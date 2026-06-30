The 29 Finalists for Astronomy Photographer of the Year

Jeremy Gray

A triptych showing meteor streaks over wind turbines, colorful northern lights above a snowy mountain and icy lake, and a detailed view of a red-tinted galaxy in outer space.

The Royal Observatory Greenwich has announced the shortlist for its annual ZWO Astronomy Photographer of the Year competition. This year’s edition received nearly 4,000 entries from dedicated amateur and professional photographers from 66 different countries.

Now in its 18th year, the ZWO Astronomy Photographer of the Year contest is among the premier photo competitions that celebrate the art of astrophotography and astronomy. The competition features nine categories, a pair of special prizes, and the expert panel of judges selects a single overall winner, all of which will be showcased in an exhibition at the National Maritime Museum in England starting on September 18. The winners will be revealed the day prior.

Today, however, the judges have shared the exceptional shortlisted photos for each of the eight primary categories, all vying for category wins and, of course, the big grand prize.

Two special categories, plus a ninth main category, the ZWO Young Astronomy Photographer of the Year, have only one photographer shortlisted.

“We are honored to support the Astronomy Photographer of the Year competition — a celebration of those who turn their eyes to the night sky and share its beauty with the world,” says Sam Wen, Founder and CEO of ZWO, an astro technology and telescope company.

“At ZWO, we believe astrophotography is not only a means of recording the cosmos, but also a way to inspire curiosity, nurture learning and bring people together through a shared sense of wonder. As we continue to expand our innovations — including more accessible solutions like Seestar Smart Telescopes, our goal is to lower the barrier to entry and enable more people to experience the joy of exploring the Universe. In doing so, we hope to help more individuals discover the quiet beauty of looking up and finding their place beneath the stars.”

Shortlisted Photographs

Aurorae

A vibrant aurora displays pink, red, and purple lights in the night sky over a calm lake surrounded by hills and sparse vegetation, with reflections of the colors visible in the water.
Aurora Over Causey Reservoir © Samuel Morse (USA) | Astronomy Photographer of the Year 18 (2026)
Green and purple aurora borealis lights swirl in the night sky above snowy mountains and a frozen, ice-covered landscape, creating a dramatic, natural scene.
Eagle Aurora © Jennifer Rogers (UK) | Astronomy Photographer of the Year 18 (2026)
Bright green and purple aurora borealis lights stretch across a starry night sky above dark, jagged mountains and a snowy landscape.
An Auroral Deluge © Julien Cadena (France) | Astronomy Photographer of the Year 18 (2026)

Galaxies

A vibrant, detailed image of the Andromeda galaxy shows swirling arms with pink, blue, and orange hues, surrounded by countless bright stars against the dark backdrop of space.
The Crimson Vortex and Sapphire Blossoms of Andromeda © Chuhong Yu and Zuoming Wang (Both China) | Astronomy Photographer of the Year 18 (2026)
Two bright galaxies appear in a star-filled space: a spiral galaxy on the left with a glowing center and swirling arms, and an irregular, colorful galaxy on the right, both surrounded by stars and cosmic dust.
Cosmic Neighbors: Beauty and the Beast © Yijing Zhu and Xinghan Yang (Both China) | Astronomy Photographer of the Year 18 (2026)

Our Moon

A composite image of Paris at sunset shows the Eiffel Tower and Sacré-Cœur with multiple phases of a large, orange full moon rising above the city’s skyline against a pink sky.
Supermoon Path Over Paris at Sunset © Martin Giraud (France) | Astronomy Photographer of the Year 18 (2026)
Detailed close-up image of the full moon, showing its craters, maria, and surface textures in shades of gray, with subtle hints of blue and brown under bright illumination against a black background.
Shadow Moon © Richard Addis (UK) | Astronomy Photographer of the Year 18 (2026)
A full moon appears to rest perfectly atop the pointed peak of a rugged, snow-dusted mountain at dusk, creating a dramatic and surreal landscape scene.
Watched by the Moon © Jean-François Gely (France) | Astronomy Photographer of the Year 18 (2026)

Our Sun

A detailed, close-up image of the Sun shows a glowing orange sphere with textured surface patterns and bright prominences extending from its edges against a dark background.
The Savannah Tree © Rafael Schmall (Hungary) | Astronomy Photographer of the Year 18 (2026)
A partial solar eclipse with the sun partially obscured by the moon, glowing red and orange behind dark clouds in a dramatic night sky.
Moody Partial Solar Eclipse © James McBeath (UK) | Astronomy Photographer of the Year 18 (2026)
Close-up view of the surface of the Sun, showing swirling patterns and solar prominences with a bright orange-red glow fading to lighter shades at the edge.
Suspended Plasma © Mario Cogo (Italy) | Astronomy Photographer of the Year 18 (2026)

People and Space

A large orange full moon rises behind tall, illuminated skyscrapers in a city at dusk, reflecting vibrant lights against the night sky.
Golden Moonrise Over Seattle © AJ Smadi (USA) | Astronomy Photographer of the Year 18 (2026)
A vibrant night sky full of stars and the Milky Way stretches over green rolling hills dotted with rustic wooden huts, fences, and a small pond, with wildflowers in the foreground.
Fairyland © Uroš Fink (Slovenia) | Astronomy Photographer of the Year 18 (2026)
A composite image showing multiple phases of the rising full moon above the Golden Gate Bridge at sunset, with layered translucent rectangles emphasizing the moon’s path over the bridge’s tower.
Fifteen Minutes of Moonset and Sunrise Over the Golden Gate © Fredric Walder (USA) | Astronomy Photographer of the Year 18 (2026)
A long-exposure photo of a stone tower at night, with swirling star trails creating circular patterns in the sky above the structure. Light illuminates the tower’s arched doorway and some windows.
Vortex © Jennifer Rogers (UK) | Astronomy Photographer of the Year 18 (2026)

Planets, Comets, and Asteroids

A bright comet with a glowing tail streaks across a star-filled night sky above rugged, rocky mountains with patches of snow.
Comet C/2025 A6 (Lemmon) Over the Swiss Alps © Jakob Sahner (Germany) | Astronomy Photographer of the Year 18 (2026)
Seven images of the planet Mars are arranged diagonally across a black background, each showing different angles and surface details of the planet’s reddish surface and polar ice caps.
Mars in 2025 © Tom Williams (UK) | Astronomy Photographer of the Year 18 (2026)

Skyscapes

A large shell-shaped metal sculpture stands on a pebble beach under a night sky filled with bright star trails, creating streaks of light across the deep blue sky.
I Hear the Stars © João Yordanov Serralheiro (Portugal) | Astronomy Photographer of the Year 18 (2026)
A rocky desert landscape with jagged peaks under a clear night sky, featuring the Milky Way arching brightly overhead. Sparse vegetation and a winding path are visible among the rocks in the foreground.
Path Towards the Stars © Matteo Strassera (Italy) | Astronomy Photographer of the Year 18 (2026)
A starry night sky with numerous meteor streaks above distant mountains; several wind turbines with red lights stand on the ridgeline below.
Meteor Shower Over the Big Dipper © ZhiPu Wang (China) | Astronomy Photographer of the Year 18 (2026)
Two cherry blossom trees with pink flowers stand under a bright full moon in a dark night sky, surrounded by a soft halo of light. The scene is serene and ethereal, with mountains faintly visible in the background.
Setsu-getsu-ka © Takanobu Kurosaki (Japan) | Astronomy Photographer of the Year 18 (2026)
A stunning beach scene at sunset with a tall rock formation in the water, dramatic driftwood on the sand, and a vibrant, star-filled night sky with colorful nebulae and the Milky Way arching overhead.
Te Hoho Rock Moonrise © Evan McKay (Aotearoa/New Zealand) | Astronomy Photographer of the Year 18 (2026)
A red torii gate stands on rocky terrain by the sea under a starry night sky, with a vivid red nebula and bright stars visible above.
The Celestial Gate © Yoshiki Abe (Japan) | Astronomy Photographer of the Year 18 (2026)

Stars and Nebulae

A vibrant image of the Helix Nebula, showing a bright blue core surrounded by vivid red and orange gas clouds, with numerous stars scattered in the dark background of space.
NGC 7293: The Helix Nebula © Humbert Cédric (France) | Astronomy Photographer of the Year 18 (2026)
Colorful nebula in deep space featuring swirling clouds of blue, red, and orange gas and dust, illuminated by bright stars scattered across a dark background.
Gum 37: The Southern Tadpoles (or ‘Teapot Nebula’) © Ani Shastry (USA) | Astronomy Photographer of the Year 18 (2026)
A colorful galaxy with a bright, reddish central band filled with glowing gas and dark dust lanes, surrounded by stars, nebulae, and faint cosmic clouds against a starry background.
A Deep Look Into the Milky Way’s Core © Jakob Sahner (Germany) | Astronomy Photographer of the Year 18 (2026)

Best Newcomer

A snowy landscape with a waterfall under a starry night sky, illuminated by vibrant green and pink aurora borealis lights.
Colorful Aurora and Waterfall © Yifan Cao (China) | Astronomy Photographer of the Year 18 (2026)

Annie Maunder Open Category

A circular photo shows a cityscape with streaks of light arcing across the sky above buildings and parked cars, captured with a long-exposure technique, creating surreal, sweeping patterns.
Solargraph 182 Days © Ksawery Wrobel (USA) | Astronomy Photographer of the Year 18 (2026)

ZWO Young Astronomy Photographer of the Year

A detailed, close-up image of the Sun showing its fiery orange surface, with visible dark sunspots, swirling textures, and solar prominences along the edges against a deep red background.
Dancing Flames © 与晨 林, aged 14 (China) | Astronomy Photographer of the Year 18 (2026)

2026 ZWO Astronomy Photographer of the Year

The winners of the ZWO Astronomy Photographer of the Year 18 competition will be revealed on September 17. An overall winner will receive a £10,000 cash prize, equivalent to approximately $13,256. Category winners will receive £1,500. There are also cash prizes for runners-up (£500) and highly commended (£250) entries. Special prize winners receive £750.

Image credits: Royal Observatory Greenwich. ZWO Astronomy Photographer of the Year 18.

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