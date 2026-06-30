Award-Winning Wildlife Photographer Charles ‘Chas’ Glatzer Tragically Passes Away

Award-winning wildlife photographer, conservationist, educator, and all-around great person, Charles “Chas” Glatzer, tragically passed away following a fatal, multi-vehicle accident last week in South Carolina.

Glatzer was a longtime Canon Explorer of Light and worked as a professional photographer for over 40 years. He was also very well known for Shoot the Light, through which he taught many generations of photographers at workshops across the world.

Glatzer won many awards throughout his diverse photographic career, including for his photographs and his teaching skills. His work has appeared in famous publications, including National Geographic, Outdoor Photographer, Popular Photography, and more.

He has also worked with PetaPixel on numerous stories over the years, including most recently for his work with Canon USA on its conservation initiatives, like The Eyes on Yellowstone program.

Speaking with Glatzer about his work in Yellowstone for Canon, his passion for nature was immediately evident.

“I believe part of my role as a wildlife photographer is to be a steward for the park and wildlife, helping to educate others and provide more information that will protect nature and wildlife,” Glatzer told PetaPixel in 2024. “I strive to provide that through my work.”

It is fair to say Glatzer was very successful in that driving mission. His incredible portfolio reflects his passion for photography, his subjects, and nature itself. It is impossible not to view Glatzer’s images or have listened to him speak and not feel inspired to go out and enjoy nature.

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of Charles (Chas) Glatzer. His remarkable artistry as a photographer and dedication to wildlife throughout the world as a Canon Explorer of Light will leave a lasting legacy. Our heartfelt condolences go out to his family and loved ones during this difficult time,” Canon U.S.A., Inc. says of Glatzer’s tragic passing.

Charles “Chas” Glatzer will be very dearly missed. He was an exceptionally talented photographer and influential educator. Just as importantly, he was a good, kind person who was generous with his time and expertise.