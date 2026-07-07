The World’s Best Aerial Photos Honored in International Competition

Matt Growcoot
Three vertical panels: left shows two dolphins swimming in turquoise water; center shows the Golden Gate Bridge from above with mountains in the background; right shows an overhead view of a colorful, crowded festive table.
Left to right: Dylan de Haas, Marcin Zajac, and Azim Khan Ronnie.

The winners of the second International Aerial Photographer of the Year have been revealed, and Azim Khan Ronnie from Bangladesh has been crowned champion.

Fighting off 1,587 entries from across the world, Ronnie won Photographer of the Year, which is based on a portfolio submission of at least four images.

Aerial view of a rowing team in a narrow boat on calm, turquoise water, with oars creating small ripples, surrounded by mist or fog.
An aerial view of a rowing team gliding through the pristine waters of Lake Zurich in Switzerland. | Photo by Azim Khan Ronnie
Aerial view of a small red and blue boat with two people on a dark body of water, surrounded by hundreds of white birds in flight, creating a dynamic, swirling pattern around the boat.
For a few months of the year, a large number of Siberian seagulls migrate to various parts of India. One of them is Yamuna Ghat in Delhi. The birds start coming in here in November and move out in mid-March. The activity continues all morning. | Photo by Azim Khan Ronnie

“I use a combination of mirrorless cameras, action cameras, drones and professional lighting equipment that gives me the flexibility to work across photojournalism, documentary, sports, wildlife, and aerial photography,” says Ronnie.

“For aerial photography, I use the DJI Mavic 4 Pro and DJI Mavic 3 Classic, allowing me to create images that reveal scale, patterns and perspectives impossible to capture from the ground. I always shoot exclusively in raw to capture the maximum amount of image data, giving me greater flexibility during post-processing while preserving image quality.”

For editing, Ronnie says he tries to enhance rather than manipulate. “I use Adobe Photoshop for all of my post-production work,” he adds. “My workflow typically includes RAW processing, exposure and white balance adjustments, contrast and tonal corrections, colour refinement, sharpening, noise reduction and selective local adjustments.”

Aerial view of many people in colorful clothing picking red chilies on a bright red field, each with a basket beside them, creating a striking pattern across the scene.
Thousands of bright red chilli peppers are harvested in the hot sun before being sorted ready to be delivered to spice companies in the Sariakandi, Bogura, Bangladesh. More than 2,000 people work in almost 100 chilli farms in Bogura. | Photo by Azim Khan Ronnie
A vibrant overhead view of a large group of people sitting in rows, each surrounded by glowing candles, creating a colorful and festive atmosphere during a traditional celebration or festival.
Hindu devotees gather in Dhaka for Rakher Upobash, fasting and praying with incense and oil lamps to honour Baba Lokenath. Thousands seek blessings for health and protection, recalling the 18th century saint’s life of asceticism and spiritual devotion. | Photo by Azim Khan Ronnie
A person holding a yellow umbrella crosses the center of an empty intersection with bold white crosswalk lines, seen from above on a wet, dark road.
Photographer Chin Leong Teo from Singapore came second overall.
Aerial view of a lush rooftop garden with a swimming pool, palm trees, lounge chairs, and colorful umbrellas, situated above a busy multi-lane road with moving cars.
Chin Leong

Of all the entries, the top 101 photographs were picked by the three judges: Tom Hegen, Isabella Tabacchi, and Joanna Steidle. PetaPixel has selected some of the best.

