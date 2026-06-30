The 29 Finalists for Astronomy Photographer of the Year

The Royal Observatory Greenwich has announced the shortlist for its annual ZWO Astronomy Photographer of the Year competition. This year’s edition received nearly 4,000 entries from dedicated amateur and professional photographers from 66 different countries.

Now in its 18th year, the ZWO Astronomy Photographer of the Year contest is among the premier photo competitions that celebrate the art of astrophotography and astronomy. The competition features nine categories, a pair of special prizes, and the expert panel of judges selects a single overall winner, all of which will be showcased in an exhibition at the National Maritime Museum in England starting on September 18. The winners will be revealed the day prior.

Today, however, the judges have shared the exceptional shortlisted photos for each of the eight primary categories, all vying for category wins and, of course, the big grand prize.

Two special categories, plus a ninth main category, the ZWO Young Astronomy Photographer of the Year, have only one photographer shortlisted.

“We are honored to support the Astronomy Photographer of the Year competition — a celebration of those who turn their eyes to the night sky and share its beauty with the world,” says Sam Wen, Founder and CEO of ZWO, an astro technology and telescope company.

“At ZWO, we believe astrophotography is not only a means of recording the cosmos, but also a way to inspire curiosity, nurture learning and bring people together through a shared sense of wonder. As we continue to expand our innovations — including more accessible solutions like Seestar Smart Telescopes, our goal is to lower the barrier to entry and enable more people to experience the joy of exploring the Universe. In doing so, we hope to help more individuals discover the quiet beauty of looking up and finding their place beneath the stars.”

Shortlisted Photographs

Aurorae

Galaxies

Our Moon

Our Sun

People and Space

Planets, Comets, and Asteroids

Skyscapes

Stars and Nebulae

Best Newcomer

Annie Maunder Open Category

ZWO Young Astronomy Photographer of the Year

2026 ZWO Astronomy Photographer of the Year

The winners of the ZWO Astronomy Photographer of the Year 18 competition will be revealed on September 17. An overall winner will receive a £10,000 cash prize, equivalent to approximately $13,256. Category winners will receive £1,500. There are also cash prizes for runners-up (£500) and highly commended (£250) entries. Special prize winners receive £750.

Image credits: Royal Observatory Greenwich. ZWO Astronomy Photographer of the Year 18.