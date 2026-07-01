Manfrotto’s ‘Uncover’ Bag Series Is Unabashedly Gen Z Focused

Jaron Schneider

A young man with curly hair, sunglasses, and a leather jacket stands outdoors with a large backpack; in another scene, he smiles while taking a photo with a camera.

Manfrotto has announced the Uncover bag series, which it refers to as a range of carry solutions designed for creators and urban travelers whose daily routines are in constant motion between work, content creation, and weekend trips.

The Uncover range is made up of two backpacks and two crossbody messenger options: a 30L backpack and a 24L backpack, alongside a 12L messenger bag and a compact 7L sling. The target market for this bag is squarely Generation Z, with each bag in the series meant to be multi-functional rather than specialized. Manfrotto’s product photos are also very visibly aimed at this younger generation.

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Manfrotto says that each model adapts to different moments of the day, allowing users to switch from everyday essentials to photo‑ready setups in one second, all while maintaining a clean, understated aesthetic that fits work, travel, and casual environments.

A person sits on a bench with their head down, looking into an open bag on their lap. People and a tram move quickly in the blurred background, suggesting a busy urban setting.

All four bags use Manfrotto’s new “SmartLift” interior, which is the company’s name for its camera cube. In all four cases, the cube is a self-contained, zippered protection case for cameras and lenses that easily slips in and out of the larger Uncover bags, allowing them to turn from camera bag into a general-purpose bag quickly. Just as fast, the cube can be reinserted to go back the other way.

A black and gray shoulder bag with a water bottle in a side pocket, a sweatshirt inside, a blue New York Mets cap, colorful keychains, carabiners, AirPods case, and paperclips attached to the front.

A gray and black camera bag filled with various items, including a tablet with stickers, a notebook, a bandana, a disposable camera, portable hard drive, and carabiners with keychains attached outside the bag.

The backpacks use a roll-top design, which lets them expand beyond their standard size to better fit bulkier items like windbreakers or jackets.

The exterior of all four bags is built from TriTex, which Manfrotto describes as a custom three‑layer fabric developed to balance durability, water resistance, and appearance. Back panels have ventilation, and all harnesses have robust padding to ensure comfort.

Additional protection comes from a coated base and YKK water-resistant zippers. The backpacks have quick side access, and all of the bags have dedicated AirTag pockets as well as a laser‑cut FlexGrid front panel designed to support full customization and personalization with accessories.

A person with short hair and a leather jacket walks on a city sidewalk, carrying a backpack with a water bottle. A red phone booth with stickers is on the left, and blurred pedestrians and a yellow tram are in the background.

“Many creators no longer separate work, personal life, and content creation into distinct moments,” Nick Tsang, Product Marketing Director at Manfrotto, says. “Uncover range is designed to support that reality by offering different sizes and formats that feel appropriate in a work setting, adapt to creative use when needed, and remain comfortable and practical for travel, without looking or behaving like a traditional camera bag.”

A black and gray backpack with a turquoise cap, orange checkered cloth, black mug, green rope, blue rope, and a small cartoon keychain attached to the front.

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Buy the Manfrotto Uncover Backpack new on B&HBuy the Manfrotto Uncover Backpack used on KEH.com

The Uncover series is available starting today. The 7L and 12L messenger bags are priced at $140 and $180, respectively, while the 24L and 30L backpacks cost $300 and $330, respectively.

Image credits: Manfrotto

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