TTArtisan’s $199 AF 75mm f/2 Portrait Prime Comes to Fujifilm X Mount

Jeremy Gray

A black camera lens with “AF 75/2” printed on it, featuring a focus ring and an aperture ring with marked f-stops, shown against a plain white background.

TTArtisan is bringing its AF 75mm f/2 portrait prime lens to Fujifilm X mount, providing Fujifilm X Series camera owners a new 112.5mm equivalent portrait prime lens.

The TTArtisan AF 75mm f/2 was initially announced last September for Sony E and Nikon Z-mount cameras, and then arrived on L-Mount this March.

While designed for full-frame cameras, the all-metal AF 75mm f/2 lens is not especially heavy or large. The lens weighs just 326 grams (11.5 ounces) in X mount and is just 74 millimeters (2.9 inches) long. The lens has a 62mm front filter thread and includes a dedicated aperture control ring.

Four camera lenses are displayed side by side, labeled as FE-mount (328g), L-mount (329g), Z-mount (340g), and X-mount (326g). Each lens shows an aperture ring and the label "AF 75/1.2.

A hand holds up a camera lens against a clear blue sky, showcasing the back and side of the lens with visible markings and a lens hood attached.

As for optics, the lens has 10 elements arranged across seven groups and a nine-bladed aperture diaphragm. The lens has an extra-low dispersion element and four high-index elements.

TTArtisan emphasizes that its 75mm f/2 prime lens is ideal for portraits. The 75mm focal length is quite unusual, although a few more have popped up in recent years, including the TTArtisan offering. Just two weeks ago, 7Artisans announced a 75mm f/1.4 manual-focus lens for full-frame mirrorless cameras, although it is not available in X mount yet.

“The 75mm focal length is often regarded as the gold standard for portrait photography, perfectly capturing the proportions and details of the subject. Whether for close-ups or full-body shots, this focal length captures the subject’s natural beauty,” TTArtisan explains.

Although with the APS-C crop factor of Fujifilm X cameras, the 75mm f/2 should still be good for close-up portraits. The lens can focus as close as 0.75 meters (2.5 feet). The autofocus lens features a “silent” STM and lead screw stepper motor to deliver “fast, quiet, and accurate autofocus performance.” The lens supports eye, animal, and vehicle detection features on compatible Fujifilm X series cameras.

A young woman with long dark hair and pearl earrings gazes downward against a soft blue background, with gentle lighting highlighting her face.

A young woman with wavy hair in a braid, wearing a straw hat with a patterned ribbon and a white blouse, gently holds wildflowers while gazing thoughtfully at a bouquet of small white daisies in a sunlit outdoor setting.

A young woman with braided hair and a straw hat smiles warmly while surrounded by yellow flowers in an outdoor garden. The background is green and softly blurred.

The TTArtisan AF 75mm f/2 lens is not the first option for X mount photographers. It joins the excellent Viltrox 75mm f/1.2 AF lens, which is $580, and the Samyang AF 75mm f/1.8 lens, currently on sale for $399. For video users, there is also the Sirui Night Walker 75mm T1.2 for $319 and the Sirui 75mm f/1.8 1.33x Anamorphic for $294.

A camera and a separate lens sit on a round wooden table by a window, with a blurred city street and buildings visible outside in the background.

Pricing and Availability

The TTArtisan AF 75mm f/2 lens is shipping now for Fujifilm X mount for $199. The lens ships with a detachable metal lens hood, and it includes a USB-C port for firmware upgrades.

Image credits: TTArtisan

