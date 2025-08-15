TTArtisan’s $199 AF 75mm f/2 Portrait Prime Comes to Fujifilm X Mount

TTArtisan is bringing its AF 75mm f/2 portrait prime lens to Fujifilm X mount, providing Fujifilm X Series camera owners a new 112.5mm equivalent portrait prime lens.

The TTArtisan AF 75mm f/2 was initially announced last September for Sony E and Nikon Z-mount cameras, and then arrived on L-Mount this March.

While designed for full-frame cameras, the all-metal AF 75mm f/2 lens is not especially heavy or large. The lens weighs just 326 grams (11.5 ounces) in X mount and is just 74 millimeters (2.9 inches) long. The lens has a 62mm front filter thread and includes a dedicated aperture control ring.

As for optics, the lens has 10 elements arranged across seven groups and a nine-bladed aperture diaphragm. The lens has an extra-low dispersion element and four high-index elements.

TTArtisan emphasizes that its 75mm f/2 prime lens is ideal for portraits. The 75mm focal length is quite unusual, although a few more have popped up in recent years, including the TTArtisan offering. Just two weeks ago, 7Artisans announced a 75mm f/1.4 manual-focus lens for full-frame mirrorless cameras, although it is not available in X mount yet.

“The 75mm focal length is often regarded as the gold standard for portrait photography, perfectly capturing the proportions and details of the subject. Whether for close-ups or full-body shots, this focal length captures the subject’s natural beauty,” TTArtisan explains.

Although with the APS-C crop factor of Fujifilm X cameras, the 75mm f/2 should still be good for close-up portraits. The lens can focus as close as 0.75 meters (2.5 feet). The autofocus lens features a “silent” STM and lead screw stepper motor to deliver “fast, quiet, and accurate autofocus performance.” The lens supports eye, animal, and vehicle detection features on compatible Fujifilm X series cameras.

The TTArtisan AF 75mm f/2 lens is not the first option for X mount photographers. It joins the excellent Viltrox 75mm f/1.2 AF lens, which is $580, and the Samyang AF 75mm f/1.8 lens, currently on sale for $399. For video users, there is also the Sirui Night Walker 75mm T1.2 for $319 and the Sirui 75mm f/1.8 1.33x Anamorphic for $294.

Pricing and Availability

The TTArtisan AF 75mm f/2 lens is shipping now for Fujifilm X mount for $199. The lens ships with a detachable metal lens hood, and it includes a USB-C port for firmware upgrades.

Image credits: TTArtisan