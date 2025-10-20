Sigma Delays AF Cine 28-45mm T2 FF Due to Overwhelming Demand

Sigma’s upcoming highly anticipated AF Cine Line 28-45mm T2 FF lens may, in fact, be too highly anticipated. Sigma has rescheduled the lens’s launch from November 6 to December 4, citing unexpectedly high demand.

“Due to orders exceeding our expectations, production cannot fully meet the demand by the original release date,” Sigma Corporation says. “To ensure a stable supply, we have decided to adjust the release schedule accordingly.”

“We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this may cause to our customers and partners, and we greatly appreciate your understanding and patience,” the company continues.

The Sigma AF Cine Line 28-45mm T2 FF has been a long time coming. Sigma first said it was going to make a cinema lens based on the excellent Sigma 28-45mm f/1.8 DG DN Art lens in early August 2024, just two months after the Sigma 28-45mm f/1.8 Art arrived. The following month, Sigma offered its first look at the lens, showing its cinema-specific design, including a focus ring with distance indicators, smooth aperture control ring, and cinema-standard controls.

Then, last month, Sigma revealed a revised design featuring the company’s new branding and typeface and said that the lens would arrive in November.

When the Sigma AF Cine Line 28-45mm T2 FF arrives in December, it will be Sigma’s first-ever autofocus-equipped cinema lens. The company notes that while based on the 28-45mm f/1.8 DG DN Art, the new cinema version features “completely redesigned electrical and mechanical parts,” ensuring the the focus and aperture drive are well-suited to demanding professional video applications. Specifically, the lens features Sigma’s high-response linear actuator (HLA) technology.

The lens also has revised manual focusing performance. The focus ring has a fixed rotation ring with hard stops at either extreme, which will make focus pulls repeatable and precise.

The Sigma AF Cine 28-45mm T2 FF lens has been a long time coming and videographers will need to wait just a little bit longer than expected to get their hands on the lens. However, there’s reason to be optimistic that it will be a very good lens. It will be available on December 4 for Sony E-mount and L-Mount for $3,399.

Image credits: Sigma