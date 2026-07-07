iPhone 16 Falls Into the Sea, Films Fish and Its Own Rescue

A woman on holiday in Greece has handed Apple a remarkable advertisement after her iPhone 16 Pro fell into the sea for 11 minutes and kept recording until it was fished out by a diver.

Liel Farhat says that the device is unharmed after its underwater escapade and she has since edited the video it shot into a viral Instagram video.

“We were on a trip with friends in Athens, and while sailing, we stopped by the beach to jump into the water,” Farhat tells Israeli news website Mako. “I put down my phone to take a picture, it slipped into a net on the yacht, and from there it fell into the water.”

Sem dúvidas, esse vídeo é o marketing perfeito para Apple pic.twitter.com/mY5Dg0gyjo — mellromao (@mellromao) July 5, 2026

Farhat says the skipper wasn’t willing to search for her iPhone 16. “I had already lost hope,” she says. “But my friend’s husband, who learned to dive about 20 years ago, agreed to look for it. He dived and saw it thanks to the light the video made.”

The iPhone 16 Pro is classified as water-resistant, not waterproof. It has an IP68 rating; IP stands for Ingress Protection, while the 6 means the device is fully dustproof and the 8 means it is protected against water immersion of up to 1.5 meters (5 feet).

However, that water immersion rating is for freshwater, not the seawater that Farhat dropped her iPhone 16 into off the coast of Athens.

“The device fell to a depth of about four meters, and when I received the phone, I saw that it was not damaged at all. I just took a towel, dried it, and that’s it — it worked,” Farhat adds.

Her video has received 13.5 million views and 3.7 million likes since it was published three days ago. Many Instagram users commented on how good the quality of the video is and left amusing screenshots of the fish it captured.

In 2023, a man captured some similarly fascinating footage by (intentionally) dropping a GoPro into the ocean off the coast of Florida. And in 2024, an iPhone survived falling 16,000 feet out of an Alaska Airlines plane when part of the aircraft disintegrated shortly after takeoff.

Image credits: Via @LyalFarhat