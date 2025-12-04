Antigravity A1, World’s First 8K 360-Degree Drone, Is Now Available

The Antigravity A1, the world’s first 8K 360° drone, is now available for purchase. The innovative new drone builds upon Insta360’s technology, including 360° cameras, stabilization, and AI-assisted video editing.

Antigravity is a new 360° drone company incubated by Insta360, best known for its handheld 360° camera technology. The Antigravity A1 was officially unveiled in mid-August and arrived with ambitious promises concerning imaging performance, 360° camera technology, and an accessible user experience. The company, through its first drone, promises to “redefine aerial exploration and storytelling.”

The Antigravity A1 features a dual-lens Type 1/1.28 sensor imaging system that can record 8Kp30 360° video from the skies. It can also capture 5.2Kp60 and 4Kp100 footage in full 360 degrees. The drone can also capture 55-megapixel photos, including DNG images.

Much like Insta360’s X-series 360° cameras, the Antigravity A1 promises a capture-first, frame-later approach, though in this case it’s “fly first, frame later.” By capturing 360-degree high-resolution footage at all times, users can decide after the fact precisely what to showcase in their final, edited videos. The Antigravity A1’s FlowState Stabilization, built on Insta360’s technology, ensures footage remains smooth and steady even in windy conditions.

The Antigravity A1 weighs just 249 grams, keeping it below a common weight threshold that requires a drone license. The drone offers 24 minutes of standard flight time, but can fly up to 39 minutes with an optional high-capacity battery. The drone’s retractable landing gear system promises safe takeoff and landing, but retracts to allow unobscured 360° footage while flying.

The Antigravity A1 can fly horizontally at up to 35.8 miles per hour (16 meters per second) and has a max ascent speed of 17.9 miles per hour (8 meters per second). The drone is rated for a maximum takeoff altitude of 2.5 miles (4,000 meters) and can resist winds up to 23.9 miles per hour (10.7 meters per second).

A significant focus of the Antigravity A1 is its ease of use. Pilots wear Vision Goggles with dual 1-inch Micro-OLED displays (2560 x 2560). These goggles mirror the pilot’s head movements in real time, enabling them to look where they want the drone to fly. The drone is also controlled using a motion-based Grip controller, which translates hand movements into precise flight paths. Antigravity claims that this approach to piloting is “significantly easier to master than traditional dual-stick drones” and helps reduce what would otherwise be a steep learning curve.

The Antigravity A1 also features intelligent shooting modes to help make capturing great, dynamic aerial footage easier, too. Sky Genie includes automated, one-tap 360 maneuvers like Orbit, Spiral, and Comet, promising “instant, cinematic results.” Deep Track, powered by Insta360’s tracking technology, can lock onto a subject and follow it with precision. There’s even a Virtual Cockpit mode that aims to make flying more fun. An immersive overlay featuring a dragon takes pilots on what Antigravity calls a “mythical journey.” The company adds that more skins are in the works.

The Antigravity A1 works alongside an accompanying Antigravity app and Antigravity Studio desktop software to enable easy video editing and post-processing. The apps include automated and manual editing tools, such as reframing, color correction, and automated cuts.

“The editing process is designed to be powerful yet easy to use. The software’s automatic highlight editing finds the best moments from your flight, allowing creators to get polished, ready-to-share videos with just a single tap,” Antigravity says.

“A1 takes the freedom of 360 capture and gives it wings,” says Michael Shabun, Spokesman

for Antigravity. “It’s rare to see a team translate an idea into a completely new product category.”

Pricing and Availability

The Antigravity A1 is available now in three bundles, starting at $1,599 for the standard bundle. The Explorer and Infinity bundles include additional accessories for $1,899 and $1,999, respectively. Each bundle ships with the Antigravity A1 drone, Vision goggles, and Grip controller.

Image credits: Antigravity