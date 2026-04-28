Jeff Bridges’ WideluxX Revival Costs $4,400 and Ships By the End of 2026

Just a week after SilverBridges shared that photographers were using WideluxX F10 prototypes out in the field, the exciting new 35mm panoramic analog camera is now available to preorder.

The WideluxX F10 has had an incredible journey. Back in September 2024, Oscar-winning actor and passionate photographer Jeff Bridges announced that he and his wife, photographer Susan Bridges, had joined forces with Marwan El Mozayen and Charys Schulder of SilvergrainClassics to form a new company, SilverBridges. This company’s sole ambition was to bring the Widelux camera back to life.

The original Panon Widelux factory burned down more than two decades ago, taking with it the company, its products, and essential repair parts. Jeff Bridges, well known for his love for the Widelux, wanted to revive it and bring the Widelux’s panoramic charms to a new generation of film photographers.

The team immediately got to work, reverse engineering parts, machining new ones, and refining the classic Widelux design for a new era. Their creation, the WideluxX F10, promises the same sweeping panoramic photography as its ancestor and a premium, handcrafted build.

The camera takes 35mm film and uses a moving 26mm f/2.8 built-in lens to sweep the exposure across a 24 x 58mm frame. This means that a 36-shot roll of film will capture approximately 21 panoramas. The camera has three different shutter speeds, 1/15, 1/125, and 1/250s. Its viewing angle is 140 degrees, and focus is fixed from 1.5 meters (five feet) to infinity. The fully mechanical analog panoramic camera weighs about 880 grams (1.9 pounds).

Today, photographers can secure their place in the first production run for $4,400. There are 350 units up for grabs, and WideluxX says the first cameras are expected to ship in about six to eight months. The company estimates that it will take an additional four to six months to complete the initial production run. Each camera is built specifically for the owner, including optional engraved initials and additional customization options, which will be available later in the production process.

While the WideluxX F10’s asking price is certainly high, it is not too far above what used Widelux F8 cameras cost on the secondhand market. The F8 was Panon’s final model, and it remains coveted among photographers. Further, the new WideluxX F10 comes with a two-year warranty, unlike 20-plus-year-old used cameras. At the time of writing, about 15 minutes after preorders opened, nearly 50 units had already been purchased.

Image credits: WideluxX