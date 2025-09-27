Sigma 35mm f/1.2 DG Art II Review: Compact, Lightweight, and Ultra-Fast

Jordan Drake

35mm has long been one of my favorite focal lengths, so it’s odd that I never had the chance to use the original Sigma 35mm f/1.2 DG Art as it would be right in my wheelhouse. Fortunately, when Sigma launched the second version of this optic in both E-Mount and L-Mount, I had a chance to make up for this omission.

The Sigma 35mm f/1.2 DG Art II boasts a reduced size and weight while including all the latest professional features, so I set out on the streets of Calgary to see how it would do.

Sigma 35mm f/1.2 DG Art II Review: How It Feels

The first thing you notice about this lens is the weight. Reduced from 910g down to 745g, the latest version feels downright petite compared to the other 35mm f/1.2 lenses I’ve tested from Nikon and Viltrox. It didn’t feel unbalanced on the small Sony a7R V I used without an attached grip.

A Sigma 35mm f/1.2 camera lens is lying on its side on a grid-patterned surface, with a black background. The lens markings and textured grip are clearly visible.
The Sigma 35mm f/1.2 DG Art II is significantly smaller and lighter than its predecessor.

Despite that, this lens still maintains the excellent build quality I expect from an Art series lens. The focus ring is well-damped, an aperture ring is present, the mount is weather-sealed, and the included hood is well-made with a clicking lock.

Close-up view of the metal lens mount and glass elements of a camera lens, positioned at an angle against a dark, blurred background.
The lens is weather sealed and built to Sigma’s high standards

In terms of controls, there is a manual focus selector switch, a custom button, a toggle switch for having smooth motion or click stops on the aperture ring, and a switch to lock the aperture into auto mode. The filter diameter is a very common 72mm diameter, a nice change from the more expensive 82mm filters that its precursor required. It’s truly full-featured and feels like a premium optic in the hand.

Close-up of a black camera lens showing buttons labeled "AFL," "CLICK OFF/ON," and focus settings, with textured grip details and "MADE IN JAPAN" visible on the lens barrel.
Videographers will appreciate the de-clickable aperture and minimal focus breathing

Close-up of a black camera lens showing the focus ring, aperture markings (35mm 1:1.2), and a circular emblem with the letter "A" on it.

Sigma 35mm f/1.2 DG Art II Review: How It Shoots

Unlike the original version, this lens now sports Sigma’s latest linear motor, which allows the lens to jump almost instantly from minimum focus to infinity. While I doubt this lens will often be used for sports or wildlife work, the f/1.2 aperture requires incredible precision to consistently hit focus, something this new motor delivers.

A man crouches on a paved park path, taking a photo of a white dog on a leash. The dog stands alert, facing the camera. Trees, benches, and people are visible in the background on a sunny day.
The fast linear focus motor can keep up with the most skittish subjects.

A tilted "One Way" sign and a "No Parking" sign are attached to a tall metal fence at night. Two people walk behind the fence near a building, and the ground is rough with dirt and rocks.

Longitudinal chromatic aberrations, or LoCA, are often present in very fast aperture primes. This is where a color shift can be seen between the background and foreground areas. It’s quite distracting and, unfortunately, quite difficult to remove in editing. While not terrible, I did find that these color shifts could occur on this lens when shooting wide open. If you have a lot of high-contrast foreground and background elements, it’s worth stopping the lens down to even f/1.8 to minimize this effect.

A white dog with light brown eyes and a pink nose stands outdoors on a leash, looking to the right. The background is blurred with green trees and hints of buildings and people.

When shooting at bright light sources, some minor flare can be observed. While the image retains contrast very well in these situations, there are some issues with ghosting. You will find small blobs of light that are slightly visible at f/1.2 and become more defined upon stopping down. Overall, flare will rarely be an issue, but it’s worth checking to make sure ghosting is not impacting any important parts of your composition.

A man with short hair and a beard stands outdoors at night with his arms crossed, wearing a light patterned shirt. Blurred streetlights and trees appear in the background.
Night portraits are very possible thanks to the f/1.2 aperture.
Black and white photo of a person with long hair sitting at a table in low light, arms crossed, wearing a striped shirt. A single overhead light casts shadows, leaving the person's face mostly in silhouette.
Nothing like a fast prime for moody indoor portraits.

A woman in a blue patterned dress stands outdoors in a grassy field, smiling softly at the camera with sunlight illuminating her and a blurred landscape in the background.

