
Kodak Ektacolor Pro 160
A person wearing a pink T-shirt, black pants with a silver chain, and colorful beaded bracelets stands outdoors near a beach skatepark, with palm trees and blue sky in the background.
Kodak Ektacolor Pro 400
A wide view of a cityscape at dusk, with numerous lights illuminating buildings and streets. The downtown area with tall buildings is visible in the distance, under a sky with scattered clouds.
Kodak Ektacolor Pro 400
Colorful Japanese city street with shops, large billboards, and signage in Japanese. A black taxi and a delivery van drive along the road. Tall buildings and busy storefronts line both sides of the street.
Kodak Ektacolor Pro 400
A person sits alone at a table inside a quiet, sunlit café with wooden chairs and large windows, looking outside at people and vehicles passing by on the street.
Kodak Ektacolor Pro 400
A modern apartment building with three floors, each featuring private balconies. The exterior walls are painted in bright colors, including orange, red, pink, and green. Green hedges line the bottom of the building.
Kodak Ektacolor Pro 400
Large rocky formations rise from the edge of the ocean, reflected clearly in the wet sand at low tide under a clear sky. Coastal greenery is visible in the background on the left.
Kodak Ektacolor Pro 800
A sandy path lined with tall pine trees and a wooden fence leads toward a beach, with the ocean visible in the background under a clear blue sky. Sunlight casts warm tones on the trees and grass.
Kodak Ektacolor Pro 800
A person stands in a field of tall grass at sunset, looking at a phone. The sky is clear, and the light creates a peaceful, golden atmosphere.
Kodak Ektacolor Pro 800
The Manhattan Bridge spans a wide river with several boats and jet skis below; city buildings and a clear blue sky are in the background.
Kodak Ektacolor Pro 800

Pricing and Availability

All three Kodak Ektacolor films are available in both 135 and 120 formats, starting at $16.99 per roll for 35mm film and $64.95 for a five-pack of Ektacolor Pro 160 medium-format film. It is worth noting that the 800-speed film is more expensive: $19.95 for 36 shots in 35mm format and $89.95 for a five-roll pack of 120. All that said, Portra’s pricing has gotten high over the last few years and this rebrand is, gratefully, seeing a reverse of that trend.

Buy the Kodak Ektacolor Pro new on B&HBuy the Kodak Ektacolor Pro used on KEH.com

Image credits: Eastman Kodak

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