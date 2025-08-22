Nikon Forced to Again Increase Camera and Lens Prices in the US

Nikon will raise its prices again on September 1st in the United States in response to tariffs.

Nikon joins Fujifilm in announcing another upcoming price increase because of tariffs. And although Nikon is not providing a 30-day heads-up for photographers like it did in May, the company is still giving photographers a chance to prepare for tariffs, whether that means purchasing a new camera or lens slightly ahead of schedule or just adjusting their future budget.

“At Nikon, we remain committed to providing the highest quality imaging products and value to our customers. As we continue to navigate the impact of tariffs, a further price adjustment will take effect September 1, 2025. We are closely monitoring tariff developments and the evolving market conditions and are taking every possible step to minimize the impact on our community. We wish to thank our customers for their understanding. Customers with order inquiries should contact their authorized retailer for support,” Nikon said in a statement concerning the upcoming price increase.

When Nikon increased its prices in June, it did so by about 10% across the board, which made sense given that the tariff rate on many countries, including Japan, was 10% at the time. Given that the “massive” trade agreement between the United States and Japan includes a 15% tariff rate, it is reasonable to expect the upcoming pricing change to reflect that slightly higher rate.

However, in the case of the September 1st price increase, there is another wrinkle to consider. Many Nikon cameras and lenses are currently on sale thanks to an ongoing end-of-summer savings event. Many cameras, like the Z6 III and Z8, to name just a couple, currently have a $300 instant savings in effect. Various lenses have discounts, too, like the 14-24mm f/2.8 S ($450 off), the 70-200mm f/2.8 VR S ($400 off), and the 135mm f/1.8 S Plena ($150 off), to name just a few. According to some retailers, this promotion is slated to end on August 31, 2025, which could mean the effective price hike on September 1st is significant, at least for select Nikon cameras and lenses.

Then, of course, there is the fact that the tariff rate on products imported from some countries, like China, Thailand, and Vietnam, is higher than 15%. Many Nikon products are not manufactured in Japan, so certain models may incur a higher price hike than others. Nikon did not share a detailed breakdown, so it’s impossible to say at this point.

In any event, although tariffs are bad news for photographers, it is at least nice when companies give customers a heads-up about impending price increases.

