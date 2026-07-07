The World’s Best Aerial Photos Honored in International Competition

The winners of the second International Aerial Photographer of the Year have been revealed, and Azim Khan Ronnie from Bangladesh has been crowned champion.

Fighting off 1,587 entries from across the world, Ronnie won Photographer of the Year, which is based on a portfolio submission of at least four images.

“I use a combination of mirrorless cameras, action cameras, drones and professional lighting equipment that gives me the flexibility to work across photojournalism, documentary, sports, wildlife, and aerial photography,” says Ronnie.

“For aerial photography, I use the DJI Mavic 4 Pro and DJI Mavic 3 Classic, allowing me to create images that reveal scale, patterns and perspectives impossible to capture from the ground. I always shoot exclusively in raw to capture the maximum amount of image data, giving me greater flexibility during post-processing while preserving image quality.”

For editing, Ronnie says he tries to enhance rather than manipulate. “I use Adobe Photoshop for all of my post-production work,” he adds. “My workflow typically includes RAW processing, exposure and white balance adjustments, contrast and tonal corrections, colour refinement, sharpening, noise reduction and selective local adjustments.”

Of all the entries, the top 101 photographs were picked by the three judges: Tom Hegen, Isabella Tabacchi, and Joanna Steidle. PetaPixel has selected some of the best.

To see all of the winners — and to purchase an ebook of the contest — head to the International Aerial Photographer of the Year website.