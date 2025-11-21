Get Deep Discounts on Lenses for Nearly Every Camera Mount Right Now

Kate Garibaldi

Three camera lenses are displayed side by side against a background of golden, circular bokeh lights. The lenses are of different sizes and brands, each shown at a slight angle to highlight their features.

B&H is starting the holiday season early with deep discounts on top prime and zoom lenses for all major mounts.

Whether you photograph with Sony, Canon, Nikon, Fujifilm, L-Mount, or Micro Four Thirds, now is the perfect time to add a new lens to your kit or upgrade your current gear. From fast primes to professional telephotos and versatile zooms, these limited-time deals offer substantial savings on some of the most popular lenses on the market.

Sony E-mount

The Sony E-mount lens deals offer a wide variety of primes and zooms suitable for portrait, landscape, and general photography. These lenses cover fast apertures for low-light work and feature compact designs for travel and city shooting.

Zeiss Loxia 85mm f/2.4

This 85mm f/2.4 manual-focus prime is compact and designed for portrait work, providing clear subject separation and control over depth of field. Its lightweight build allows for handheld shooting, and the precise focus ring aids in careful composition. Originally $$1,449, it’s now $899, saving $550.

Buy the Zeiss Loxia 85mm f/2.4 new on B&H

A black Sony digital camera with a large Zeiss lens attached, featuring textured grip and visible control dials, positioned at a slight angle on a white background.

Zeiss Loxia 21mm f/2.8

This 21mm f/2.8 ultra-wide prime is designed for landscape and architectural photography, with minimal distortion and excellent edge-to-edge sharpness. Its manual-focus operation provides full control over precise compositions. Originally $1,549, it’s now $1,090, saving $459.

Buy the Zeiss Loxia 21mm f/2.8 new on B&H

Voigtlander Nokton 50mm f/1

A fast 50mm f/1 manual-focus prime offering very shallow depth of field for low-light and portrait work. The robust metal construction provides a solid feel for precise focus control. Originally $1,799, it’s now $1,699, saving $100.

Buy the Voigtlander Nokton 50mm f/1 new on B&H

Voigtlander Macro APO-Lanthar 110mm f/2.5

This 110mm f/2.5 macro prime allows close-up work with minimal chromatic aberration. Manual-focus operation ensures precise composition for macro or portrait photography. Originally $1,099, it’s now $799, saving $300 (27% off).

Buy the Voigtlander Macro APO-Lanthar 110mm f/2.5 new on B&H

Sigma 28mm f/1.4 DG HSM Art

This 28mm f/1.4 wide prime delivers sharp images and low-light performance for street photography and general use. Its optical design helps reduce chromatic aberrations and distortion. Originally $879, it’s now $599, saving $280.

Buy the Sigma 28mm f/1.4 DG HSM Art new on B&H

A Sigma 28mm f/1.4 DG HSM Art lens, shown in close-up from a side angle, highlighting the large front glass element, focus ring, distance scale window, and lens markings.

Zeiss Batis 85mm f/1.8

An 85mm f/1.8 autofocus prime designed for portrait photography, providing smooth subject separation and minimal distortion. The lightweight lens is well-suited for handheld use. Originally $1,249, it’s now $999, saving $250.

Buy the Zeiss Batis 85mm f/1.8 new on B&H

Sony FE 24-70mm f/2.8 G Master

This standard zoom with constant f/2.8 aperture is versatile for portraits, events, and general photography. Its optical construction reduces aberrations and maintains sharpness edge-to-edge. Originally $1,798, it’s now $1,598, saving $200.

Buy the Sony FE 24-70mm f/2.8 G Master new on B&H

A black Sony Alpha 7 mirrorless digital camera with a large G Master lens attached, angled to show its controls and lens details.

Canon RF

Canon’s RF-mount lenses cover a broad range of applications, from ultra-wide angles to telephoto primes, and are suitable for stills and video work. These lenses combine fast apertures with optical stabilization and autofocus where applicable.

Canon RF 100-500mm f/4.5-7.1 L IS USM

This versatile telephoto zoom is ideal for wildlife and sports photography, offering a wide reach in a relatively compact form. Optical stabilization helps capture sharp images at long distances. Originally $3,099, it’s now $2,499, saving $500.

Buy the Canon RF 100-500mm f/4.5-7.1 L IS USM new on B&H

Canon RF 70-200mm f/2.8L IS USM

A compact, professional-grade telephoto zoom with fast f/2.8 aperture for low-light and portrait work. The lens offers excellent image stabilization and sharpness throughout its range. Originally $2,999, it’s now $2,499, saving $500.

Buy the Canon RF 70-200mm f/2.8L IS USM new on B&H

Canon RF 15-35mm f/2.8L IS USM

This ultra-wide zoom is perfect for landscapes and architecture, combining a fast f/2.8 aperture with image stabilization. Its optical design reduces distortions and maintains edge-to-edge sharpness. Originally $2,599, it’s now $2,099, saving $500 (24% off).

Buy the Canon RF 15-35mm f/2.8L IS USM new on B&H

Voigtlander Nokton 50mm f/1 (RF)

A fast f/1 manual-focus prime for low-light and portrait photography, offering shallow depth of field and precise focus control. Metal construction ensures durability. Originally $1,849, it’s now $1,449, saving $400.

Buy the Voigtlander Nokton 50mm f/1 RF new on B&H

Canon RF 135mm f/1.8L IS USM

This medium telephoto prime delivers excellent subject isolation and sharpness, ideal for portrait work. Image stabilization allows handheld shooting even at longer focal lengths. Originally $2,399, it’s now $2,099, saving $300.

Buy the Canon RF 135mm f/1.8L IS USM new on B&H

Canon RF 10-20mm f/4L IS STM

A wide-angle zoom perfect for architecture and interiors, with image stabilization and consistent sharpness. Lightweight and compact for travel or handheld shooting. Originally $2,599, it’s now $2,399, saving $200.

Buy the Canon RF 10-20mm f/4L IS STM new on B&H

Nikon Z

Nikon’s Z-mount lenses include wide-angle, standard, and telephoto options for mirrorless photographers. These lenses feature modern optical designs and fast apertures for professional work.

Nikon Nikkor Z 400mm f/2.8 TC VR S

A professional telephoto prime ideal for wildlife and sports, featuring exceptional optical performance and fast autofocus. Vibration reduction helps maintain sharpness at long distances. Originally $14,696, the lens is now $12,696, saving $2,000 (14% off).

Buy the Nikon Nikkor Z 400mm f/2.8 TC VR S new on B&H

Nikon Nikkor Z 600mm f/4

This 600mm prime offers extreme reach for wildlife and sports photography. Lightweight construction and advanced optics maintain sharpness and color fidelity. Originally $16,196.95, now $14,696.95, saving $1,500.

Buy the Nikon Nikkor Z 600mm f/4 new on B&H

Nikon Nikkor Z 600mm f/6.3

A long telephoto lens for wildlife enthusiasts seeking a lightweight, portable option. Sharpness remains impressive for its class. Originally $5,196.95, now $3,996.95, saving $1,200.

Buy the Nikon Nikkor Z 600mm f/6.3 new on B&H

Nikon Nikkor Z 800mm f/6.3 VR S

This ultra-telephoto lens is designed for extreme reach, making it ideal for distant wildlife and sports photography. Vibration reduction ensures sharp images. Originally $6,996, now $5,996, saving $1,000 (14% off).

Buy the Nikon Nikkor Z 800mm f/6.3 VR S new on B&H

A Nikon digital camera with a large telephoto lens attached, featuring a textured grip, various control buttons, and a lens hood with a gold ring near the front element.

Nikon Nikkor Z 14-24mm f/2.8 S

A fast ultra-wide zoom for landscapes, architecture, and astrophotography. Edge-to-edge sharpness and minimal distortion make it versatile for professional work. Originally $2,696.95, now $2,096.95, saving $600.

Buy the Nikon Nikkor Z 14-24mm f/2.8 S new on B&H

Nikon Nikkor Z 24-70mm f/2.8 S

This standard zoom features a constant f/2.8 aperture for low-light and portrait work. Excellent optical quality ensures sharpness across the frame. Originally $2,546.95, now $1,996.95, saving $550.

Buy the Nikon Nikkor Z 24-70mm f/2.8 S new on B&H

Nikon Nikkor Z 100-400mm f/4.5-5.6 VR S

A versatile telephoto zoom for wildlife and sports photography, providing sharp optics and vibration reduction. Originally $2,946.95, now $2,496.95, saving $450.

Buy the Nikon Nikkor Z 100-400mm f/4.5-5.6 VR S new on B&H

Nikon Nikkor Z 400mm f/4.5 S

A lightweight, professional prime designed for sports and wildlife, offering excellent sharpness and color fidelity. Originally $3,496.95, now $3,046.95, saving $450.

Buy the Nikon Nikkor Z 400mm f/4.5 S new on B&H

Nikon Nikkor Z 135mm f/1.8 S

A medium telephoto prime with a fast f/1.8 aperture, perfect for portraits and subject isolation. Optical performance ensures minimal aberrations. Originally $2,596.95, now $2,196.95, saving $400.

Buy the Nikon Nikkor Z 135mm f/1.8 S new on B&H

Nikon Nikkor Z 35mm f/1.2 S

A fast wide-angle prime ideal for environmental portraits and street photography. Excellent bokeh and edge-to-edge sharpness. Originally $2,996.95, now $2,596.95, saving $400.

Buy the Nikon Nikkor Z 35mm f/1.2 S new on B&H

Voigtlander 35mm f/2 Macro APO-Ultron (Nikon Z)

A precise macro lens offering sharpness and color accuracy for close-up photography. Manual focus allows full control for detailed compositions. Originally $699, now $344, saving $355 (51% off).

Buy the Voigtlander 35mm f/2 Macro APO-Ultron new on B&H

Nikon Nikkor Z 14-30mm f/4 S

A compact wide-angle zoom for landscapes and architecture, with a constant f/4 aperture and minimal distortion. Originally $1,396.95, now $1,096.95, saving $300.

Buy the Nikon Nikkor Z 14-30mm f/4 S new on B&H

Nikon Nikkor Z 28-400mm f/4-8 VR

An all-in-one travel zoom covering wide to super-telephoto focal lengths. Lightweight and versatile for adventure photography. Originally $1,446.95, now $1,146.95, saving $300.

Buy the Nikon Nikkor Z 28-400mm f/4-8 VR new on B&H

L-Mount Lenses

L-Mount photographers can save on Sigma and Panasonic Lumix S primes and zooms, from fast wide primes to versatile telephoto zooms. These lenses cover a wide range of focal lengths and apertures, making them suitable for portraits, landscapes, low-light shooting, and events.

Sigma 50mm f/1.4 DG HSM Art

This high-quality standard prime is ideal for portraits and general photography, offering sharpness and pleasing background separation. Originally $1,049, it’s now $599, saving $450.

Buy the Sigma 50mm f/1.4 DG HSM Art new on B&H

A black Sigma 50mm f/1.4 DG HSM Art camera lens is shown in a side view, featuring a large lens hood, focus ring, and brand markings.

Sigma 14mm f/1.8 DG HSM Art

An ultra-wide prime designed for landscapes and astrophotography, it delivers edge-to-edge sharpness even in low light. Originally $1,599, it’s now $1,199, saving $400 (25% off).

Buy the Sigma 14mm f/1.8 DG HSM Art new on B&H

Samyang 35-150mm f/2-2.8 AF

This versatile zoom spans a broad range of focal lengths, from standard to telephoto, making it great for events and travel photography. Originally $1,399, it’s now $999, saving $400.

Buy the Samyang 35-150mm f/2-2.8 AF new on B&H

Sigma 24mm f/1.4 DG HSM Art

A wide prime for creative photography, it excels in low-light conditions and environmental portraits. Originally $939, it’s now $599, saving $340.

Buy the Sigma 24mm f/1.4 DG HSM Art new on B&H

Panasonic Lumix S Pro 50mm f/1.4

This fast standard prime is perfect for portraits and low-light shooting, providing smooth bokeh and high resolution. Originally $2,497.99, it’s now $2,297.99, saving $200.

Buy the Panasonic Lumix S Pro 50mm f/1.4 new on B&H

Lumix S 24-105mm f/4 Macro OIS

An all-purpose zoom that covers wide to medium telephoto ranges, ideal for landscapes, travel, and close-up shots. Originally $1,397.99, it’s now $1,197.99, saving $200.

Buy the Lumix S 24-105mm f/4 Macro OIS new on B&H

A Panasonic Lumix camera lens with a wide glass front element, various control switches, and detailed text markings including “S 1:4/24-105mm” and “O.I.S. ON/OFF” visible on the lens barrel.

Lumix S Pro 70-200mm f/4 OIS

A telephoto zoom suitable for portraits and events, combining reach with optical image stabilization for sharper results. Originally $1,597.99, it’s now $1,447.99, saving $150.

Buy the Lumix S Pro 70-200mm f/4 OIS new on B&H

Lumix S Pro 24-70mm f/2.8

A professional standard zoom covering wide to short telephoto, suitable for general photography, events, and portraits. Originally $2,147.99, it’s now $1,997.99, saving $150.

Buy the Lumix S Pro 24-70mm f/2.8 new on B&H

Lumix S Pro 16-35mm f/4

Wide-angle zoom ideal for architecture, interiors, and landscape photography, providing consistent sharpness across the frame. Originally $1,647.99, it’s now $1,497.99, saving $150.

Buy the Lumix S Pro 16-35mm f/4 new on B&H

A black Panasonic Lumix S PRO 16-35mm f/4 camera lens with focus and zoom rings, labeled markings, and a red "S" logo, shown against a white background.

