The Canon EOS Rebel 300D Came Out 23 Years Ago: How Well Has It Aged?

Chris Niccolls

When I first threw out the idea of taking another look at the Canon EOS Digital Rebel 300D, the response from the team was tepid to say the least. Why devote time to what could be argued as one of the worst DSLR cameras of all time?

Sometimes, I feel it’s important to look back and see how far we have come, especially in an industry that is so firmly ingrained with technological evolution. And the Canon EOS 300D was only one of the worst because it was one of the first. What cannot be argued is that the 300D was the very first affordable DSLR that brought capable and creative digital photography to the masses.

I first revisited this camera 11 years ago, but a lot has changed since then, and I was curious if my opinion of the first entry-level DSLR would, too. I wanted to rediscover our digital photography roots and take the 300D for a spin some twenty-three years later. What I experienced still managed to surprise me.

A man poses against a graffiti-covered wall while another man in front of him takes his photo on a sunny city sidewalk.
I wanted to capture macro shots and street portraits on this trip.

Canon EOS Digital Rebel 300D: A Basic Premise

Released in 2003, the Canon EOS Digital Rebel 300D was often referred to simply as “the original digital Rebel” here in North America. In Japan, it was known as the adorable EOS Kiss Digital. Although the 300D shared a fair amount of technology from the more expensive semi-professional Canon EOS 10D, it was a scaled-down affair that was intended to bring the cost under the psychologically relevant $1,000 mark.

A Canon DSLR camera with a Tamron lens attached, placed on a smooth, light orange background. The camera is angled slightly to the left, prominently displaying the Canon and Tamron brand names.
The Canon EOS 300D brought the DSLR to the masses.
Close-up of a camera body corner with a round button labeled "DIGITAL REBEL" in red and black text, set against a blurred orange background. Part of a camera lens is visible on the left.
We have to always remember where major innovations began.

It has a 6.2-megapixel APS-C CMOS sensor housed within a clunky and creaky plastic shell. There was a very limited edition black body that looked quite smart, but for most of us, the silver option was the only one available.

Close-up of a DSLR camera body without a lens, showing the exposed sensor and lens mount. The camera has a "Digital Rebel" logo on the lower right.
Hidden within a relatively giant body, the 6.2-megapixel APS-C CMOS chip sits.
Close-up of a Canon camera screen displaying photo settings such as image quality, red-eye reduction, AEB, white balance, beep, custom white balance, and parameters set to RAW.
Getting to grips with an old menu was a bit of a task.

This silver body with its sprayed-on rubber grip surfaces looks and feels very cheap — it did then, and does now. The 300D has only a single command dial near the shutter and a single mode dial on top of the camera. Exposure compensation is managed via a button on the back of the camera, which also enables aperture adjustment when using full manual control.

Top view of a silver digital camera showing its mode dial, power switch, and various control buttons against an orange background. The mode dial includes options like auto, manual, and scene settings.
The 300D has basic manual controls, but you can be very creative.
A silver Canon EOS Rebel digital camera without a lens, showing its open lens mount and raised pop-up flash, against a plain peach background.
There is a pop-up flash, and you can use Canon TTL speedlites as well.

The Rebel 300D weighs around 22.7 ounces (650 grams) and has a bulky grip. There is no denying that the handling experience is less than stellar. Overall, the interface is very simple but very slow to use. It was the standard setup on the analog Rebel bodies and continued for many years after as well. With some practice, you can manipulate the manual controls and adjust white balance and ISO in a fairly straightforward way. Perhaps the beauty behind the 300D design is that it is not very capable but also not very complicated. Throw a BP-511 battery and a CF card in the camera, and you’re ready to go.

Close-up of a digital camera’s open memory card slot with a CompactFlash card partially inserted, set against an orange background. Camera buttons and part of the body are visible on the left.
It was fun to relive the experience of using CF cards again.
A close-up of a camera with its battery compartment open, next to a Tectra lithium ion battery pack labeled for Canon cameras, against an orange background.
The battery life is excellent, but I did need to buy new batteries after two decades.

Canon EOS Digital Rebel 300D: The Shooting Experience

I wandered the streets of Atlanta, Georgia, armed only with the Rebel and a Tamron SP 60mm f/2 macro lens. I was on the hunt for close-up shots amongst the beautiful flowers there as well as street portraits, which the Tamron happens to handle with aplomb.

