The Sigma AF Cine 28-105mm T3 FF Lens Is Finally Coming on April 16

Sigma has finally revealed pricing and availability for the 28-105mm T3 FF lens that it announced last year.

The Sigma 28-105mm T3 FF was first announced last June as the second in the company’s line of cinema autofocus zoom lenses that are based on optical formulas originally created for stills-focused photographers. The first was the 28-45mm T2 FF which shipped last November.

The Sigma 28-105mm T3 FF is based on the optical formula of the Sigma 28-105mm F2.8 DG DN Art lens from 2024 but has been rebuilt to accomodate the needs of filmmakers. It should, therefore, offer basically the same image quality performance as the original lens it was based on.

“This is an autofocus-compatible lens with a body designed for full operability as a cinema lens,” Sigma explains. “It comes equipped with a limited-rotation ring for intuitive manual focus capability fit for video production, and near-silent autofocus operation. The adopted 0.8M pitch gears are fully compatible with video production setups that utilize gear systems and demand follow focus. Each ring features external indicators for seamless manual operation, and the aperture ring is supported by smooth, clickless movement.”

Sigma also says this lens has an advanced optical design for outstanding image rendering, professional-grade mechanical design and operability, and an autofocus system with excellent tracking capability and near-silent operation. It measures 157.9 millimeters (6.3 inches) long and has a 95mm front filter diameter.

When PetaPixel had a brief hands-on time with the lens at last year’s Cine Gear show, the manual focus operation of the lens did not seem to be at all inhibited by the fact that it has an autofocus system.

Historically, focus-by-wire lens systems have been miserable manual focus lenses, especially when viewed through the lens of a cinematographer (pun intended). However, in the last year that has changed as both Sigma and Fujifilm (via its GF 32-90mm T3.5) have seemingly cracked the code, providing a manual experience that gives feedback to a focus puller that is indistinguishable from a mechanically coupled lens.

The Sigma AF Cine 28-105mm T3 FF is scheduled to become available on April 16, 2026 for $3,399.

Image credits: Sigma