Lumix S Pro 70-200mm f/2.8 OIS

A high-performance telephoto zoom that balances speed and image stabilization for sports, wildlife, and portrait work. Originally $2,497.99, it’s now $2,347.99, saving $150.

Buy the Lumix S Pro 70-200mm f/2.8 OIS new on B&H

Fujifilm X Lenses

Fujifilm X shooters can save on telephoto and ultra-fast primes, perfect for wildlife, sports, and portraiture. These lenses promise to deliver high-quality optics and versatile focal lengths for both professional and enthusiast photographers.

XF 150-600mm

This extreme telephoto zoom is designed for wildlife photographers, offering a long reach with consistent image quality. Originally $2,399, it’s now $1,999, saving $400.

Buy the XF 150-600mm new on B&H

A large white professional telephoto camera lens with a black lens hood, tripod mount, and control switches, designed for high-end photography, isolated on a white background.

XF 100-400mm

A telephoto zoom ideal for sports and wildlife, combining flexibility with sharp optics across the zoom range. Originally $2,249, it’s now $1,849, saving $400.

Buy the XF 100-400mm new on B&H

Voigtlander Nokton 35mm f/0.9

Ultra-fast manual-focus prime, equivalent to 50mm on full-frame, excels in low-light and creative applications. Originally $1,499, it’s now $1,199, saving $300.

Buy the Voigtlander Nokton 35mm f/0.9 new on B&H

Tamron 150-500mm

A versatile telephoto zoom for wildlife and sports photography, offering excellent reach at a competitive price. Originally $1,499, it’s now $1,199, saving $300.

Buy the Tamron 150-500mm new on B&H

A black Tamron 150-500mm F/5-6.7 telephoto camera lens with a tripod mount, viewed from the side, showing its control switches and zoom ring.

XF 50-140mm f/2.8 R LM OIS WR

A fast telephoto zoom often considered Fujifilm’s equivalent of a 70-200mm f/2.8, providing stable, sharp images with OIS support. Originally $1,899, it’s now $1,699, saving $200.

Buy the XF 50-140mm f/2.8 R LM OIS WR new on B&H

Micro Four Thirds Lenses

Micro Four Thirds shooters can save on OM System telephotos, versatile all-in-one zooms, and macro lenses. These lenses are lightweight, making them suitable for travel, wildlife, and macro photography.

OM System M.Zuiko 150-600mm

Equivalent to 300-1200mm, this telephoto zoom is ideal for wildlife photography, offering extensive reach in a compact format. Originally $2,999.99, it’s now $2,499.99, saving $500.

Buy the OM System M.Zuiko 150-600mm new on B&H

OM System M.Zuiko 100-400mm

Equivalent to 200-800mm, a versatile telephoto for wildlife, sports, and action photography. Originally $1,699.99, it’s now $1,499.99, saving $500.

Buy the OM System M.Zuiko 100-400mm new on B&H

M.Zuiko 12-200mm f/3.5-6.3

An all-in-one zoom for travel and everyday photography, covering wide to telephoto ranges with convenience. Originally $1,099.99, it’s now $899.99, saving $200.

Buy the OM System M.Zuiko 12-200mm f/3.5-6.3 new on B&H

A close-up of a black OM System 12-200mm camera lens, showing detailed focus and zoom rings, lens markings, and a green-coated front glass element.

OM System M.Zuiko 90mm f/3.5 Macro IS PRO

Dedicated macro lens offering detailed close-ups with image stabilization, ideal for product and nature photography. Originally $1,799.99, it’s now $1,599.99, saving $200.

Buy the OM System M.Zuiko 90mm f/3.5 Macro IS PRO new on B&H

Image credits:

Photographs by Canon, Fujifilm, Nikon, OM System, Panasonic, Samyang, Sigma, Sony, Tamron, Voigtlander, Zeiss. Header photo created using an asset licensed via Depositphotos.

,
, , , , , , , , , ,
PetaPixel articles may include affiliate links; if you buy something through such a link, PetaPixel may earn a commission.
Related Articles
A person holding a Sony camera with a large lens, adjusting settings while wearing a camera strap labeled "Sony α7. Tamron Shuts the Door on Fast Primes: ‘We Are Focused on Our Strengths With Zooms’
Lenses facing upwards on a table Which Lenses Hold Their Value Better, Zooms or Primes?
Dear Camera Companies: Please Make a Fast Lens Between 50mm and 85mm
Sony Adds 16-35mm f/4 OSS to Its Full-Frame E-Mount Lineup, Teases Fast Primes
Discussion