BorderTool Pro Brings High-End Digital Framing to the macOS Menu Bar

Kate Garibaldi

A computer screen displays a photo of a black sports car parked on a desert road at sunset, with Joshua trees and mountains in the background. The desktop shows file folders and editing software.

BorderTool Pro is a new macOS utility developed by Michael Damböck, a Fujifilm X Photographer, to streamline some of the more repetitive steps in a photographer’s workflow: adding borders, mats, and presentation-ready finishing touches to exported images. Built as a native menu-bar application, BorderTool Pro focuses on speed, batch processing, and preserving file integrity without requiring a full-fledged image editor.

Positioned as an alternative to what Damböck calls the “Photoshop Export Circus,” the BorderTool Pro utility allows users to drag and drop single images or entire folders onto a menu bar icon. From there, it applies gallery-style borders, bevelled edges, and scale-stable drop shadows without interrupting the broader editing workflow.

A computer screen displays a file browser with photo thumbnails on the left and the "Mac BorderTool Pro" app with image border customization options on the right. The desktop background is a reddish-orange gradient.

Native macOS Utility Optimized for Speed and Accuracy

BorderTool Pro is developed in Swift and optimized for Apple Silicon while also supporting Intel-based Macs through a universal binary. It requires macOS 11.0 or later and is designed for high-speed batch processing, allowing entire shoots to run in parallel with a real-time progress indicator and an estimated completion time.

The software supports JPG, TIFF, PNG, BMP, GIF, and native HEIC/HEIF formats. It preserves EXIF metadata and ICC color profiles via Apple’s ImageIO framework, ensuring color accuracy and capture information remain intact. This makes the utility particularly useful for photographers preparing images for galleries, clients, or print labs.

Users can save up to eight presets, storing complete framing configurations, which can be recalled instantly using keyboard shortcuts (⌘1–8). Where BorderTool Pro also shines is its modern, easy-to-navigate toolbar, designed to enhance productivity and make common actions immediately accessible. The application runs entirely offline, with no cloud integration, required account, or tracking, emphasizing privacy and local processing.

Screenshot of a border design tool interface showing options for presets, frame settings, colors, shadows, and a preview area with an image of a person on a BMX bike performing a trick.

Where BorderTool Pro Fits Among Similar Tools

BorderTool Pro enters a space where several applications and plugins provide border, framing, or finishing tools, often within broader editing environments.

Adobe Photoshop remains one of the most common tools for adding borders and presentation effects. Achieving consistent gallery-style frames in Photoshop typically requires manual canvas resizing, layer styling, or third-party add-ons.

Popular Photoshop add-ons for textured digital mat borders include Photomorphis Photo Kit for high-quality textures, TheVectorLab’s Distressed Border Automator for distressed effects, and the Picture Frame Mounts plugin for customizable mat designs. Additional options include Richard Rosenman’s Solid Border for precision framing and Martin Bailey’s Web Frame tool for quick, automated framing. Other options like MBP Fine Art Border Tools are tailored for photographers seeking consistent, professional matting effects.

Adobe Lightroom Classic offers border and layout options through its Print module, allowing users to design presentation layouts and export them as image files. While effective, this workflow is tied to Lightroom’s catalog system and may not suit photographers looking for a lightweight, standalone finishing tool.

Luminar Neo includes framing and border tools integrated into its full editing suite, while Canva provides simple border and layout options in a browser-based environment, though it relies on cloud connectivity and does not preserve EXIF data or ICC profiles.

Compared to these alternatives, BorderTool Pro distinguishes itself by focusing solely on high-end digital framing and fast batch processing. It preserves metadata, works entirely offline, and exists as a lightweight menu bar utility rather than a full-featured editor. Most importantly, its modern toolbar makes it especially easy for users to maintain productivity and speed through repetitive finishing tasks.

Close-up of a vintage marquee letter "D" with light bulbs and wooden elements, framed by a rounded square border on an orange background.

A vintage yellow car is parked between two other cars along a seaside road, with trees, blue sky, and distant mountains visible in the background. Image is framed by a wide mustard-yellow border.

Black and white photo of curved, reflective metal panels forming an abstract architectural structure with soft light and shadows accentuating the flowing shapes.

A panoramic view of rugged mountain peaks under a clear blue sky, with sunlight casting shadows across the green, sloping foreground.

Pricing and Availability

BorderTool Pro is available as a one-time purchase priced at $29 during its introductory period, with a regular price of $39. It supports macOS 11.0 or later and is compatible with both Apple Silicon and Intel Macs. The application operates completely offline, with no subscription model, cloud dependency, or tracking required.

