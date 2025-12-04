Antigravity A1, World’s First 8K 360-Degree Drone, Is Now Available

Jeremy Gray

Two people stand by a river with a remote control, flying a drone in a scenic mountain valley surrounded by trees and snow-capped peaks under a clear sky.

The Antigravity A1, the world’s first 8K 360° drone, is now available for purchase. The innovative new drone builds upon Insta360’s technology, including 360° cameras, stabilization, and AI-assisted video editing.

Antigravity is a new 360° drone company incubated by Insta360, best known for its handheld 360° camera technology. The Antigravity A1 was officially unveiled in mid-August and arrived with ambitious promises concerning imaging performance, 360° camera technology, and an accessible user experience. The company, through its first drone, promises to “redefine aerial exploration and storytelling.”

Buy the Antigravity A1 new on B&H

The Antigravity A1 features a dual-lens Type 1/1.28 sensor imaging system that can record 8Kp30 360° video from the skies. It can also capture 5.2Kp60 and 4Kp100 footage in full 360 degrees. The drone can also capture 55-megapixel photos, including DNG images.

Much like Insta360’s X-series 360° cameras, the Antigravity A1 promises a capture-first, frame-later approach, though in this case it’s “fly first, frame later.” By capturing 360-degree high-resolution footage at all times, users can decide after the fact precisely what to showcase in their final, edited videos. The Antigravity A1’s FlowState Stabilization, built on Insta360’s technology, ensures footage remains smooth and steady even in windy conditions.

A person’s hand holding a white drone with four propellers over a ground covered in brown autumn leaves.

A person wearing FPV goggles operates a flying drone with a remote control in a forest with tall trees and autumn foliage.

The Antigravity A1 weighs just 249 grams, keeping it below a common weight threshold that requires a drone license. The drone offers 24 minutes of standard flight time, but can fly up to 39 minutes with an optional high-capacity battery. The drone’s retractable landing gear system promises safe takeoff and landing, but retracts to allow unobscured 360° footage while flying.

A person’s hand holding a remote control operates a small white drone flying outdoors over a brown landscape with snow-capped mountains in the background under a clear sky.

A small white drone with a glowing green light hovers above a forest floor covered in autumn leaves, with long tree shadows and golden sunlight in the background.

The Antigravity A1 can fly horizontally at up to 35.8 miles per hour (16 meters per second) and has a max ascent speed of 17.9 miles per hour (8 meters per second). The drone is rated for a maximum takeoff altitude of 2.5 miles (4,000 meters) and can resist winds up to 23.9 miles per hour (10.7 meters per second).

A significant focus of the Antigravity A1 is its ease of use. Pilots wear Vision Goggles with dual 1-inch Micro-OLED displays (2560 x 2560). These goggles mirror the pilot’s head movements in real time, enabling them to look where they want the drone to fly. The drone is also controlled using a motion-based Grip controller, which translates hand movements into precise flight paths. Antigravity claims that this approach to piloting is “significantly easier to master than traditional dual-stick drones” and helps reduce what would otherwise be a steep learning curve.

The Antigravity A1 also features intelligent shooting modes to help make capturing great, dynamic aerial footage easier, too. Sky Genie includes automated, one-tap 360 maneuvers like Orbit, Spiral, and Comet, promising “instant, cinematic results.” Deep Track, powered by Insta360’s tracking technology, can lock onto a subject and follow it with precision. There’s even a Virtual Cockpit mode that aims to make flying more fun. An immersive overlay featuring a dragon takes pilots on what Antigravity calls a “mythical journey.” The company adds that more skins are in the works.

The Antigravity A1 works alongside an accompanying Antigravity app and Antigravity Studio desktop software to enable easy video editing and post-processing. The apps include automated and manual editing tools, such as reframing, color correction, and automated cuts.

A white quadcopter drone with four black propellers, multiple cameras, and sensors is shown isolated on a white background, viewed from below.

“The editing process is designed to be powerful yet easy to use. The software’s automatic highlight editing finds the best moments from your flight, allowing creators to get polished, ready-to-share videos with just a single tap,” Antigravity says.

“A1 takes the freedom of 360 capture and gives it wings,” says Michael Shabun, Spokesman
for Antigravity. “It’s rare to see a team translate an idea into a completely new product category.”

Pricing and Availability

The Antigravity A1 is available now in three bundles, starting at $1,599 for the standard bundle. The Explorer and Infinity bundles include additional accessories for $1,899 and $1,999, respectively. Each bundle ships with the Antigravity A1 drone, Vision goggles, and Grip controller.

Buy the Antigravity A1 new on B&H

Image credits: Antigravity

,
, , , , , ,
PetaPixel articles may include affiliate links; if you buy something through such a link, PetaPixel may earn a commission.
Related Articles
A person wearing virtual reality goggles flies a white drone using a remote controller in a desert landscape with rock formations in the background under a clear blue sky. Antigravity A1 Is the World’s First All-in-One 8K 360-Degree Drone
A floating, futuristic cityscape sphere splits light and dark, with the word "ANTIGRAVITY" in bold white letters across the center. Smoke and glowing lights highlight the surreal, sci-fi atmosphere. Antigravity is a New 360-Degree Drone Company Incubated by Insta360
Two fists collide with an explosion of light; one fist is labeled "DJI" and the other "Insta360," symbolizing a clash or competition between the two brands. DJI and Insta360 Are Swirling Toward a Major Throwdown
Duo Captures the First 8K VR Drone Video Over Iceland’s Volcano
Discussion