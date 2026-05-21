Photographer Waits Four Years to Capture Stunning Image of Coyote Mid-Air Over Ice

A photographer captured a breathtaking image of a coyote leaping across a gap in the ice after years of patient fieldwork.

Photographer Jamie Ruggles took the image on the northern shore of Lake Superior in northwestern Ontario, Canada, in March.

The incredible photograph shows a coyote mid-air as it jumps across a channel of open water among the ice, with the Sleeping Giant visible on the horizon. The Sleeping Giant is a land formation that extends into Lake Superior and is said to resemble a giant figure lying down.

Ruggles, who is based in Thunder Bay, Ontario, says he was in the right place at the right time when he captured the moment. But he also explained that this was the result of years of anticipation and repeated visits to areas where coyotes are known to drink in winter, when open water remains available in Lake Superior.

“In a way, I waited for four years,” Ruggles tells PetaPixel about the photograph. “I frequent their [the coyotes’] favorite spots like this one, where they drink in the winter because of the open water.”

In a social media post, Ruggles explained that the photograph had long been part of his creative vision, developed over years of fieldwork and wildlife observation following advice from a National Geographic editor about the importance of patience and spending time in the field.

“I’ve been envisioning this photo for some years now and was finally blessed to actually have the opportunity to trip the shutter on my camera for real instead of just in my own daydreaming mind. I remember that some years ago I was told by an editor from National Geographic that you have to ‘just spend the time in the field’ and have a lot of patience as a wildlife photographer to be successful,” the photographer writes in a social media post. “This photo was the result of what can happen when you are in the right place at the right time. I was so fortunate!”

Despite capturing the dramatic moment, Ruggles says his immediate reaction after reviewing the image was already focused on improvement — a familiar habit among photographers, who often start thinking about how they would have refined the shot the moment they see it.

Ruggles says: “Believe it or not, the very first thing thought when I took the image and viewed it on the camera was what I want to do next time to improve on it!”

More of Jamie Ruggles’ work can be seen on Instagram and Facebook.

Image credits: Header photo by Jamie Ruggles.