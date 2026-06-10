Joby’s New $40 Tripod Clips to Your Bag or Belt

Kate Garibaldi

A split image: left side shows a hand clipping a compact tripod to a pocket; right side shows an action camera mounted on the tripod, set up on a bench outdoors.

Joby has announced the new HandyPod Clip Extend, a compact tripod designed to serve multiple roles for content creators, vloggers, and photographers.

Combining a tabletop tripod, selfie stick, and hanging support system into a single lightweight accessory, the HandyPod Clip Extend is designed to make it easier to capture content in a variety of environments without carrying multiple pieces of gear.

Priced at just $40, the HandyPod Clip Extend weighs 3.7 ounces (106 grams) and features an integrated carabiner that lets it clip directly to a backpack, belt loop, or camera bag for easy transport.

A close-up of a GoPro action camera mounted on a compact JOBY tripod, set on a reflective surface outdoors with a blurred fence and greenery in the background.

A black action camera mounted on a telescopic pole is clamped to a green chain-link fence, with the camera pointing outward, ready to capture footage.

One Tripod, Three Different Shooting Modes

The HandyPod Clip Extend is built around a versatile three-mode design that adapts to different shooting scenarios.

In selfie stick mode, the integrated five-section extension pole extends the tripod’s reach, making it useful for vlogging, travel photography, group photos, and handheld video recording. When folded into tripod mode, the HandyPod Clip Extend provides a stable tabletop platform for livestreams, video calls, product photography, and desktop content creation.

The third configuration is what Joby calls Mantis Mode. Similar to hanging supports found on some of the company’s other products, this mode allows the tripod to be suspended from fences, railings, ledges, and similar surfaces, opening up unique overhead and low-angle shooting perspectives that can be difficult to achieve with traditional tabletop tripods.

A small tripod with flexible legs is attached to a chain-link fence, securely holding an orange smartphone in place for hands-free recording or photography.

Designed for Cameras, Smartphones, and Action Cameras

The HandyPod Clip Extend features a standard 1/4-inch mounting thread, which Joby says makes it compatible with a wide range of compact cameras, mirrorless cameras, and other accessories.

Smartphones and action cameras can also be mounted using optional adapters, allowing creators to use the same support system across multiple devices. With a maximum load capacity of 2.2 pounds (1 kilogram), the tripod is best suited for lightweight camera setups rather than larger professional rigs.

Buy the Joby HandyPod Clip Extend new on B&HBuy the Joby HandyPod Clip Extend used on KEH.com

Built-In Features for Content Creation

Despite its compact size, Joby has included several features commonly found on larger supports.

A built-in 360-degree ball head allows users to quickly switch between horizontal and vertical shooting orientations while also providing tilt adjustments for more precise framing. This can be particularly useful for creators producing content across multiple platforms, including YouTube, Instagram Reels, and TikTok.

The HandyPod Clip Extend also includes an integrated cold shoe mount, allowing you to attach accessories such as compact LED lights, wireless microphone receivers, or small shotgun microphones directly to the tripod.

A dedicated lanyard attachment point is included for added security during handheld use, while the built-in carabiner makes it easy to keep the tripod attached to a bag when not in use.

A black backpack with a small camera attached to the side using a compact red and black tripod mount, resting outdoors on concrete.

A small camera attached to a black handheld grip dangles from a strap outdoors, with a sidewalk, fence, fire hydrant, trees, and houses visible in the blurred background.

A person holds a small tripod-mounted action camera, with the camera facing forward. The tripod has black legs, a red ring, and a wrist strap. The background is outdoors and slightly blurred.

Compact and Travel Friendly

Portability appears to be one of the primary focuses of the HandyPod Clip Extend. Designed for creators who frequently switch between handheld shooting, tabletop recording, and unconventional camera angles, the new accessory offers multiple support options in a single compact package that travels easily.

When folded, the tripod measures 6.3 x 2.1 x 1.5 inches (15.9 x 5.3 x 3.8 centimeters), making it small enough to fit into many pockets, bags, or camera pouches. In selfie stick mode, it extends to 14.1 inches (35.8 centimeters), while in tripod mode, it reaches a maximum height of 13.2 inches (33.5 centimeters).

The tripod is constructed from a combination of plastic and aluminum alloy materials to balance durability and weight savings.

A person’s hand holds a compact camera mounted on a JOBY tripod with an attached external microphone, outdoors with a blurred background.

A person with curly hair and a beard is smiling while holding a camera mounted on a selfie stick outdoors in front of a brick building.

Pricing and Availability

The Joby HandyPod Clip Extend is available now for $40.

Buy the Joby HandyPod Clip Extend new on B&HBuy the Joby HandyPod Clip Extend used on KEH.com

Image credits: Joby

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