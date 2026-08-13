Photographers Capture Stunning Total Solar Eclipse

Photographers from all over the world traveled to Europe last night for a stunning total solar eclipse.

Angel Fux traveled to central Spain in collaboration with Nikon to be directly in the path of totality, where she captured the Moon blocking out the Sun, as well as solar prominences flicking out from behind Earth’s natural satellite.

The late timing of the eclipse, approximately 7.30 p.m., meant that the celestial event ended after sunset, below the horizon.

“Photographing the Sun at such a low altitude also introduces significantly more atmospheric turbulence and haze,” Fux tells PetaPixel. “Which can soften fine detail and requires checking focus much more frequently.”

“This was my first eclipse, but it probably will remain one of my favorites for the years to come because of its truly special condition,” she adds.

Astrophotographer Andrew McCarthy also traveled to Spain — the Balearic island of Ibiza — with the sole goal of capturing the shadow of the Moon in conjunction with the Sun’s corona.

After long flights, layovers, and taxis, McCarthy worked with the captain of a large ship to position the vessel in the right location for his shot.

“We ended up north of Ibiza in the Balearic Sea for the event,” McCarthy says. “The moment of totality took my breath away. The warm sunset colors split in two, and darkness fell over the water. Gasps from other sailors could be heard over all my cameras’ rapid-firing photos.”

NASA sent photographer Bill Ingalls to San Millán de los Caballeros, also in Spain, to capture the moment of totality. The eclipse was also visible in parts of Greenland, Iceland, northern Russia, the Atlantic Ocean, Spain, and a small corner of Portugal.

Professional skateboarder Danny Leon pulled off what he calls “the trick of his life” after airing out of a ramp while being captured some distance away by photographers Jose Angel Izquierdo and Gonzalo Gonzalez De Vega.

Spain only has to wait another year before another total eclipse sweeps across southern parts of the country. In the U.K., where the totality was over 90%, Brits have to wait until 2090 before there’s another one.