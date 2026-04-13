10 Awesome Photos That Tell the Story of Artemis II’s Triumphant Return to Earth

Matt Growcoot

A three-panel image: view of Earth’s atmosphere from space, a spacecraft descending with three parachutes over the ocean, and an astronaut in a blue suit smiling and pointing to a space capsule with mission decals.

The Artemis II mission arrived back on Earth on Friday in what NASA calls a “textbook splashdown.” The Orion spacecraft was photographed as it parachuted down into the Pacific Ocean, while the crew was later seen beaming with smiles after a successful mission.

There have been many iconic photos already from the historic Artemis II mission, which saw humans return to the vicinity of the Moon for the first time since the 1970s, including a solar eclipse, close-up photos of the Moon, and beautiful “Earthset” photos.

But arguably the most perilous phase of the mission was the return to Earth, which saw the Orion spacecraft withstand extreme heat and violent deceleration as it re-entered Earth’s atmosphere with the crew onboard. Here are 10 photos that documented the final stage of the mission.

Artemis II Re-entry as Seen by the ISS

View of Earth's atmosphere from space, showing a bright blue curved horizon, scattered white clouds over the planet’s surface, and the dark blackness of outer space above.
The wispy trail seen in this photo is what astronaut Chris Williams onboard the International Space Station saw of Artemis’ re-entry.
View of Earth’s atmosphere from space, showing a gradient from deep black space to blue sky above white clouds, with part of a spacecraft visible in the blurred right foreground.
“We first saw a bright light and a trail as the service module burned up. We didn’t see the Orion capsule itself as it re-entered, but we saw the wispy trail it left behind in the upper atmosphere. Overjoyed that our friends are safely back on Earth after their awe-inspiring mission!” Williams writes on X.

The Orion Spacecraft Parachutes Down

A small capsule with a red and white parachute descends toward a calm, blue ocean under a clear sky, with a faint outline of land visible on the horizon.
Land and sea in sight: The Orion spacecraft serenely parachutes down to the Pacific Ocean off the coast of California.
A capsule descends toward the ocean, supported by three large orange and white parachutes, with rippling blue water visible below.
The exact moment the capsule touches down in the Pacific Ocean.
A spacecraft with orange flotation devices floats on the ocean as three boats filled with people approach it. The horizon is visible in the background under a clear sky.
Recovery team approach the Orion spacecraft.

Recovery of the Orion Spacecraft

A spacecraft capsule with red flotation devices floats in the water near a recovery ship at night, as people onboard observe the retrieval operation.
This still really does look like a scene from a science-fiction film: the Orion Spacecraft is pulled into the well deck of USS John P. Murtha. | NASA/Joel Kowsky

A person in a blue jumpsuit hugs a large, black, cone-shaped spacecraft capsule with red flotation devices attached, inside a brightly lit industrial facility.
Mission specialist Christina Koch hugs the Orion spacecraft that brought her safely home. | NASA/Bill Ingalls
An astronaut in a blue jumpsuit stands beside and touches a large, weathered spacecraft, pointing at its exterior, which shows burn marks and heat shield tiles. The background features industrial lighting and equipment.
Commander of the Artemis II mission, Reid Wiseman, points to the Orion spacecraft emblazoned with the NASA and American flag. | NASA/Bill Ingalls

A Joyful Reunion

Two astronauts in orange and blue NASA flight suits embrace inside a helicopter, smiling and celebrating. Flight gear and equipment are visible in the background, suggesting a recent mission or rescue.
Artemis II crew members Victor Glover and Christina Koch embrace Chief of the Astronaut Office Chris Tingle standing next to a Navy MH-60 Seahawk from Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 23 on the flight deck of USS John P. Murtha after being extracted from the Orion spacecraft.
Four astronauts in blue flight suits stand in front of a NASA logo, smiling and celebrating; one raises a fist triumphantly while others pose beside him on a stage.
The Artemis II crew members celebrate at a crew return event in Houston, Texas.

For more amazing Artemis photos, check out the launch in infrared.

Image credits: Photographs by NASA

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