Sony Shocks with RX1R III, Plus… What Happened to Gap Primes? | The PetaPixel Podcast

Surprise! Today, Sony dropped the announcement of the RX1R III right before the PetaPixel Podcast team was scheduled to record, so we are coming to you with an early episode this week to talk about what we think of the new premium compact camera.

There is a lot to discuss about the RX1R III from the massive hiatus Sony took from the line (nearly a decade) to the high asking price ($5,100), but that’s not all the team discusses this week.

PetaPixel News Editor Jeremy Gray joins to go through it all as well as lead a discussion on gap primes: what happened to them? While photographers are hit with a deluge of 35mm, 50mm, and 85mm primes at varying apertures and prices, lenses like the 28mm, 30mm, 40mm, 75mm, 90mm, 105mm, and 135mm are left to essentially wither. That ain’t right! The four discuss where manufacturers are lacking the most, what lenses they would like to see next, and why giving slower and more compact lenses in these ranges makes for better photography.

In This Episode: