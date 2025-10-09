Xtra’s Cameras Look an Awful Lot Like DJI’s but Without the Tariffs

Four compact action cameras are displayed against a white background. Two are small handheld gimbal cameras, and two are rectangular action cameras, each with a small screen showing different outdoor scenes.

Some popular DJI cameras, including the extremely popular Osmo Pocket 3, are being sold in the United States at a pre-tariff price by a relatively unknown startup, and it’s bizarre.

As The Verge reports, it appears that Chinese company DJI, which recently lost its lawsuit against the Pentagon concerning its designation as a Chinese military company, has devised a way to avoid tariffs on Chinese imports in the United States by selling some of its products under a different name.

“What if I told you DJI may have found a way to dodge those tariffs and pesky customs inspectors by offering a disguised version of the camera? What if I told you an entire new ‘US’ company has quietly been erected to sell it on Amazon for far lower, even as low as $499 during Amazon’s big new sale?” asks The Verge‘s Sean Hollister.

A person holds a small handheld camera with a screen displaying a close-up of a food dish, while other food items are blurred in the background on a wooden table.
Xtra Muse | Xtra
A hand holds a DJI Osmo Pocket 3 camera, pointed at a dessert on a white plate with blueberries and garnish, placed on a wooden table. The camera screen displays the dessert being recorded.
DJI Osmo Pocket 3 | DJI

The company in question is Xtra Technology, which was brought to The Verge‘s attention by Konrad Iturbe, who describes the maneuver as a “very brazen attempt” by DJI to maintain its “foothold in the US market.”

Xtra sells products like the Muse, which is very clearly a DJI Osmo Pocket 3, down to the design and specifications, as shown by the FCC’s images.

The Verge had security consultant Jon Sawyer look at the Xtra Muse’s accompanying app, and sure enough, there were “countless places” where DJI’s original code was replicated with just the name “DJI” changed. However, there remained a whopping 7,552 references to DJI’s LightCut app, and a singular reference to DJI’s e-bike drive system.

In case more evidence was necessary, Hollister bought the Muse for himself and compared it against the Osmo Pocket 3. He found that the two cameras behave the same way, operate identically, and even get warm in the same places after the same amount of use. They are undeniably the same camera in different packaging.

This isn’t necessarily unusual, as the same electronics are sold under different names all the time. However, what makes this situation significantly different is that the DJI Osmo Pocket 3, which launched in October 2023 for $519, now costs $800 thanks to tariffs. Although the Osmo Pocket 3 remains extremely popular, this significantly higher price and relative scarcity in the U.S. have undeniably harmed DJI’s bottom line. DJI sure looks to have found a way to mitigate some of this harm through a new DJI-esque startup: Xtra.

A black DJI Action 5 Pro action camera with a large lens and display screen showing a snowboarder mid-air against a blue sky, with camera settings visible on the screen.
DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro | DJI
A black action camera labeled "XTRA EDGE PRO" displays a skier in a snowy landscape on its screen. The camera features a large lens, a power button, and a circular button on top.
Xtra Edge Pro | Xtra

“Xtra is a dynamic and independent startup company registered in Delaware (DE), United States. We are founded with a team of industry professionals from leading innovative companies, who have deep expertise in imaging technology and consumer electronics. Passionate about pushing the boundaries of creativity, we specialize in designing cutting-edge products that empower both professionals and enthusiasts to capture the world in extraordinary ways,” Xtra says on its website.

A collage shows a camera sensor, a cyclist at sunset labeled "4K/60fps Video," a city skyline at night labeled "Night View Mode," an underwater diver labeled "Ultra Waterproof," a motorcyclist on a road labeled "360 Lock, TiltGuard, MotionMaster," and a motocross rider mid-air labeled "32x Slow Motion Mode.
A marketing collage from Xtra
A person wearing snorkeling gear swims underwater near a coral reef, holding an action camera on a handle to capture footage in the clear blue ocean.
This DJI Osmo Action 5 marketing shot sure looks familiar…

As of now, Xtra sells just three things: the Xtra Muse (a DJI Osmo Pocket 3 ripoff), the Xtra Edge (a DJI Osmo Action 4 ripoff), and the Xtra Edge Pro (a DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro ripoff). However, Iturbe discovered references to other products that suggest Xtra’s versions of DJI’s popular mics, the Osmo 360, Osmo Nano, and Osmo gimbals may very well be on the way under the Xtra umbrella.

Side-by-side images: Left, a hand holds an action camera on a tripod outdoors. Right, a similar action camera rests on snow, displaying a skier on its screen. Both are labeled XTRA EDGE and XTRA EDGE PRO.
Credit: Xtra

This is not new for DJI products, though. In July, DJI’s Mini 4 Pro drone showed up on Amazon in the United States under a different name: SkyRover.

And just like it did when PetaPixel asked for comment on its alleged connections to SkyRover, DJI today declined to comment on Xtra.

Image credits: DJI and Xtra Technology

