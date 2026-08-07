Tons of Top Cameras Are Discounted Right Now

Deals
Jeremy Gray

Three mirrorless cameras, labeled Canon EOS R5 Mark II, Sony α7, and Nikon Z 7II, are arranged side-by-side against a colorful, abstract background.

There are many great deals on a wide range of very good cameras at B&H right now. While not all of them are the absolute latest and greatest, they are very good interchangeable lens cameras, ranging from Micro Four Thirds all the way up to full frame.

Canon Camera Deals

Canon EOS R6 II

Kicking things off is the Canon EOS R6 II. While it has been replaced by the excellent R6 III, the 24.2-megapixel R6 II remains a great full-frame camera for photographers. It is currently $200 off, bringing its price down to $2,099, a full $700 less than the R6 III.

Canon EOS R6 IIBuy new on B&HCanon EOS R6 IIBuy used on KEH.com

Canon EOS R5 II

Canon’s latest high-resolution full-frame camera, the EOS R5 II, is an absolute beast. The 45-megapixel camera is arguably Canon’s best overall camera for serious photographers, even better than the flagship R1 in many cases. It’s currently discounted by $300, bringing its price down to $4,099.

Canon EOS R5 IIBuy new on B&HCanon EOS R5 IIBuy used on KEH.com

Canon EOS R3

Speaking of flagships, the Canon EOS R3 was just that for Canon until the R1 came along. But that doesn’t mean the R3 is bad now, far from it. The 24-megapixel camera is super fast and a longtime favorite of professional sports shooters. It has a dual-gripped, pro-grade body built like a tank, and is currently a whopping $1,000 off. At $4,399 with the discount, the R3 is a very interesting option.

Canon EOS R3Buy new on B&HCanon EOS R3Buy used on KEH.com

Sony Camera Deals

Sony a7 IV

Moving on over to Sony, the a7 V has proven very popular with photographers since it launched last December. While that’s great, the a7 V’s arrival has also meant lower prices for its still-very-good predecessor, the a7 IV. The Sony a7 IV remains a great camera, especially for those who don’t require the a7 V’s newfound speed. At $1,998 thanks to a $500 discount, the Sony a7 IV is probably the best deal you can get on a Sony full-frame camera right now.

Sony a7 IVBuy new on B&HSony a7 IVBuy used on KEH.com

Sony a7R V

Another older Sony camera that has benefited from being replaced is the a7R V. The 61-megapixel camera, which still holds up today, is $3,498 thanks to a $300 discount. There’s even another $50 cashback available for those who register their camera by September 30. In any event, at just under $3,500, the a7R V is a full $1,000 cheaper than the new a7R VI. While yes, the a7R VI is better, the a7R V is still extremely good, especially for landscape and portrait photography.

Sony a7R VBuy new on B&HSony a7R VBuy used on KEH.com

Nikon Camera Deals

Nikon Z8

That comparison video above is also useful for this next camera, the Nikon Z8. While getting a bit long in the tooth, the Nikon Z8 is still excellent. It’s basically a super-charged, modernized, mirrorless version of Nikon’s über-popular Nikon D850 DSLR crossed with the company’s flagship Z9. The Z8 is $900 off right now, bringing its price down to a very attractive $3,396.95.

Nikon Z8Buy new on B&HNikon Z8Buy used on KEH.com

Nikon Z7 II

 What if you want a high-resolution Nikon Z mirrorless camera but don’t need the Z8’s speed? That’s where the 45.7-megapixel Nikon Z7 II comes in. $600 off, the camera is now just $1,896.95, and is Nikon’s best value for landscape photographers, bar none. The Z7 II actually has the best overall image quality of any Nikon mirrorless camera and can go toe-to-toe with its peers across the full-frame camera space. It’s a really great deal on a fantastic camera.

Nikon Z7 IIBuy new on B&HNikon Z7 IIBuy used on KEH.com

Nikon Z6 III

On the newer side of things, 2024’s Nikon Z6 III is just under $2,000 thanks to a $700 instant savings. The 24.5-megapixel partially-stacked camera is as comfortable capturing 6Kp60 RAW video as it is taking full-res photos at 20 frames per second.

Nikon Z6 IIIBuy new on B&HNikon Z6 IIIBuy used on KEH.com

Nikon Z5 II

As good of a deal as the Nikon Z7 II is right now, the Nikon Z5 II is a compelling, smaller choice for those who don’t need 45 megapixels and want Nikon’s latest autofocus technology. The 24.5-megapixel Z5 II is down to just $1,596.95 thanks to a $250 discount, and it’s a really great first full-frame camera for budding photographers.

Nikon Z5 IIBuy new on B&HNikon Z5 IIBuy used on KEH.com

OM System Camera Deals

OM System OM-1 Mark II

Rounding things out is OM System’s top-end Micro Four Thirds camera, the OM-1 Mark II. This is a really good choice for wildlife photographers thanks to the two times crop factor of Micro Four Thirds and OM’s wide array of great telephoto lenses. The 20-megapixel camera can shoot at up to 120 frames per second with its electronic shutter and has reliable autofocus.

OM System OM-1 Mark IIBuy new on B&HOM System OM-1 Mark IIBuy used on KEH.com

Full disclosureB&H Photo is an affiliate partner of PetaPixel.

Image creditsCanon, Sony, and Nikon. Header photo created using an asset licensed via Depositphotos.com.

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