Sigma’s 85mm f/1.2 Lens Looks Like It’s Coming Soon

The latest Adobe Camera Raw update, version 18.5, added support for the Sigma 85mm f/1.2 DG Art lens for full-frame mirrorless cameras. The only thing is that Sigma hasn’t actually released the lens or even said exactly when it is coming. Given that it’s now supported in Adobe’s photo editing software, though, it must be close.

Sigma announced the development of the 85mm f/1.2 DG Art lens back at CP+ in February, revealing next to no information about the lens itself. It is, or will be, Sigma’s longest f/1.2 lens to date, joining the company’s Sigma 35mm f/1.2 DG II Art released last year and the 50mm f/1.2 DG DN Art launched in 2024.













Sigma also said that the 85mm f/1.2 portrait prime will “complete” its series of f/1.2 lenses, strongly suggesting that the company won’t endeavor to make a wider or longer f/1.2 lens, at least not anytime soon.

Other than that, Sigma was and remains short on specifics about its upcoming 85mm f/1.2 DG Art lens. The company describes it as “compact” and “lightweight,” but didn’t dish on its exact dimensions. Naturally, Sigma also promises “exceptional resolution” even when shooting wide open, but Sigma didn’t say anything about the optical formula. The company shared that the upcoming lens will feature a pair of Sigma’s High-response Linear Actuators to drive autofocus, but said nothing about the minimum focusing distance or maximum reproduction.

Typically, photographers have to wait for photo editing software to support their brand-new lenses. It’s quite unusual for it to be the opposite situation, with photographers waiting for a supported lens to actually launch. Given that ACR added support for the Sigma 85mm f/1.2 DG Art, it seems like a safe bet that Sigma is still on target to hit or nearly hit its promised September release window. However, it remains unclear when exactly the lens will drop or how much it will cost.













The lens will be arriving on E-mount and L-Mount, where there is minimal competition in the 85mm f/1.2 segment. In fact, on L-Mount, the Sigma 85mm f/1.2 DG Art will be a complete and total first. On E-mount, Sigma’s lens will be the first to arrive with autofocus capabilities, joining the manual-focus $499 Mitakon Zhongyi Speedmaster 85mm f/1.2. There is a SongRaw 85mm f/1.2 AF MS lens on the way for $649, and it will be interesting to see if Sigma can beat it to the market.

It will be nice to get full, detailed specifications about Sigma’s 85mm f/1.2 DG Art lens. Photographers are surely hoping it will come in at an attractive price, too. For reference, the 35mm f/1.2 DG II Art lens is $1,549, while the 50mm f/1.2 DG DN Art is $1,539.

Image creditsSigma, Adobe. Header image created using an asset licensed via Depositphotos.com.