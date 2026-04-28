Environmental Photo Competition Shows Devastating Impact Humans Can Have on Wildlife

The winners of the 2026 Environmental Photography Award have been announced, and photographer Britta Jaschinski has been presented with the grand prize for her image, Handprint on Sea Turtle, which also won the “Changemakers” category.

The award is organized by the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation. It shortlisted 36 photographs, and includes seven prize-winning images: five category winners — “Changemakers”, “Forests”, “Humanity vs Nature”, “Ocean”, and “Polar Regions” — each receiving a €1,000 ($1,170) cash prize; a Public Award; and a Student’s Choice Award, both receiving a €500 ($585) grant. The Grand Prize is selected from among the five category winners and is supported by a €5,000 ($5,850) grant.

Jaschinski’s winning photo shows the sinister handprint made by a human who should not have been touching a green sea turtle. She was able to capture the photo through her work with wildlife forensics, who are hunting smugglers.

The scene demonstrates a method for securing forensic evidence that can help to catch poachers and animal traffickers. Special fluorescent powder dyes, photographed under ultraviolet light, reveal traces of handprints and fingerprints, blood and other bodily fluids, and gunpowder residues, among others.

“I am deeply grateful to HSH Prince Albert II and his Foundation for bringing us together in support of our precious planet,” says Jaschinski. “It is a true honor to be named Environmental Photographer of the Year 2026, recognized by an esteemed jury among such distinguished work.”

Category Winners and Runners-Up

The photographs shortlisted for the 2026 edition will be exhibited on the Promenade du Larvotto in Monaco from 28 May to 30 July 2026, before touring internationally. As in previous editions, a book featuring all selected images and their accompanying texts will be published by Skira Paris.

The call for entries for next year’s competition will begin on September 1.