A herd of horses, seen from above, moves through swirling dust clouds as a lone rider on horseback guides them forward, with sunlight filtering through the haze.
At sunset in Cappadocia, Yilki horses surge across the dusty plateau. Raised by villagers and released to roam free, they embody resilience and tradition, moving like a river of fire beneath the fading Anatolian sky. | Photo by Kah-Wai Lin
A stunning aerial view of a coastal landscape with a large, circular rainbow (glory) surrounding an island in the distance, under dramatic skies with clouds and blue water below.
‘While shooting the amazing seas off the north eastern coast of Sardinia I was suddenly caught in a rainshower at sunset and magic happened in front my disbelieving eyes.’ | Photo by Paolo Lazzarotti
View of the Golden Gate Bridge at sunset, framed by a rust-colored rectangular window, with the ocean and hills in the background.
The Golden Gate Bridge framed by its own iconic steel and suspension cables, overlooking the San Francisco Bay at dawn. | Photo by Marcin Zajac
A large crowd of people, many with bodies painted in ash or white, gather around and on top of a white vehicle during a cultural or religious event. One person stands on the vehicle, raising their arms.
Titled ‘The World’s Largest Gathering,’ this photo appears to be from the Hindu pilgrimage Kumbh Mela | Photo by Savadmon Avalachamveetil
Aerial view of a crowded riverside at night, with dozens of boats packed closely together in the water and a large gathering of people illuminated by warm lights along the shore.
‘Each night in Varanasi several thousand people gather to attend the Ganga Aarti, an ancient ceremony.’ | Photo by Thibault Gerbaldi
A vivid rainbow arches over a rugged, mossy landscape with a conical mountain near the coast, surrounded by winding roads, blue water, and dramatic clouds in Iceland.
In this aerial panorama of Iceland, a gentle rainbow arcs across the sky, casting soft hues over dark slopes and deep-blue waters. A lone road winds toward distant shores in perfect, breathless harmony. | Photo by Abhijeet Sawant
Aerial view of a solitary volcano with its peak glowing in warm sunlight, casting a long triangular shadow across dark, barren terrain at sunrise or sunset.
View of Cono de Arita at sunset, Puna de Atacama, Argentina. The perfectly shaped volcanic cone casts a long, geometric shadow across the vast salt flat, as warm light reveals its radial textures and the stark solitude of the high-altitude desert. | Photo by Daniel Vine
Aerial view of a dense cityscape with high-rise buildings and a river running through; rays of sunlight break through dramatic clouds, illuminating parts of the city. The image is in black and white.
Taiwan bathed in dramatic light. | Photo by Max Horng
A polar bear stands on a small, melting ice floe surrounded by scattered ice chunks floating in dark blue water, viewed from above.
A polar bear balances on the edge of an iceberg in East Greenland, using the height to scan the sea ice and test the wind. | Photo by Rhiannon Lawler
A lone oryx walks across orange sand dunes, leaving a trail of hoofprints and casting a long shadow in the sunlight.
Taken from a helicopter in the Namib Desert, Namibia. It was late afternoon and sunset was beautiful, illuminating dunes with golden colour and amazing shadow lines. This single oryx was walking on the dunes with its shadow and footprints. | Photo by Zhengze Xu
Aerial view of a white horse rolling on its back in a dusty patch of ground, creating a cloud of dust around its body. The surrounding area is a mix of dirt and sparse grass.
I was riding in North East Italy and catching some stills of a wonderful white horse, when suddenly he rolled over to scratch his back, raising the dust. | Photo by Fabio Pappalettera
A large shark swims close behind a sea turtle in clear turquoise water, creating ripples and splashes on the ocean surface.
Ningaloo Reef, Western Australia. A tiger shark carries a Green Turtle in its jaws, revealing a rarely witnessed moment of predation. Predator and prey meet at the surface, exposing the raw tension and ecological reality that sustains ocean balance. | Photo by Dylan De Haas
Aerial view of two dolphins swimming together in clear, turquoise water, with sunlight creating wavy patterns on the sandy ocean floor below.
Dolphins in the Bahamas. | Photo by Dylan De Haas
Aerial view of a large herd of reindeer migrating across a snowy landscape, closely packed together and leaving a winding path through the snow.
Sami reindeer migration. | Photo by Michiko Kimura
A dramatic desert landscape at sunset, featuring a pointed butte illuminated by golden sunlight, with ridged, barren terrain in the foreground and distant mountains under a cloudy sky.
Sunset light over Southern Utah’s iconic Butte. | Photo by Kevin Nyun
Aerial view of multiple high-rise buildings engulfed in flames at night, with firefighters spraying water and thick smoke billowing into the sky. Emergency vehicles and lights are visible on the ground below.
A deadly fire in Hong Kong. | Photo by Yau Tat Hui

To see all of the winners — and to purchase an ebook of the contest — head to the International Aerial Photographer of the Year website.

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