Close-up view of a camera lens aperture, showing the curved blades partially closed with reflections of light visible on the inner glass elements.
My original EF 18-55mm lens had a busted aperture blade, so I hunted for a new optic.

Composing through the penta-mirror viewfinder was not as difficult as I had remembered from back when I first sold the 300D early in my career. Although it was a bit akin to shooting down a tunnel, the viewfinder was sufficiently bright and magnified to compose carefully. I could focus the camera from amongst seven focusing sensors, but I mostly chose to use the more effective center point and recompose.

Close-up view of green, textured leaves seen through a camera viewfinder, with focus marks visible; the surrounding area is black, framing the rectangular view of the leaves.
The viewfinder was fine, if not exhibiting a bit of a tunnel effect.

The focusing experience is exactly like that of any of the other entry-level cameras of the time. Sometimes the lens would hunt excessively, and sometimes it would be misfocused even upon confirmation. This was pretty typical of the earlier SLR experience anyway, and we are spoiled nowadays with tracking AF and subject detection modes.

Suffice to say, I did have a certain number of images lost to missed focus, and the very small back LCD panel does not allow for effective evaluation of the photos in the field, so I didn’t notice until it was too late.

Close-up of a digital camera's control panel and LCD screen displaying camera settings. The screen shows “2.8 (87),” along with icons for AWB, battery level, and RAW format. Menu, info, and jump buttons are visible on the left.
There is a back LCD panel that provides shooting info and saves some battery life.
A man with dark hair wearing sunglasses, a white shirt, and a black jacket stands outdoors, smiling with his arms crossed. He is also wearing a smartwatch and is in front of a blurred building background.
The focusing usually worked okay, but the occasional missed shot was commonplace.

Close-up of delicate white and pink flowers with small buds on thin, reddish stems against a blurred dark green background.

A young boy wearing an orange Pikachu t-shirt stands by a pond in a garden, looking down at his reflection. Bright pink orchids in a wooden planter are nearby, surrounded by lush green plants.

A person in shorts and a cap walks quickly through a sunlit alley, carrying bags near a green and gray building, with yellow posts and a white truck nearby. Shadows partially cover the scene.

Close-up of a fern frond unfurling, with small, curled tips against a vibrant, blurred green background, creating a dreamy and abstract nature scene.

The back panel is only 1.8 inches across and has 118K dots in resolution. It also takes an incredibly long time to bring photos up for playback and to cycle through them. We didn’t know any different back then, but I found the delay quite jarring in the present day. Speaking of delays, the 300D can only shoot a maximum of 2.5 frames per second, and the bursts will slow after four or five shots. You also have to wait for a long time as the buffer clears before shooting further. This is definitely a camera that you shoot slowly and methodically. I now realize that mirrorless users purchasing entry-level cameras still get a far more capable experience than what we were used to back in the day.

Canon EOS Digital Rebel 300D: The Image Quality

Clearly, I found the shooting experience to often be frustratingly slow, and limited in its ability to capture certain kinds of photography. I realize that I have been taking for granted the modern conveniences and speed benefits that come along with modern innovation and processing power. Cameras today are far more flexible and versatile, regardless of price or intention. But what about the image quality?

Close-up of a vibrant orange and yellow spiky flower head with a blurred green background. The flower's pointed petals create a striking, textured pattern.
The Canon 300D has beautiful color to its files, and the tones are pretty.

Close-up of a blooming pink lily with speckled petals, showing six red-tipped stamens and a central pistil, set against a blurred dark green background.

Close-up of three vibrant purple balloon flowers (Platycodon grandiflorus) in bloom, showing detailed veining on the petals, with a blurred green and brown background.

A close-up of a green frog with white spots resting on a leaf, surrounded by blurred green foliage, with its eyes partially open and facing the camera.

A close-up of a vibrant bromeliad plant with long green leaves and a striking red stem topped with purple and white patterned buds, set against a blue and black background.

The maximum ISO setting of 1600 does limit what low-light situations you can shoot in. More importantly, the amount of noise visible at even moderately high settings is prohibitive. Textured noise is easily visible at 400 ISO and higher, and you can’t push and pull shadows with anywhere near the impunity that we enjoy today.

Two people walk toward the light at the end of a long, narrow tunnel covered in colorful graffiti, with dim overhead lights illuminating the passage.
Noise is going to be prevalent in low-light or where shadows are boosted.

