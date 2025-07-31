7Artisans’ Unusual 75mm f/1.4 Portrait Prime Is Just $189

Chinese lens manufacturer 7Artisans unveiled the 75mm f/1.4 portrait prime lens for full-frame mirrorless cameras.

The new 7Artisans 75mm f/1.4 lens is available in E, L, RF, and Z mounts, and is a fully manual lens, meaning photographers control both focus and aperture.

7Artisans says that the 75mm f/1.4 offers a compelling blend of the portability of a 50mm f/1.4 prime with the longer focal length of an 85mm f/1.4 lens. The new 75mm f/1.4 lens weighs just 408 grams (14.4 ounces) and is 77 millimeters (3.03 inches) long. The lens features a metal barrel and metal control rings.

While obviously a lens like the Sony FE 85mm f/1.4 GM II has some distinct advantages, including lightning-quick autofocus and class-leading optical performance, it is 107 millimeters (4.2 inches) long and weighs 642 grams (22.6 ounces). And the Sony FE 85mm f/1.4 GM II is a remarkably compact and lightweight 85mm f/1.4 lens.

The 7Artisans 75mm f/1.4 lens features just six lens elements arranged across as many groups. These lenses sit in front of a 13-bladed aperture diaphragm. 7Artisans promises “dreamy bokeh,” which, given the 75mm focal length, will be more pronounced than a 50mm f/1.4 lens, all else equal.

There are very few 75mm f/1.4 lenses on the market, and none are available natively for full-frame mirrorless cameras. The Thypoch Simera 75mm f/1.4 released earlier this year is a fantastic and compact lens, but it only comes in Leica M mount, so it must be adapted for full-frame mirrorless cameras. The $849 lens is even lighter than the new 7Artisans 75mm f/1.4 lens, too, tipping the scales at just 372 grams (13.1 ounces) without an adapter.

And of course, there’s the legendary Leica Summilux 75mm f/1.4 lens, which is no longer in production, having been replaced by the $15,615 Noctilux-M 75mm f/1.25 ASPH. Leica also has the relatively more affordable APO-Summicron-M 75mm f/2 ASPH, which is a measly $5,240.

Leica also makes a 75mm f/2 prime lens for L-Mount, the APO-Summicron-SL 75mm f/2 ASPH. This lens was introduced in 2018 alongside the APO-Summicron-SL 90mm f/2 ASPH.

Perhaps the oddest 75mm prime of all is the TTArtisan 75mm f/1.5 “Swirly Bokeh” lens for M42 mount. The lens embraces Biotar-like bokeh and is easily adapted to modern mirrorless cameras.

TTArtisan’s 75mm f/2 lens is much more traditional. The compact $200 lens has autofocus and comes in E, L, and Z mount.

All that is to say that 75mm lenses for full-frame cameras are unusual, and 75mm f/1.4 ones are even rarer still.

Pricing and Availability

7Artisans’ new 75mm f/1.4 lens is the most affordable of them all, too. The lens is available now for E, L, RF, and Z mounts for just $189.

Image credits: 7Artisans