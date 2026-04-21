Insta360’s New Wireless Mic Refuses to Stay Hidden

Alongside teasing the Insta360 Luna Pro and Luna Ultra at NAB 2026, an upcoming competitor to DJI’s popular Osmo Pocket series cameras, Insta360 also previewed a new wireless microphone, the Insta360 Mic Pro.

Unlike most compact wireless microphones for content creators, which are often designed to be subtle and nearly invisible, Insta360 is taking a very different approach with the Mic Pro. The small mic features a customizable e-ink display that can prominently display logos, names, or other visual elements. Creators can put their name or company logo on their mic, for example, and put their personal branding front and center in video content. As Insta360 puts it, the Mic Pro is built to be part of the frame, rather than something to be hidden.

Since the company is only teasing the Mic Pro, precise technical specifications and details are scarce. However, Insta360 notes that using Insta360 Direct Connect, the Mic Pro will integrate directly with Insta360 cameras, including the upcoming Luna Series models.

Insta360 also shared that the Mic Pro features a three-microphone array, which works alongside AI-powered processing and NPU-based noise reduction to deliver clear, consistent audio in a wide variety of situations and rapidly changing environments. Further, internal recording provides an additional layer of security when working in unpredictable conditions, ensuring a backup safety track is available to the user.

It’s also obvious, based on the single product photo Insta360 shared with the press, that the Mic Pro will ship with some sort of case alongside the receiver. Presumably, it will be a charging case based on the series of four status lights visible on the side of the case.

Insta360 has not said when the Mic Pro will officially launch or how much it might cost. This is not Insta360’s first foray into wireless audio solutions, as the company debuted the $49 Mic Air last June. Like the upcoming Mic Pro, the Mic Air also integrates directly with Insta360 cameras, including the 360-degree X5 8K camera and Ace Pro 2 action camera, co-engineered with Leica. It’s a safe bet the higher-end Mic Pro will cost more than $49, although how much more is an open question.

Image credits: Insta360