Black and white photo of a decorative fountain featuring a detailed statue of a woman with braids, water dripping from the fountain above her, and a blurred outdoor background.

The dynamic range is also limited, and the camera has a propensity to blow highlights. This also leads to brighter colors, such as pinks and violets, to very quickly block up into solid patches. A little more care has to be applied with exposure to protect highlights and capture what is most important to you in the frame. You don’t get the relatively massive exposure safety blanket that we enjoy today.

A woman with braided hair, wearing large wooden hoop earrings, a gold chain necklace, and a patterned top, looks at the camera with a calm expression. The background is outdoors and softly blurred.

Black and white photo of a man resting his chin on his hands, looking directly at the camera with a calm expression. He has short curly hair and a nose piercing. The background is softly blurred.

Black and white portrait of a man with medium-length dark hair, mustache, and goatee, wearing aviator glasses and a white shirt. Reflections of trees are visible in his glasses, and blurred lights glow in the background.

That being said, the colors themselves are absolutely gorgeous. Canon quickly solidified its reputation for universally loved color science, and it is easy to see why. I really liked the skin tones, vibrancy, and tonal range that this older sensor delivered. Conversions to black and white also looked sumptuous and were very easy to edit to taste without issue.

A large, textured tree with twisting branches stands amid lush green bushes and foliage, with sunlight filtering through its leaves against a backdrop of a low, light-colored wall.
Highlights will blow quite quickly if you don’t pay attention.

Two people stand in front of a large plant sculpture of a reclining woman with flowing hair beside a waterfall, surrounded by lush greenery in a botanical garden.

Black and white close-up photo of two hydrangea flowers with delicate petals. The flowers are in focus, while leaves and buds in the background are blurred and cast soft shadows.

A man with a short beard and mustache wears a black "Panther" cap and a navy blue shirt, looking directly at the camera with a neutral expression. The background is softly blurred.

A close-up black and white photo of a branch with maple-shaped leaves in focus, while the rest of the branch and its leaves appear blurred against a light background.

I was very happy with the images that I got out of the 300D, and as long as I managed the low-light situations with flashes and took care to capture the right exposure latitude, I got pleasing photos. This is very similar to shooting with analog photography and is not exactly hard to achieve. Truly, we are spoiled today with just how much flexibility and versatility our modern camera sensors give us, and this is to be celebrated. However, reshooting the Canon 300D also gave me the perspective I was looking for, and I have a renewed appreciation for where things began.

Side-by-side comparison of two photos: the left side is dark with faint shapes labeled "Unprocessed RAW," while the right side is bright and colorful with visible foliage labeled "Shadows Boosted.
Pushing shadows is possible, but the noise levels are high.

Canon EOS Digital Rebel 300D: The Beginning of the Journey

I really wanted to use this experience as a way to refresh my memory while also giving reverence to a very important camera. No, the 300D is not the greatest shooting experience I’ve ever had, and yes, it is objectively bad when compared by any metric to the DSLR cameras that followed.

A bee hovers in midair above vibrant orange flowers, with green foliage blurred in the background.

A bee hovers in midair above vibrant orange and yellow flowers, surrounded by green leaves in bright sunlight.

However, this was the first real DSLR that the average consumer could afford, and it brought a more serious digital photography experience into the homes of so many people. Just think of how many baby photos and family vacations were captured on a 300D. Think of how many current serious photographers got their start with a 300D in hand.

Bright sunlight shines through lush, green tropical leaves, casting distinct shadows and patterns. The close-up view highlights the vibrant texture and varying shades of green in the overlapping foliage.

A person with medium-length twisted hair and a short beard is wearing a gray shirt, standing against a light background, looking slightly to the side with a serious expression.

A black and white close-up portrait of a woman with long dark hair, some strands falling across her face. She has a calm expression and is looking directly at the camera. The background is dark and blurred.

The 300D is both an iconic camera and a perfect example of where the bar started for the entry-level DSLR experience. After the release of this camera, the next few years proved to be incredibly prolific for the industry. The Nikon D70 and D200 hit the shelves, the Digital Rebel series got more compact and more capable, and the Canon 5D brought full-frame photography to the enthusiast market. It was an exciting time in the world of photography, and I’m glad I got to relive it again.

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