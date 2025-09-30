DxO FilmPack 8 Takes Your Favorite Photos Back Through Time

French photography software company DxO has announced FilmPack 8, the latest version of its premier film emulation software. The updated app introduces Time Warp mode, an interactive way to explore the rich history of photography, along with new film rendering options.

Taking Digital Photos On a 200-Year Journey Through Photography’s Analog Past

In 2023, DxO introduced FilmPack 7, which features a “Time Machine” mode that allows users to explore famous photographs by iconic artists and learn more about each film stock used. Time Machine mode now features 17 more historical images and their related renderings. Further, in FilmPack 8, a new Time Warp mode further celebrates photography’s rich analog history.

Time Warp includes a new “Time Travel” slider inside FilmPack 8, which lets photographers take one of their favorite photos through all of film’s most iconic stocks and cameras in its 200-year history. Photographers can discover how their picture would have looked had it been captured using the same materials and chemicals as Nicephore Niepce and Louis Daguerre used in the early 1800s, with the same 35mm film stocks as famous 20th-century photographers used, and more.

“With each move of the slider, photographers can apply period-authentic looks that include film grain, color shifts, and realistic degradation — all based on the film types that defined each era,” DxO explains. “It’s an intuitive way to bring historical storytelling into the editing process.”

Photographers can fine-tune the visible age of their images with a new “Ageify” slider as well.

New Film Renderings and Effects

DxO FilmPack 8 adds 15 new analog films to its emulation catalog, including CineStill 800T, Harman Phoenix 200, Lady Grey B&W 120 ISO 400, and Kodak TMAX Pro 3200, which brings its total number of film rendering and effects choices to 153. Photographers can mix and match renderings and adjust the strength of each effect. DxO claims that FilmPack 8 features the “most comprehensive library of faithfully reproduced analog styles ever assembled.”

The updated app also includes analog-inspired effects, including textures, frames, and light leaks. These have been re-rendered at high resolution, ensuring that they look good when applied to modern high-megapixel RAW image files.

Adobe Photoshop Integration

The new update also changes how photographers use FilmPack. FilmPack 8 is now fully integrated with Adobe Photoshop. This means that photographers can access the app’s full suite of film renderings as a palette inside Photoshop and can apply DxO’s film looks to layers or flatted images without switching software. As in prior versions, FilmPack 8 remains fully compatible with Adobe Lightroom Classic.

Scanning Tools and More

FilmPack 8 isn’t just for editing digital photos; it can also be used to work more effectively with home-scanned film. Photographers can invert the tonal values of color or black-and-white negatives with a single click inside FilmPack 8, and the software includes access to 10 dedicated Tone Curve presets designed to address common color shifts and density issues.

The app also includes digital camera renderings, not just film ones. There are four new renderings inspired by popular Fujifilm and Sony digital cameras, as well as their respective color science.

“DxO FilmPack 8 continues our mission to unite photographic history with modern digital creativity,” explains Jean-Marc Alexia, VP Product Strategy at DxO. “By allowing photographers to navigate time visually and apply faithfully recreated film looks inside their favorite editing tools, we’re giving them new ways to create with authenticity and emotion.”

DxO FilmPack 8 Pricing and Availability

DxO FilmPack 8 is available now from DxO for $149.99 for new users. Photographers with FilmPack 7 can upgrade to FilmPack 8 for $89.99. A 30-day free trial is also available to download from DxO’s website.

Image credits: DxO