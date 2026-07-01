Fascinating Photos Show How Canada Looked When It Was Created 159 Years Ago

Today is Canada Day. 159 years ago, the modern-day provinces of Ontario, Quebec, as well as Nova Scotia and New Brunswick formed a single political entity called the Dominion of Canada.

While Canada did not become fully independent from the British in 1867, it took its first steps toward becoming a self-governing nation. And July 1 is the day Canadians choose to celebrate.

What Did Canada Look Like in 1867?

Fortunately, the young medium of photography was just taking hold in the 1860s. By this point, most big towns and cities had a photographic studio, which made use of large-format glass-plate cameras that required long exposures.

Despite the technical difficulties, there are photographs of Canada in the 1860s — including one taken of the historic moment the proclamation of Confederation was read out at Market Square, Kingston, Ontario.

Image credits: Photographs courtesy of News Dog Media