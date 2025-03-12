Insta360 and Leica Extend Imaging Partnership, Promise New Products

Close-up of a camera lens with "LEICA" branding, framed by a smooth, dark gradient background. Above, text reads "Insta360" and "Strategic Imaging Partnership" alongside a small red Leica logo.

Insta360 and Leica Camera AG announced an extension of their partnership. The continued collaboration promises to bring high-end imaging performance to Insta360’s AI-powered action cameras and other products.

Leica’s imaging technology is featured in some existing Insta360 products, including most recently the Insta360 Ace Pro 2 action camera, which PetaPixel describes as “everything an action camera in 2024 should be.”

Co-engineered with Leica, the Insta360 Ace Pro 2 features a new Type 1/1.3 image sensor and wider Leica Summarit lens than its predecessor, equivalent to a 13mm lens on a full-frame camera. The Ace Pro 2 also features Leica-engineered color profiles, promising to bring the “Leica look” to the high-end action camera.

While Leica’s work with Insta360 has thus far been limited to the Action Pro and One R 1-Inch Edition, Insta360 says creators “can expect more cutting-edge imaging solutions across new product lines in the near future,” teasing not just the continuation of the partnership between Insta360 and Leica, but an expansion of it.

“Insta360 and Leica share a vision of creating the most advanced imaging tools possible,” says Max Richter, Vice President of Marketing at Insta360. “With this renewed partnership, we are excited to continue our journey together, empowering creators to capture like nothing else out there.”

A person in a brown jacket holds an action camera close to their chest. The camera screen displays recording information. The background is blurred, focusing on the camera and the hand.
The Insta360 Ace Pro 2 action camera released late last year features a Leica Summarit ultra-wide angle lens and Leica-engineered color profiles.

“For over a century, Leica has stood at the forefront of optical innovation, and our partnership with Insta360 allows us to continue this legacy in the dynamic world of action cameras,” adds Marius Eschweiler, Vice President Business Unit Mobile at Leica Camera AG. “Together, we strive to push the boundaries of imaging excellence, offering creators tools that inspire their creative journeys.”

Although neither Insta360 nor Leica offers any additional insight into which product lines may be slated for Leica’s involvement, there are plenty of strong candidates, including Insta360’s extremely popular X-series 360-degree cameras or the Insta360 Go series, a teeny-tiny 4K action camera. Given Leica’s involvement with numerous smartphone manufacturers, the company is certainly positioned to co-develop Insta360 cameras with smaller sensors than the Action Pro 2.

