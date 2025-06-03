The 28-105mm T3 Will Join the 28-45mm T2 as Sigma’s First AF Cine Line Lenses

Sigma has announced a new lens family, the Sigma AF Cine Line, along with its first two members: the previously revealed Sigma 28-45mm T2 FF and the Sigma 28-105mm T3 FF.

These new autofocus-equipped cinema lenses are specialized cinema versions of a pair of recent Sigma zoom lenses, whereas the Aizu Prime Line cinema lens family Sigma also announced today is built from the ground up exclusively for filmmaking. However, that does not mean that there aren’t new aspects to Sigma’s pair of new AF Cine Line lenses. Sigma’s first AF-compatible Cine Lens series promises to bring innovation to the film production landscape, featuring high-precision autofocus with excellent tracking performance and an ergonomic design for demanding professional video production.

The Sigma 28-45mm T2 FF and 28-105mm T3 FF lenses incorporate the designs of Sigma’s acclaimed Art series still lenses, the Sigma 28-45mm f/1.8 DG DN Art and 28-105mm f/2.8 DG DN Art zoom lenses released last year. Both of these Art lenses made the top three in the “best zoom lens” category of the 2024 PetaPixel Awards.

Filmmakers should expect the same great performance from the new video-oriented versions, including high resolution, pleasing bokeh, and consistent rendering during focusing and zooming. Sigma promises that both lenses deliver excellent sharpness, beautiful bokeh, and minimal flare and ghosting regardless of the focal length or focus position.

Concerning focusing, the lenses feature a linear motor high-response linear actuator (HLA), which Sigma says ensures accurate focus when filming fast-paced action sequences. While many cinema lenses, like the Aizu Prime Line, are manual focus lenses, filmmakers working in photojournalism, documentary filmmaking, and sports can benefit from responsive autofocus performance.

Of course, for those who want complete focusing control, that is also an option. It is PetaPixel‘s understanding that the new AF Cine Line lenses feature a dual autofocus system that combines the HLA and a separate helicoid focusing system for manual focus. The precise mechanism by which this works is unknown, but PetaPixel is working to learn more.

The Sigma AF Cine Line lenses feature cinema-style mechanics and operability, including limited-rotation focus rings, industry-standard 0.8M pitch gears, and clickless aperture control rings. Both lenses also feature unified 95mm front diameters and are roughly the same length. The 28-45mm T2 FF is 151.3 millimeters (six inches) long, while the 28-105mm T3 FF is 157.9 millimeters (6.3 inches) long. Both lens’s final weights are still being finalized.

Pricing and Availability

The Sigma 28-45mm T2 FF lens is expected to arrive in November for an undisclosed price, while the 28-105mm T3 FF lens is scheduled to launch in Spring 2026. Both lenses will be available in L-Mount and Sony E-mount versions, with their lengths and weights varying slightly depending on the selected mount.

Image credits: Sigma