This New Medium Format Film Camera Can Change its Frame Size on the Fly

“One of the best things about medium-format photography is the variety of frame sizes available,” says a new Kickstarter campaign for the VZ-6617 variable frame medium-format film camera. The camera aims to take full advantage of this aspect of medium format, enabling photographers to swap between different framing and aspect ratios at any time, even within the same roll of film.

The VZ-6617 has a stepless “Variable Zone Film Gate” mechanism that lets photographers switch between formats ranging from 6×6 all the way up to 6×17 on the same roll of 120-format film. This eliminates the need to carry multiple medium-format camera systems and lets photographers adhere each shot to their desired format, the creator, Francis Garing of Exposing Engineering.

“Most medium-format film cameras lock photographers into a single aspect ratio for an entire roll of film,” Exposing Engineering explains. “If a photographer loads a 6×6 camera, every frame must be square. If they choose a panoramic camera, every frame must be panoramic. If they want both, they must carry multiple camera bodies with them.”

The VZ-6617’s 3D-printed, articulating Variable Zone Film Gate promises symmetric masking of the exposure area with a simple knob. Capturing frames up to 6×17 requires a lens with a very large image circle, so the VZ-6617 uses “widely available large-format lenses” and works with interchangeable lens cones that feature an integrated dark slide to support mid-roll lens swaps.

Exposing Engineering says that the VZ-6617 works with large-format lenses that have integrated shutter and aperture mechanisms, like those typically used alongside large-format view cameras. Each VZ-6617 ships with a lens cone that promises the correct spacing between the lens and the film plane.

Lenses mount using their standard thread and retaining ring, and users attach them to the integrated focusing helicoid. Focus is achieved through zone focusing or by estimating the distance to the subject and setting a matching distance mark on the helicoid. A comprehensive list of compatible lenses is available on the Kickstarter campaign page, including models from Schneider Kreuznach, Nikon, Rodenstock, and Fujifilm.

The creators explain that they went through five generations of pre-production prototypes, each with dozens of iterations. The VZ-6617 has been rigorously tested in a wide range of environments, including European streets, Bay Area beaches, desert trails in the American Southwest, and the snowy Rocky Mountains in Colorado. Although the camera withstood these tests, the team has carefully designed the new camera to be user-repairable and serviceable.

“After the Kickstarter campaign, select components and instructional videos will be made available for repair and servicing on your own,” Exposing Engineering explains. “Everything was designed with this in mind, so much so that only a single type and size of screwdriver is necessary to take the entire camera body apart. While we haven’t experienced a component or mechanism failure with our pre-production prototypes yet, we want to make sure the camera is well designed for repairability to keep performing as it should.”

Sample Photos

Pricing and Availability

The VZ-6617 starts at $549 for a starter bundle that includes the camera body and a 90mm focal length lens cone with M65 focusing helicoid. A lens is not included.

There is also an early release bundle for $649 that includes the camera, a 90mm focal length lens cone with helicoid, a magnetically attached cable release, and an optical viewfinder.

The $799 System Bundle includes the same items as the $649 bundle, plus a second lens cone of the buyer’s choice and a ground glass back.

In all cases, the buyer will need to supply their own lens.

Exposing Engineering says early release bundles are slated to ship in June, about a month after the Kickstarter campaign concludes. The project has already met its modest $7,500 funding goal and has 26 backers with nearly a month left to go.

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Image credits: Exposing Engineering