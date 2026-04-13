10 Awesome Photos That Tell the Story of Artemis II’s Triumphant Return to Earth

The Artemis II mission arrived back on Earth on Friday in what NASA calls a “textbook splashdown.” The Orion spacecraft was photographed as it parachuted down into the Pacific Ocean, while the crew was later seen beaming with smiles after a successful mission.

There have been many iconic photos already from the historic Artemis II mission, which saw humans return to the vicinity of the Moon for the first time since the 1970s, including a solar eclipse, close-up photos of the Moon, and beautiful “Earthset” photos.

But arguably the most perilous phase of the mission was the return to Earth, which saw the Orion spacecraft withstand extreme heat and violent deceleration as it re-entered Earth’s atmosphere with the crew onboard. Here are 10 photos that documented the final stage of the mission.

Artemis II Re-entry as Seen by the ISS

The Orion Spacecraft Parachutes Down

Recovery of the Orion Spacecraft

A Joyful Reunion

For more amazing Artemis photos, check out the launch in infrared.

Image credits: Photographs by NASA