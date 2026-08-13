Photographers Capture Stunning Total Solar Eclipse

Space
Matt Growcoot
A split-screen view showing a close-up of a solar eclipse on the left and a wider shot of a partial eclipse over the ocean on the right.
Angel Fux, left, Andrew McCarthy, right.

Photographers from all over the world traveled to Europe last night for a stunning total solar eclipse.

Angel Fux traveled to central Spain in collaboration with Nikon to be directly in the path of totality, where she captured the Moon blocking out the Sun, as well as solar prominences flicking out from behind Earth’s natural satellite.

The late timing of the eclipse, approximately 7.30 p.m., meant that the celestial event ended after sunset, below the horizon.

A total solar eclipse shows a dark lunar silhouette surrounded by a thin, glowing red ring of the sun's chromosphere and a prominence.
A solar prominence fires from beneath the Moon. | Photo by Angel Fux

“Photographing the Sun at such a low altitude also introduces significantly more atmospheric turbulence and haze,” Fux tells PetaPixel. “Which can soften fine detail and requires checking focus much more frequently.”

“This was my first eclipse, but it probably will remain one of my favorites for the years to come because of its truly special condition,” she adds.

Three phases of a solar eclipse are shown against a black background, featuring the diamond ring effect and the corona.
Angel Fux
A solar eclipse shows the dark silhouette of the moon against the sun, with a thin red ring of light and solar prominences visible along the edge.
Angel Fux

Astrophotographer Andrew McCarthy also traveled to Spain — the Balearic island of Ibiza — with the sole goal of capturing the shadow of the Moon in conjunction with the Sun’s corona.

After long flights, layovers, and taxis, McCarthy worked with the captain of a large ship to position the vessel in the right location for his shot.

A crescent-shaped sun rises above a dark blue ocean horizon against a purple sky.
The eclipse slips below the Balearic Sea. | Andrew McCarthy

“We ended up north of Ibiza in the Balearic Sea for the event,” McCarthy says. “The moment of totality took my breath away. The warm sunset colors split in two, and darkness fell over the water. Gasps from other sailors could be heard over all my cameras’ rapid-firing photos.”

A solar eclipse hangs in a sunset sky above a dark ocean, with the sun's reflection shimmering on the water's surface.
McCarthy calls his creation ‘Shadows on the Balearic Sea’, and it is available to buy as a print from his website now.

NASA sent photographer Bill Ingalls to San Millán de los Caballeros, also in Spain, to capture the moment of totality. The eclipse was also visible in parts of Greenland, Iceland, northern Russia, the Atlantic Ocean, Spain, and a small corner of Portugal.

A total solar eclipse showing the dark silhouette of the moon surrounded by a bright, glowing solar corona against a black sky.
NASA/Bill Ingalls

Professional skateboarder Danny Leon pulled off what he calls “the trick of his life” after airing out of a ramp while being captured some distance away by photographers Jose Angel Izquierdo and Gonzalo Gonzalez De Vega.



Spain only has to wait another year before another total eclipse sweeps across southern parts of the country. In the U.K., where the totality was over 90%, Brits have to wait until 2090 before there’s another one.

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