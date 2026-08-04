Light Lens Lab Unveils 35mm f/2 Apochromatic, Its First ‘High Performance Series’ Lens

Light Lens Lab has announced its next lens, the 35mm f/2 “Apochromatic.” It is the company’s first new lens designed as part of its High-Performance Optical Research Project and the first in a series of new High Performance Series lenses.

“The Light Lens Lab 35mm f/2 ‘Apochromatic’ marks our first step into apochromatic photography,” Light Lens Lab explains. “It is an independently developed optical design combining advanced chromatic-aberration correction, high-precision optical manufacturing, and compact mechanical construction.”

This is a notable departure for a company best known for recreating or otherwise reimagining classic lenses. The new 35mm f/2 is all-new from the ground up.

The company, which is also hard at work on a brand-new film emulsion and in the early stages of developing a new film camera, says its new High Performance Series lens delivers “excellent sharpness,” strong distortion control, and edge-to-edge performance. Light Lens Lab adds that the lens promises smooth out-of-focus rendering and natural transitions from in-focus to out-of-focus areas.

“Images are rendered with fine tonal gradation, delicate detail, and warm, natural color,” the Chinese lens maker continues.

The Light Lens Lab 35mm f/2 Apochromatic comprises 11 elements arranged across six groups, including four aspherical elements and numerous elements made using ultra-low-dispersion and anomalous partial-dispersion glass. The lens features a new multilayer coating to reduce fringing and flare and includes an 11-bladed aperture.

The manual-focus Leica M-Mount lens with a quick-change bayonet can focus from 0.3 meters (0.98 feet) to infinity, although the close-focusing distance may be shorter on rangefinder cameras.

Speaking of focusing, Light Lens Lab says it will make the lens in two different barrel configurations. There will be a “smooth barrel” version for photographers who prefer an uninterrupted, minimal exterior design. A second version with close-focus knurling offers improved grip and tactile control when using the lens at close distances. Light Lens Lab adds that the inside of the lenses is the same, and only the external focusing-barrel treatment differs. The smooth barrel design version will be available first.

The full-frame lens has an E39 filter thread and is approximately 40.9 millimeters (1.6 inches) long without the lens hood. The square lens hood adds about nine millimeters (0.35 inches) to the total length. The lens has a maximum diameter of approximately 53 millimeters (2.1 inches).

Light Lens Lab is making the lens in aluminum and titanium variants. The aluminum one, available in Black Paint and Silver Chrome finishes, weighs about 327 grams (11.5 ounces) with its lens hood installed. The limited-edition Titanium Gray version is 360 grams (12.7 ounces) with the hood.

Sample Images

The photos below, all by photographer Jonas Rask, were captured using a prototype version of the Light Lens Lab 35mm f/2 Aspherical. Light Lens Lab shared these, suggesting it is confident in the optical performance on display.

Pricing and Availability

The Light Lens Lab 35mm f/2 Aspherical will be available to preorder starting on August 10 with shipments expected to start on September 30. The Aluminum Black Paint and Aluminum Chrome versions will be $2,049, while the Titanium Gray limited edition variant will cost $2,349. The Titanium Gray lens will only be available to preorder from August 10 through September 10, and it will be produced in sufficient quantity to satisfy preorders.

As mentioned above, the smooth barrel design will ship first. The lens with close-focus knurling will also be available to order next week, but Light Lens Lab says shipments are expected to begin in December.

The Light Lens Lab High Performance Series

Light Lens Lab says the 35mm f/2 Aspherical is just the first in its new High Performance Series. The company says that it will continue developing apochromatic lenses in more focal lengths, including a 50mm lens in 2027, followed by “additional focal lengths.”

“Each lens will receive its own optical design while maintaining the performance and manufacturing principles established by the 35mm f/2 ‘Apochromatic,'” says Light Lens Lab.

Image creditsLight Lens Lab and Jonas Rask