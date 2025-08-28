The Broncolor Stelos 800 L Strobe Uses Universal V-Mount Batteries

Broncolor has announced the Stelos 800 L, a high-end, battery-powered, location monobloc strobe that packs 800Ws of power and supports high speed sync.

The Stelos 800 L has a pretty high asking price of €3,107 (about $3,633), but given what it’s offering, it actually competes well against the Profoto alternative, the B3. Profoto’s version costs $4,600 and maxes out at 750Ws, making the Broncolor alternative cheaper, more powerful, and — thanks to the use of an open-standard battery system — more versatile.

The Broncolor Stelos 800 L is designed and manufactured in Switzerland and is made for professionals who need portability, speed, and control, the company says. The Stelos 800 L is also the most compact in Broncolor’s line of monobloc strobes. The Stelos 800 L supports Broncolor RFS 2 and 3 radio transmitters (which are available for Canon, Nikon, and Sony cameras), the bronControl app (via built-in WiFi), and bronAPI for custom integration.

The new strobe features a bright LCD screen with two display modes (minimalist and full control view) and is operated via two buttons and a pushable dial. Broncolor notes that it was designed to work with an app but not require it, as it can be fully operated simply through the integrated screen.

It also has an adjustable flash color temperature, a feature that is uncommon in battery strobes and is typically reserved for very high-end power pack systems, Broncolor says. The company did not provide further details on the color temperatures that are supported, but the head also includes a 25W LED modeling lamp that offers variable color temperature between 2,700 and 6,500 Kelvin. Flash duration isn’t mentioned, but the Stelos 800 L does support high-speed sync.

Broncolor chose to use the universal V-mount battery system for its Stelos, allowing both first-party or third-party batteries to work. This is a highly unusual design choice for a strobe manufacturer (proprietary batteries are easily the norm) and can substantially reduce the cost of operating the strobe since V-mount batteries are common and often quite affordable. With Broncolor’s included battery, photographers can expect 220 full-power flashes per 70-minute charge.

“This open battery system is particularly attractive to rental houses, where total cost of ownership is paramount, as it allows for efficient inventory management and compatibility across gear,” Broncolor says. “Other users also benefit by reducing both operational costs and the environmental impact associated with proprietary lithium battery systems – thanks to the versatility and longevity of the universal V-mount platform.”

The Stelos can also be charged while in use via USB-C and is compatible with a variety of laptop chargers as well as the included 140-watt charger.

The Broncolor Stelos 800 L, which uses a bayonet mount for modifiers, will be available starting in September for €3,107.

Image credits: Broncolor