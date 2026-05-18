BatchMark Pro Delivers Fast Watermarking and EXIF Data Overlays

A new macOS utility called BatchMark Pro promises to simplify one of the more repetitive parts of a photographer’s workflow: adding watermarks, logos, copyright text, and technical metadata to exported images quickly and consistently.

Developed specifically for Mac users, BatchMark Pro focuses on fast batch watermarking and image branding while remaining fully offline and subscription-free. The software is designed to integrate directly into export workflows in applications such as Adobe Lightroom Classic and Capture One.

According to developer PixelCatcher, the application was built to eliminate the need for manual post-export branding work by automating watermark placement, metadata overlays, and batch processing within a native macOS environment.

Designed for Lightroom Classic and Capture One Workflows

BatchMark Pro is built around export automation rather than standalone editing. Instead of requiring photographers to export images and then reopen them in a separate watermarking utility, the app hooks directly into Lightroom Classic and Capture One export workflows.

Once configured, exported images can automatically receive logos, text overlays, copyright information, or technical metadata before being saved to the chosen output folder.

The software also supports drag-and-drop workflows, allowing photographers to process individual files or entire folders outside of Lightroom and Capture One when needed.

Native macOS Performance With Apple Silicon Optimization

PixelCatcher says BatchMark Pro is optimized specifically for Apple Silicon Macs, allowing it to process large batches of high-resolution images quickly while maintaining responsive performance.

The app runs as a native macOS utility rather than a cloud-based service, meaning all processing happens locally on the user’s machine. According to the developer, no images are uploaded externally, and the software functions entirely offline.

The application supports macOS 13 Ventura and newer and runs as a Universal Binary compatible with both Apple Silicon and Intel-based Macs.

Built Around Flexible Layer-Based Branding

At the core of BatchMark Pro is a layer-based branding system that lets photographers combine multiple logos, text elements, EXIF fields, and graphical overlays into a single preset.

Users can create unlimited text and logo layers using PNG or SVG files, with independent control over positioning, opacity, scale, rotation, and alignment. The software also supports both percentage-based positioning and a nine-point anchor system for consistent placement across multiple aspect ratios.

Text layers can include customizable backgrounds, outlines, blur effects, rounded corners, and opacity adjustments designed to improve readability across different image types.

40 EXIF Placeholders and Automatic Metadata Integration

One of the more workflow-focused features is support for 40 dynamic EXIF placeholders that automatically pull technical metadata directly from each image file during export.

Photographers can automatically display information such as camera model, lens, ISO, aperture, shutter speed, capture date, GPS data, and copyright details without manually entering information for each image.

Because metadata is read from each file individually, exported batches can automatically display unique image-specific technical information.

Presets, Batch Processing, and Clipboard Integration

BatchMark Pro includes support for eight customizable presets accessible through keyboard shortcuts, allowing users to quickly switch between branding setups for client proofs, social media exports, portfolio images, or gallery deliveries.

The app also supports large-scale batch-processing workflows, with PixelCatcher claiming hundreds of images can be processed in seconds, depending on the hardware configuration.

Additional macOS-focused features include clipboard support, AirDrop sharing, live preview functionality, and drag-and-drop image importing directly from Finder or other applications.

Supported export formats include JPEG, PNG, TIFF, and HEIC/HEIF, with adjustable quality settings and optional resizing or black-and-white conversion during export.

EXIF and Color Profile Preservation

Unlike some lightweight export utilities that strip metadata or alter color handling, PixelCatcher says BatchMark Pro preserves EXIF information and ICC color profiles during processing wherever technically possible.

The software uses macOS ImageIO processing for file handling and allows photographers to adjust compression and export quality settings independently for different workflows.

Original files remain untouched, with processed exports written to a separate output location.

Pricing and Availability

BatchMark Pro is available now for macOS as a one-time purchase priced at €39. PixelCatcher says the license covers all of a user’s Macs and includes future software updates without requiring a subscription.

The software runs entirely offline with no cloud integration, tracking, or recurring fees.

Image credits: PixelCatcher