Annie Leibovitz Criticized for Using the Mexico Filter

Perhaps no photographer in the world gets their work critiqued quite like Annie Leibovitz, and yesterday’s Instagram post showing images from her latest exhibition was no exception.

As part of Leibovitz’s show about soccer at the National Museum of Anthropology in Mexico City, Leibovitz shot images of players from the three host nations of this year’s World Cup: Mexico, the United States, and Canada.

It was these three photos that Leibovitz shared on her Instagram page yesterday. But the color tint on the photo of Mexican players Raul Jimenez, Johan Vasquez, and Julian Quinones engrossed in a soccer game on a dusty field during sunset sparked a backlash.

“She really used the sepia filter for Mexico wtfffff,” reads the most liked comment from Adam Gil. “Of course Mexico is filmed in sepia. Racism in art is alive and well,” says Marla. “Annie, not the yellow tint,” adds Dominic Grijalva.

Unlike the images of the Canadian and U.S. players, which featured more neutral colors, the photo of the Mexican players attracted a lively comment section.

What Is the Mexican Filter?

Before the advent of digital photography, photographers and filmmakers chose their film stock, which largely determined the color palette of the final image. Not anymore.

Nowadays, editors make a decision in post-production on the direction of the color tone, and trends have emerged.

Steven Soderbergh’s 2000 film Traffic was the first to employ a yellow filter to distinguish between the storyline unfolding in the United States and events taking place in Mexico. Another notable show to use that technique is Breaking Bad.

It has prompted criticism from some people who say the tobacco-like filter degrades poorer countries. Some call it “s***hole color grading.”

The White Lotus came under fire during Season 3. The third installment was shot in Thailand and featured a distinct yellow tinge. The second season, which is set in Italy, features more neutral colors, leading some fans to go so far as to call it racist.

There were plenty who defended Leibovitz, pointing out that the photo of the Mexican players was shot at sunset, when there is a natural golden hue anyway.

If you would like to see the print in real life, the Futbol 2026 exhibition is on at the National Museum of Anthropology in Mexico City until August 30.

Image credits: Photographs by Annie Leibovitz