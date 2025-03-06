DJI Osmo Pocket 3 Update Delivers More Zoom, Smoother Focus, and Pro Color

DJI’s latest firmware update, v01.06.08.04, brings improved 2x zoom, smoother focus, and professional-level color enhancements to the popular Osmo Pocket 3.

The DJI Osmo Pocket 3 handheld gimbal camera has a standard 20mm lens with toggle wheel for digital zooming. The update’s new Mid-Tele Mode brings lossless 2x mid-telephoto zoom at 40mm equivalent focal length. Unlike the standard digital zoom that lowers resolution, this mode retains the 4K Ultra HD quality and sharpness.

There are, however, a few caveats to the 2x zoom: while in Mid-Tele Mode, the ISO will cap at 1,600, it does not support ActiveTrack or night mode, and 2X zoom does not work while in HLG color mode.

It’s important to note that users can still use the digital zoom on top of the 2x zoom by first tapping to enable 2x zoom and then using the joystick to scroll in or out.

Osmo Pocket 3 users who have the Creator Combo with the snap-on wide lens adapter that brings the focal length to 15mm receive the most optical choices. With this firmware and the Creator Combo, users can choose to have 15mm with the adapter, 20mm without the adapter, or 40mm with the 2x lossless zoom mode.

The firmware update also brings improvements to the Osmo Pocket 3’s focusing. Now with breathing compensation, focus transitions will be seamless and smooth. Enthusiasts or professionals who enjoy creative techniques such as focus pulls or tracking moving subjects will appreciate the improved natural breathing.

Those who use the Osmo Pocket 3 as a webcam for live streaming, video conferencing, or filming content also get a new feature. The Webcam Mode now enables D-Log M (10-bit) color for increased vibrancy, saturation, greater dynamic range, and more file details recorded for improved editing control.

Osmo Pocket 3 owners can update their device using the DJI Mimo app which has also gotten improvements with the latest version 2.2.2. Users can now take video screenshot frames from videos as still images or live photos. The app also now allows background file downloads.

Both the DJI Mimo app and Osmo Pocket 3 firmware updates have squashed bugs and improved stability and performance.

Image credits: DJI