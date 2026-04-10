DJI’s Osmo Pocket 4 Teasers Emphasize Imaging Technology

The DJI Osmo Pocket 4 has been rumored for a while, even leaking a couple of months ago. Well, it’s official now, and DJI is teasing a full reveal next week.

The Chinese technology company took to social media to show off a bit of the Osmo Pocket 4. While there aren’t full details yet, it’s possible to glean some interesting information from DJI’s teasers. At least the two newest ones, rather than the one that only spelled out “It’s coming” in binary.

The first meaningful teaser, seen above, uses the tagline “The world in my pocket” and offers a glimpse of the Osmo Pocket 4 before zooming in on its image sensor. While no image sensor specs have been offered, it is interesting that DJI has focused so much on it in its new teaser.

Earlier reports suggested that the DJI Osmo Pocket 4 would sport the same sensor as its super-popular predecessor, a 9.4-megapixel Type 1 CMOS sensor capable of capturing 4Kp120 video for slow-motion and 4Kp60 during normal recording. That may still prove true, but it would be a little odd for DJI to emphasize the upcoming Osmo Pocket 4’s sensor if nothing has changed about its specs or performance.

The second new teaser highlights the Osmo Pocket 4’s slow-motion capabilities. As mentioned, the Osmo Pocket 3 already does slow motion, thanks to 4Kp120 recording. It can even do 1080p video at up to 240p in its slow motion mode. It’s not clear what the Osmo Pocket 4 might do differently in this regard than the Osmo Pocket 3.

Although leaks have suggested the Osmo Pocket 4 makes only minimal strides over its predecessor, that has not slowed DJI’s hype train ahead of the Osmo Pocket 4’s full reveal next week. Given that two meaningful teasers have focused on imaging, there remains hope that the new camera will offer something new and transformative.

Content creators won’t need to wait long to find out if DJI hits another home run. The Osmo Pocket 4 will be fully unveiled on April 16, 2026, at 12 PM GMT, which is 8 AM EDT (5 AM PDT). The Osmo Pocket 3 has been a smash hit, so the Osmo Pocket 4 will have mighty big shoes to fill.

Image credits: DJI