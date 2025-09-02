Nikon’s Second Tariff-Induced Price Hike Hits Z Mirrorless Cameras Hard

When Nikon raised its prices in June because of U.S. tariff policy, Nikon’s mirrorless Z series cameras escaped essentially unscathed. Unfortunately, with Nikon’s second price adjustment, cameras have taken a big hit.

As DPReview notes in its coverage, many popular Nikon Z-series mirrorless cameras are significantly more expensive now than they were last month, especially when considering that numerous Nikon rebates for its mirrorless products also just expired.

The Nikon Z8 and Z9 have the largest monetary price hikes of Nikon’s cameras, which makes sense given that they are the company’s most expensive mirrorless models to date. The Nikon Z8’s list price has gone from just under $4,000 to $4,300, a 7.5% increase. The Nikon Z9, which launched in 2021 for $5,500, is now about $5,900, a 7.3% hike.

The company’s less expensive models have increased more on a percentage basis, but less in pure dollar terms. For example, the Nikon Z5 II, which now costs $1,850, was previously $1,700. This is a nearly 9% increase. The Nikon Z7 II‘s price increased by almost as much, going from $2,300 to $2,500.

The Z6 III, which launched at $2,500, is up to $2,700, an 8% hike. Notably, the Z6 III was recently subject to a wallet-friendly $500 instant rebate, which expired alongside this new price increase, effectively resulting in a $700 hike. The Z6 III is not the only camera that had an expiring rebate coincide with the revised prices, though.

Other models like the Zf, Zfc, and Z50 II are now between 10% and 11% pricier than before.

As for Nikon’s lenses, which were heavily impacted by Nikon’s initial price adjustment in June, the situation is not quite so dramatic this time around. Prices have gone up by $50 to a few hundred dollars in most cases, corresponding to price increases of 3% to 7% across the board.

As Nikon Rumors notes, there are still some Nikon cameras and lenses with active instant savings at American retailers, although they are mostly DSLR cameras and F-mount lenses. However, there are some Z Series exceptions, including the original Nikon Z50 and, notably, a Z6 III kit with the 24-120mm f/4 S lens.

Image credits: Nikon. Header photo created using an asset licensed via Depositphotos.