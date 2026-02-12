Photographer’s New App Gives Digital Photos a Realistic Analog Appearance

Back in late 2022, PetaPixel wrote about photographer Tom Schucker’s Pieca camera, a 3D-printed Raspberry Pi-powered camera with a Leica M-mount. Schucker is back with yet another awesome photography creation, but this time it’s a photo editing app built around advanced film simulation effects.

Wholegrain is available now and includes a fairly robust suite of editing tools, advanced effects, over 50 film simulations, and custom presets. The full list of simulations is available on Schucker’s website, Tea and Tech Time, but some highlights include Fujifilm Provia, Superia, and Velvia, Kodak Ektachrome and Portra, Rollei IR 400, and much more. While all the film simulations have been specifically tuned for iPhone photos, Schucker notes that they will work on any digital photos, regardless of the camera used.

Each film simulation, along with available creative simulations like bleach bypass, “summer vibes,” and “expired green,” has adjustable parameters that let photographers dial in the perfect look. Users can tweak things like grain size, intensity, and color, for example. There are also halation and bloom tools, each with various control settings. Then there are standard photo editing sliders, such as white balance, shadows, vignette, and more. Once a photographer makes their perfect look, they can save their edits as a recipe in the app.

Schucker notes that Wholegrain’s film grain algorithm and color processing are both custom and, based on the sample images the photographer provided, are also very good. The app lets photographers achieve realistic film grain results.

Vintage is very trendy right now, but there is also a broader push among mobile photographers to capture smartphone images that look less like typical smartphone shots. With typical smartphone image processing and built-in camera apps, photos often look overly digital, unrealistically sharp, and have excessive dynamic range. An app like Wholegrain helps push back against that modern digital “look.” More and more photographers, regardless of the camera they use, are embracing imperfections. That’s what Wholegrain is all about, but now photographers get to control and fine-tune these imperfections.

Wholegrain is available to download now for free. To unlock all features, including all the film simulations and high-resolution exports, users must have the Pro version of the app. The Pro upgrade is $5.99.