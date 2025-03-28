TTArtisan Brings Its $200 75mm f/2 AF Prime to L-Mount

TTArtisan’s AF 75mm f/2 portrait prime lens, previously available only for E-mount and Z-mount, now comes in an L-Mount version. It is TTArtisan’s first autofocus lens for L-Mount cameras.

TTArtisan, hailing from Shenzhen, China, was established in 2019. Since then, it has hit the ground running with an impressive list of affordable lenses for APS-C and full-frame cameras.

As reported by PetaPixel, TTArtisan released its 75mm f/2 autofocus lens for Nikon Z and Sony E-mount cameras last fall.

Poised for portrait photographers, the 75mm f/2 lens includes many features suitable for a full frame prime walkabout lens. Despite its all-metal construction, the lens is lightweight, at only 11.6 ounces (329 grams). Its closest focusing distance is 0.75 meters (2.5 feet) with an angle of view of 32 degrees. When it comes to filters, the 75 mm f/2 lens takes a 62mm one.

The 75mm lens’s optical design includes 10 elements in seven groups. With one extra-low dispersion element and four high index elements to reduce chromatic aberration and improve image quality, the lens’s optical structure promises excellent sharpness and resolution.

Autofocus is controlled by a lead screw stepping motor, a design that provides fast, quiet, and accurate focusing. Also, although third-party, TTArtisan describes that the mounts fully support eye, animal, and vehicle detection AF for precise focus regardless of subject.

As is becoming popular among lenses nowadays, the aperture ring includes a click functionality for a tactile feel. Another popular feature in lenses the past few years, the 75mm f/2 includes a USB-C plug for firmware updates. However, unlike most, the plug is designed in the rear lens cap, for cleaner lens aesthetics.

As noted in PetaPixel’s previous article on the Nikon Z and Sony E-mount version of this lens, those clean aesthetics also exclude “external switches or buttons, so swapping between manual and autofocus will need to be done via the attached camera’s menu.”

Pricing and Availability

L-Mount photographers now have a surprising number of 75mm prime lenses to choose from, including the Meyer-Optik-Gorlitz Primoplan 75mm f/1.9 II ($999), the Leica APO-Summicron-SL 75mm f/2 ASPH. ($5,395), and the Kipon Iberit 75mm f/2.4 ($823). Of these, the TTArtisan AF 75mm f/2 is by far the most affordable.

TTArtisan’s AF 75mm f/2 L-mount lens is available for $200, although the E-mount and Z-mount versions are sometimes found for even less, around $170.

Image credits: TTArtisan