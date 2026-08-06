Over Six Years Later, Nikon’s Final Two DSLRs Are Still Getting New Firmware

Nikon is well regarded for its excellent post-launch firmware support, especially for its mirrorless cameras like the major releases for the Z8 and Z9. However, Nikon’s latest updates aren’t for its mirrorless cameras, but rather for a pair of the company’s old DSLRs.

Despite being discontinued over a year ago, Nikon’s final flagship DSLR, the D6, received a firmware update today. The firmware offers very specific, niche improvements for the DSLR originally launched in 2020.

As DC.Watch reports, the Nikon D6 firmware version 1.71, which arrives one year and one day after version 1.70, fixes an issue with occasional underexposure problems when taking still photographs using a Nikon D-type lens, also commonly known as AF-D lenses. The firmware also fixes an issue that would sometimes incorrectly impose a shutter speed limit of 1/250s when using high-speed sync with speedlights.

Meanwhile, the Nikon D780, which Nikon also unveiled in 2020, is now at version 1.21. Perhaps not coincidentally, like the D6, the D780’s last update before today arrived on August 5, 2025. Who knows what August 7, 2027 will have in store?

DC.Watch notes that the D780’s firmware update also relates to exposure problems. However, in this case, Nikon is addressing an issue where photos would sometimes be underexposed when the photographer changed the focal length of their zoom lens during high-speed continuous burst photography.

While it may seem a bit silly for Nikon to update DSLR cameras it launched in early 2020, over six years ago, this level of support for legacy models, even as Nikon commits its attention to its Nikon Z mirrorless camera system, is actually laudable. Some photographers clearly had occasional issues with the performance of the D6 and D780 in these limited scenarios, and Nikon addressed them.

Speaking of the Nikon D780, the D6 is a very hard sell at $6,500 today, but the D780 is a much more attractive proposition at $1,546.95 brand-new thanks to a going $600 instant savings. It’s a good deal, as is the $600 discount on Nikon’s superb D850 DSLR, which is now down to $1,996.95. For those who still want new DSLR cameras, Nikon still has some great choices. And apparently some of them will even receive firmware updates now and again.

Image creditsNikon. Header photo created using an asset licensed via Depositphotos.com.