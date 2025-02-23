Sigma Doubles Down On its Rich Japanese Heritage With New Branding and Art Project Initiative

Alongside a pair of new lenses and the “radically simple” BF camera, the 63-year-old Sigma Corporation unveiled a new visual identity and art projects initiative.

Sigma’s branding change comprises a striking new “Sigma” wordmark and symbol. The new symbol, based on the Greek letter Σ, is a contemporary update of the symbol Sigma has used since 1961. The company says the logo reflects the guiding idea behind all its products: “Every single product is the sum of the technology, experience, passion, and expertise of everyone involved in its creation.”

Sigma’s new visual identity will gradually be introduced across its products, packaging, website, and social media.

“Since Sigma’s founding in [September] 1961, we have continued to innovate and push the standards of optical engineering out of a deep respect for the creative ways photographers and filmmakers engage with the world,” Sigma explains. “With our new visual identity, we refocus on the essence of our manufacturing philosophy and communicate our desire to provide outstanding products and services to our customers.”

Alongside the eye-catching new wordmark and logo, Sigma will place expanded emphasis on its Japanese craftsmanship. Every Sigma camera, lens, and other product is made at Sigma’s factory in Aizu, and its supply chain is concentrated in the Tōhoku in the northeastern portion of Honshu, the largest Japanese island.

Sigma believes its continued efforts to keep “everything local” have created unique craftsmanship and technology, so it wants to communicate that better to press partners and photographers. Moving forward, Sigma will make a deservedly bigger deal that its products are “Made in Aizu, Japan.” As more Japanese companies move different parts of their production out of Japan, Sigma aims to reinforce that it has not left.

Sigma’s relatively new headquarters in Kanagawa, Japan has attracted significant attention for its striking, modern design. The company’s headquarters is a stylish love letter to photography as an art form. The company aims to better support art through its new Art Project initiative, in which Sigma will work closely with artists to produce and share impactful new work.

The first artists Sigma is working with are Norwegian conceptual fashion photographer Sølve Sundsbø and fashion and portrait photographer Julia Hetta.