Harman’s Phoenix Color Film Rises From the Ashes With a New ISO

Back in 2023, Harman Photo, the company behind Ilford-brand photo film, launched an all-new color film, Phoenix 200. Last year, the company followed it up with Phoenix II. Now there’s yet another Phoenix on the block, this time arriving with a new speed: 125.

As reported by Kosmo Foto, Harman says this change is in direct response to customer feedback about how photographers like using the original Phoenix emulsions. The company says on Instagram that it tweaked its formula and adjusted the speed to match how photographers use Phoenix.

“Harman Phoenix 125 retains the same characteristics that you loved (or hated) about the original Phoenix 200 but with a new speed of 125 to reflect how you told us you shoot it,” Harman writes. “High contrast and strong, visible grain are just some of its unique traits that help to produce characterful, unmistakably analog results unlike any other color film.

“With a DX coded cassette and a box speed of ISO 125, It performs best in good, consistent light and on brighter days or when shooting into the light there is also a possibility of halation.”

Harman promises “punchy, vibrant” colors and recommends that photographers work hard to nail the exposure. The company suggests metering for midtones to retain shadow and highlight detail, warning that over- or under-exposure is “not Phoenix’s friend.”

It is worth noting that the new Phoenix 125 is a tweaked version of the original Phoenix color film released in 2023, which has since been discontinued. This is not a different version of its successor, Phoenix II. When Harman initially released Phoenix in 2023, it described it as an experimental film.

Given that it has returned in a new form, very much like the mythical phoenix it is named after, it seems that the experiment was at least some form of success. Harman itself admits that Phoenix has been a somewhat polarizing film, but for those who love it, it looks like it is here for good.

Harman Phoenix 125 is available in both 35mm and 120 formats and should be coming to film retailers very soon. It is worth noting that Phoenix II has been marked down recently. The 36-shot roll of 35mm Phoenix II 200 is $2 off at B&H right now, bringing its price to $11.99.

Image creditsHarman Photo