One reason many photographers will be looking at this lens is for the shallow depth of field it makes possible. Because of that, the appearance of the bokeh, or out-of-focus areas, is very important. The Sigma 35mm f/1.2 DG Art II boasts lovely bokeh, with extremely smooth transitions from the in-focus to out-of-focus areas. Specular highlights are smooth, with no soap bubble effect and minimal onion rings. The only possible complaint is that cat’s eye or oval specular highlights will be visible toward the edges of the frame until the lens has been stopped down significantly to even f/2.8. But cats-eye does not bother me, so I loved the look I could achieve shooting subjects close, wide open.

Close-up of tree branches wrapped with green wires and small yellow string lights, with a blurred background showing hints of cars and buildings.
Specular highlights are clean, but you’d better like cat’s eye bokeh.

A close-up of vibrant purple petunias in bloom, with some wilted flowers among them. The background is blurred, featuring soft red and green tones, suggesting an outdoor setting with sunlight.

As I am frequently shooting video, I wanted to see how the breathing performance was on this lens. Breathing is where the field of view shifts depending on your focus distance. Substantial breathing can be very distracting when pulling focus while recording video. Fortunately, while there is a slight change in the field of view when shifting focus dramatically, it is very well controlled and would rarely be noticed in a conventional focus pull. This, along with the small size and fast focus, makes this lens a great choice for videographers and cinematographers.

Sunlight shines through the green leaves of a tree, creating a lens flare and bright rays. The branches and foliage fill the image, suggesting a sunny and vibrant day.
Ghosting is particularly noticeable when stopped down.

A bronze bust of José María Morelos y Pavón on a stone pedestal with a plaque, set outdoors on a grassy area, with trees, parked cars, and buildings visible in the background.

While I had never used the original Sigma 35mm f/1.2 DG Art, I was aware of its reputation for requiring a bit of stopping down for maximum sharpness and contrast. Upon looking at our test charts, I was extremely impressed with central performance.

Side-by-side comparison of two camera test charts, labeled f/1.2 (left) and f/2.8 (right), featuring color bars, grayscale, resolution patterns, and images of a woman and currency.
There is incredible detail in the center, even wide open. Stopping down slightly improves contrast, but there are no benefits to resolution

The middle of the frame is extremely sharp and contrasty even at f/1.2. Stopping down to f/2.8 marginally improves contrast, but it is certainly not required. Looking at extreme corners, there is some softness wide open, but by f/2.8, the frame is sharp from center to corner.

A Canadian one-dollar bill, a black triangle, a sharpness test chart, and a LUMIX focus chart are shown in two side-by-side images labeled f/1.2 (left) and f/2.8 (right) for lens comparison.
Corners require some stopping down to achieve maximum sharpness and contrast.

This is particularly impressive as the a7R V’s 60MP sensor is extremely demanding, and the lens could easily deliver results to make the best of that resolution.

Sigma 35mm f/1.2 DG Art II Review: Great Images From A Small Package

A 35mm f/1,2 is not the kind of lens I’d typically think of bringing with me all day, but this new lens from Sigma makes a compelling case for doing just that. I love the look of a moderate wide-angle with shallow depth of field, and the Sigma can truly deliver some unique images. The improvements to the AF performance mean you will be rewarded with more keepers, especially for candid portraits, and the lens feels like a luxury optic. While size and weight are not a major concern with this lens, price might be.

Coming in at $1,550, it is more affordable than Nikon’s offering but considerably more expensive than the recent and very impressive Viltrox 35mm f/1.2.

A man walks past the entrance of a modern building labeled "Drake" at 1500, with bike racks, a scooter, and a motorcycle parked outside on a sunny day.
35mm is a classic street photography focal length for good reason.

Are There Alternatives?

In L-Mount, the only alternative is the previous version from Sigma. This update is the same price, but smaller, lighter, faster, and sharper wide open. Unless you can find a killer deal on the original, version II is the way to go.

In E-Mount, the $1,600 Sony 35mm f/1.4 G Master is the closest first-party competitor. While it is also compact and outstanding optically, it is not that it is two-thirds of a stop slower.

More directly competitive is Viltrox’s excellent, but bulky, 35mm f/1.2 LAB lens. It offers noticeably better corners wide open and is far less expensive. However, it’s 350g heavier, substantially larger, and with a very finicky aperture ring. Sigma’s latest offers a better shooting experience, but the Viltrox is capable of seriously impressive images if you don’t mind dragging it around.

Should You Buy It?

Yes, if you want a 35mm capable of incredible subject isolation in a relatively small package, the Sigma is the best choice out there. Hitting the streets and looking for unique images is a pleasure, not a burden, thanks to Sigma’s latest technology.

