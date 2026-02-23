Sigma’s New 35mm f/1.4 DG II Art Is 20% Lighter Than its Predecessor

Sigma has announced the 35mm f/1.4 DG II Art, a new fast wide-angle lens for full-frame E and L-Mount cameras. The lens offers excellent resolution in a compact, lightweight design.

The original Sigma 35mm f/1.4 DG DN Art was not released all that long ago, hitting store shelves in April 2021 as a mirrorless successor to 2013’s Sigma 35mm f/1.4 DG HSM Art for DSLR cameras. The new 35mm f/1.4 DG II Art builds on an impressive, long-standing legacy and is even smaller and lighter than the original DG DN lens. Sigma has cut the lens’s length by about 14% and reduced its weight by approximately 20%.

While smaller and lighter, the new 35mm f/1.4 II also promises improved optical performance, making it, as Sigma puts it, “a true upgrade.” The company says its new lens delivers the best optical performance ever in Sigma’s 35mm f/1.4 Art line. While not surprising, that’s still high praise.

The lens is built on Sigma’s latest optical technology and incorporates a completely redesigned 15-element, 12-group optical construction. The lens features all-new glass materials that were previously too challenging to process, and features four high-precision aspherical elements and a pair of SLD glass elements. Sigma says the lens “thoroughly suppresses aberrations,” including axial chromatic aberrations, a common issue for large-aperture lenses. The lens promises “outstanding resolution” across the entire frame, even when shooting at f/1.4.

Alongside a new optical formula with more sophisticated glass elements, the Sigma 35mm f/1.4 DG II Art also features a newly developed Advanced Amorphous Coating (AAC). This coating has a low refractive index, dramatically reducing internal reflections that cause ghosting and flare, resulting in cleaner, higher-contrast images in challenging lighting conditions.

Photographers seek fast-aperture primes like this in large part for their bokeh and strong subject separation. While the new Sigma 35mm f/1.4 DG II Art won’t deliver quite the same background blur as Sigma’s excellent 35mm f/1.2 DG II Art released last year, f/1.4 is still fast. The lens has an 11-bladed aperture diaphragm, the same as its predecessor, but Sigma says bokeh is cleaner, smoother, and more pleasing than before.

Thanks to its floating focus system, the Sigma 35mm f/1.4 DG II Art is smaller and lighter than its predecessor, as mentioned above. The Sigma 35mm f/1.4 DG II Art is about 96 millimeters (nearly 3.8 inches) long, while its predecessor is 111.5 millimeters (about 4.4 inches). The new lens weighs approximately 512 grams (18 ounces), while the Sigma 35mm f/1.4 DG DN Art is about 640 grams (22.6 ounces), so that’s a significant weight difference. For what it’s worth, the Sigma 35mm f/1.2 DG II Art lens, a stellar prime, weighs 755 grams (26.6 ounces) and is 111.4 millimeters (4.4 inches) long, which is impressive in its own right.

The weather-resistant lens features a pair of customizable AFL buttons, a dedicated aperture control ring (which can be locked and de-clicked), and a petal-shaped lens hood to protect the front element.

When it comes to autofocus performance, the 35mm f/1.4 DG II Art employs a dual HLA (High-response Linear Actuator) system, the same one as is in the 35mm f/1.2 DG II Art, to drive its large focus group quickly and accurately. Sigma promises quick, quiet, and accurate autofocusing performance for both stills and video. The lens has also been designed to minimize focus breathing.

Sample Images

Pricing and Availability

The Sigma 35mm f/1.4 DG II Art is expected to launch on April 16 for $1,059, a slight increase over its predecessor’s $989 price tag. The new lens will be available in Sony E-mount and L-Mount versions.

Image credits: Sigma. Real-world sample photos by Takashi Shikano and Noriko Yamaguchi, provided courtesy of Sigma.