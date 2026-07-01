Fascinating Photos Show How Canada Looked When It Was Created 159 Years Ago

Matt Growcoot

Four women and two children in dark winter clothing stand on a snowy landscape with bare trees; a large, ornate building with spires is visible in the background under a cloudy sky.

Today is Canada Day. 159 years ago, the modern-day provinces of Ontario, Quebec, as well as Nova Scotia and New Brunswick formed a single political entity called the Dominion of Canada.

While Canada did not become fully independent from the British in 1867, it took its first steps toward becoming a self-governing nation. And July 1 is the day Canadians choose to celebrate.

What Did Canada Look Like in 1867?

Fortunately, the young medium of photography was just taking hold in the 1860s. By this point, most big towns and cities had a photographic studio, which made use of large-format glass-plate cameras that required long exposures.

Despite the technical difficulties, there are photographs of Canada in the 1860s — including one taken of the historic moment the proclamation of Confederation was read out at Market Square, Kingston, Ontario.

A historic black-and-white photo of a large crowd gathered in a town square, with rows of soldiers, spectators, horse-drawn carriages, and 19th-century buildings in the background.
The historic moment the proclamation of Confederation was read out in Market Square, Kingston, Ontario on July 1, 1867. | Library and Archives Canada/News Dog Media
A black-and-white photo of a snowy street lined with old buildings, people in winter clothing walking, and a horse-drawn carriage in the snow. The scene appears to be from the late 19th or early 20th century.
Carting snow, after a snow storm. ca. 1867, location unknown. | Library and Archives Canada/News Dog Media
Black and white photo of a horse-drawn carriage on a wide city street lined with tall, ornate buildings; a church with a tall tower is visible in the background.
Notre Dame street, Montreal, Quebec, circa 1867. | Library and Archives Canada/News Dog Media
A large crowd gathers in front of a grand, historic Gothic-style building with a central clock tower, wide lawns, and decorative stonework, resembling a government or parliamentary structure.
Military Review in front of West Block of Parliament Hill, Ottawa, 1867, Canada. | Library and Archives Canada/News Dog Media
Black and white photo of a city street in the late 1800s, with horse-drawn carriages, people walking on sidewalks, and tall buildings lining both sides. A gas streetlamp stands in the foreground.
Yonge St, Toronto, 1875. | Toronto Public Library/News Dog Media
A crowded town square in winter, filled with people and horses on snow-covered ground, surrounded by old stone buildings under a cloudy sky.
Jesuit College and Upper Town Market, New Brunswick, 1867. | Library and Archives Canada/News Dog Media
Black-and-white photo of a three-story brick building with storefronts: W. Wharin, Hampton Chemist, and David Wilson. People stand outside the shops, and various goods are displayed in the windows.
Globe Building with a row of shops on King St, Toronto, 1872. | Toronto Public Library/News Dog Media
A man in a top hat sits in a horse-drawn carriage while another man stands beside the horse in front of a large stone building with steps leading to a door.
New Fort, Exhibition grounds. Toronto,1867. | Toronto Public Library/News Dog Media
A sepia-toned historical photograph shows an adult and a child standing on a curved walkway in front of a large, multi-story building with a prominent dome and many windows. The area is surrounded by trees and grass.
A Lunatic Asylum on Queen St, Toronto, Ontario, 1868. | Toronto Public Library/News Dog Media
Black and white photo of a 19th-century street with multi-story brick and wooden buildings, people walking, horse-drawn carriages, and a view of a river with docked ships in the background.
King Street, Toronto, circa 1870. | Library and Archives Canada/News Dog Media
Sepia photo of a 19th-century city street with dirt roads under construction, lined with trees and brick buildings, including houses and larger structures, with debris scattered along the road.
Adelaide St, Toronto, Ontario, circa 1870s. | Toronto Public Library/News Dog Media
Sepia photo of a city street lined with brick buildings, shops, and businesses. A horse-drawn carriage stands by the sidewalk, while people walk along the street. The scene suggests a late 19th or early 20th century setting.
King Street, Toronto, Ontario, circa 1870s. | Toronto Public Library/News Dog Media
A group of men and women in 19th-century clothing sit and pose on large rocks beside a river, surrounded by trees and vegetation.
Group photograph, circa 1885, Canada. | Library and Archives Canada/News Dog Media
A man and a woman in heavy fur clothing stand on a wooden walkway by a rocky, icy shoreline, with mountains and water in the background. The man holds a staff and both face toward the distant landscape.
Mr. and Mrs. Dam, Moravian missionaries. | Library and Archives Canada/News Dog Media
A black-and-white photo shows a suspension bridge crossing a wide river, with stone supports and churning water below. Buildings and trees are visible in the distance under a cloudy sky. The photo edges appear weathered or damaged.
Union Suspension Bridge, Ottawa. [between 1867-1870]. | Library and Archives Canada/News Dog Media
Black and white photo of an elegant Victorian-era parlor with arched windows, a grand piano, ornate chairs, sofas, a chandelier, and various decorative furnishings. Sunlight streams through the large windows.
Interior view of the drawing room of the Government House, circa 1865. | Library and Archives Canada/News Dog Media

Image credits: Photographs courtesy of News Dog Media

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