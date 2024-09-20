TTArtisan’s Latest is a 75mm f/2 AF Lens for Nikon and Sony Cameras

Jaron Schneider

Top view of a digital camera on a wooden surface. The camera has a large attached lens with "AF 75/2" marked on it. Various control dials, buttons, and labels like "SteadyShot INSIDE" and "4K" are visible on the camera's body.

TTArtsian announced a new 75mm f/2 autofocus lens for Nikon Z and Sony E-mount cameras, saying the focal length is “often regarded as the gold standard for portrait photography.”

While 85mm and 135mm fans might disagree, TTArtisan says its 75mm f/2 is capable of perfectly capturing a subject’s proportions and details and can be applied to both full-body or close-up portrait shots.

The lens has an optical structure of 10 elements arranged into seven groups, including one extra-low dispersion (ED) element located in the middle of the arrangement and four high refractive index elements — two on each side of the ED element. The lens features an aperture range of f/2 through f/16 via a nine-bladed diaphragm and has a front filter thread that measures 62mm.

A hand holding up a camera lens against a clear blue sky background. The person's arm is extended, showcasing the lens prominently. The lens is black with a textured grip surface.

The lens, which has an angle of view of 32 degrees, weighs between 328 and 340 grams, depending on the mount selection, and measures either 74mm long (for Sony E-mount cameras) or 76mm long (on Nikon Z-mount cameras). The TTArtisan 75mm f/2 doesn’t feature any external switches or buttons, so swapping between manual and autofocus will need to be done via the attached camera’s menu. What the lens does have is an aperture dial that is, presumably, clicked. The company doesn’t specify but given the lack of a click and de-click switch, its focus on photography and not video performance hints at maintaining physical stops.

A Sony Alpha camera with a large lens is placed on a concrete surface outdoors, with blurred greenery and skyscrapers in the background. The camera's dials and controls are visible on the top, and the lens is prominently displayed in the foreground.

Focus is driven by what TTArtisan describes as a lead-screw stepping motor. The lens also has a USB-C input port on the rear lens cap, which — when connected to the lens — allows it to be updated with firmware when connected to a computer.

A transparent diagram of a camera lens revealing its internal components. Visible elements include circuit boards, connectors, and electronic contacts, demonstrating the intricate connectivity inside the lens. The outer structure of the lens is shown in a semi-transparent manner.

Most lenses that offer USB-C connectivity do so via a plug on the camera, but TTArtisan’s approach (which isn’t unique to this lens but PetaPixel isn’t aware of any other lens maker that applies a similar technique) means that the body of the lens can be free of the port which can be a point of moisture and dust ingress. The connection is made via the electronic contacts on the lens mount and TTArtisan says that this design was chosen because improves the aesthetics of the lens.

A person with dark hair wearing glasses and a light-colored dress stands on a paved path holding a plush duck toy. The path is bordered by grass and a red and white railing. The sky is blue with a few clouds.

A person with long hair is lying on their stomach on grass, holding a small branch with leaves in one hand and propping their chin up with the other. They are wearing a green outfit and have a serene expression. The background features blurred greenery.

The TTArtisan AF 75mm f/2 full-frame autofocus lens is available for Nikon Z and Sony E mounts starting today for $178.

Image credits: TTArtisan

