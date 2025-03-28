TTArtisan Brings Its $200 75mm f/2 AF Prime to L-Mount

Kate Garibaldi

A camera lens is displayed on an orange surface with a lens cap and hood. The text reads "TTARTISAN AF 75mm F2 Lens" against an orange background with a large illuminated letter "L" on the left side.

TTArtisan’s AF 75mm f/2 portrait prime lens, previously available only for E-mount and Z-mount, now comes in an L-Mount version. It is TTArtisan’s first autofocus lens for L-Mount cameras.

TTArtisan, hailing from Shenzhen, China, was established in 2019. Since then, it has hit the ground running with an impressive list of affordable lenses for APS-C and full-frame cameras.

As reported by PetaPixel, TTArtisan released its 75mm f/2 autofocus lens for Nikon Z and Sony E-mount cameras last fall.

A black DSLR camera with a large lens is shown resting on its side. The background features a soft, defocused bokeh effect with warm circular light patterns, creating an artistic and visually appealing contrast to the camera's sleek design.

A black digital SLR camera with a large lens marked "50mm f/0.95." The camera body has a textured grip and the model name "S1 RII" is visible. The camera is positioned against a light gray background with soft shadows.

A compact silver and black digital camera with a textured grip and large lens sits on a dark surface. The camera features various dials and buttons on the top and a prominent viewfinder.

A camera body without a lens is next to a detached camera lens, lens cap, and lens hood on a dark surface. The lens is marked with "50" and "1.1" for its focal length and aperture.

Poised for portrait photographers, the 75mm f/2 lens includes many features suitable for a full frame prime walkabout lens. Despite its all-metal construction, the lens is lightweight, at only 11.6 ounces (329 grams). Its closest focusing distance is 0.75 meters (2.5 feet) with an angle of view of 32 degrees. When it comes to filters, the 75 mm f/2 lens takes a 62mm one.

The 75mm lens’s optical design includes 10 elements in seven groups. With one extra-low dispersion element and four high index elements to reduce chromatic aberration and improve image quality, the lens’s optical structure promises excellent sharpness and resolution.

A close-up of a woman’s face looking down, wearing pearl earrings, with soft lighting highlighting her features. Below, a comparison of high index and extra low dispersion (ED) lenses is shown with diagrammatic lens examples.

Three black camera lenses on a beige background, labeled as AF 75/2. Weights are displayed below: 328 grams for FE-mount, 329 grams for L-mount, and 340 grams for Z-mount.

Left side: Graph showing MTF (Modulation Transfer Function) curves for different focal lengths and apertures. Right side: Lens diagram with high index and extra-low dispersion elements highlighted in various shades.

Autofocus is controlled by a lead screw stepping motor, a design that provides fast, quiet, and accurate focusing. Also, although third-party, TTArtisan describes that the mounts fully support eye, animal, and vehicle detection AF for precise focus regardless of subject.

As is becoming popular among lenses nowadays, the aperture ring includes a click functionality for a tactile feel. Another popular feature in lenses the past few years, the 75mm f/2 includes a USB-C plug for firmware updates. However, unlike most, the plug is designed in the rear lens cap, for cleaner lens aesthetics.

A person holds a camera lens in one hand and connects a USB cable to it, resting on a laptop keyboard. The setting appears to be a workspace with a wooden surface.

As noted in PetaPixel’s previous article on the Nikon Z and Sony E-mount version of this lens, those clean aesthetics also exclude “external switches or buttons, so swapping between manual and autofocus will need to be done via the attached camera’s menu.”

A person with braided hair and a straw hat smiles warmly while sitting in a field of yellow flowers. The background is green and softly blurred, enhancing the cheerful and serene atmosphere.

A woman in a plaid shirt holds a bouquet of orange and white flowers wrapped in newspaper. She stands outdoors, smiling, with her hand on her head. The background is softly blurred, highlighting a bright, sunny day.

A young woman with long braided hair and a straw hat adorned with a polka dot band is gazing thoughtfully at a cluster of small white flowers. She is wearing a white blouse and is bathed in soft, warm sunlight.

Pricing and Availability

L-Mount photographers now have a surprising number of 75mm prime lenses to choose from, including the Meyer-Optik-Gorlitz Primoplan 75mm f/1.9 II ($999), the Leica APO-Summicron-SL 75mm f/2 ASPH. ($5,395), and the Kipon Iberit 75mm f/2.4 ($823). Of these, the TTArtisan AF 75mm f/2 is by far the most affordable.

Buy the TTArtisan AF 75mm f/2 new on Amazon.comBuy the TTArtisan AF 75mm f/2 used on KEH.com

TTArtisan’s AF 75mm f/2 L-mount lens is available for $200, although the E-mount and Z-mount versions are sometimes found for even less, around $170.

Image credits: TTArtisan

Discussion