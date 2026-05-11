The Sony a7 V Topped a Major Sales Chart for a Fifth Straight Month

It’s starting to feel like a broken record, but the Sony a7 V has yet again topped the new digital camera sales charts at major Japanese photo retailer Map Camera.

As spotted by Digicame-Info, the Sony a7 V has been atop Map Camera’s sales charts for five straight months, a very impressive run, especially given that the camera is relatively expensive. Each month since the a7 V debuted in December, it has been Map Camera’s top-selling new digital camera. Even more impressive, the retailer describes its lead over the second-place finisher in April, the Fujifilm X100VI, as “significant.”

Map Camera notes that although the vast majority of a7 V buyers at its stores across Japan are upgrading from prior a7 series cameras, there are also “quite a few” photographers switching from other manufacturers altogether. Map Camera speculates that it’s not only the a7 V’s impressive suite of features, which helped the a7 V earn an “Official Selection” in PetaPixel‘s Awards last year, but the diverse array of available E-mount lenses. No mirrorless camera system offers as many native lenses as E-mount, and this has apparently struck a chord with photographers looking to buy a new camera.

Map Camera also notes that the a7 V has had an advantage over some of its competitors: supply. The rest of the top 10 includes cameras like the Fujifilm X100VI and Ricoh GR IV, which are consistently sold out. It’s not possible to sell cameras that don’t exist, so the a7 V has had the advantage of sufficient supply. Nonetheless, selling cameras still requires the “demand” part of that economic equation. It’s absolutely possible that the a7 V would have been dethroned by now if Fujifilm or Ricoh could make more of its most popular camera models, but that doesn’t take away from the fact that photographers are buying Sony’s latest “standard model” full-frame camera in droves.

Much of the rest of Map Camera’s best-sellers list is fairly standard fare, with regular inclusions like the Fujifilm X-T30 III, X-M5, and X-E5 making the cut yet again. However, the newcomer DJI Osmo Pocket 4 made its debut on the list last month, likely to the envy of American consumers who cannot buy the camera stateside.

DJI announced Osmo Pocket 4 in mid-April, launching it to many global markets. However, the company noted that it would not be available in the U.S., pending legal authorization.

Map Camera thinks the Osmo Pocket 4 could have landed even higher on the list if not for persistent rumors about a higher-end, dual-camera version.

While Map Camera’s sales data provides only a limited view of the sales performance of popular camera models, it remains one of the best sources available. It will be fascinating to see how much longer the a7 V’s reign at the top continues.

Image credits: Sony, DJI. Header photo created using an asset licensed via Depositphotos.com.