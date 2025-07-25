Sony RX1R III Pre-Orders Are Strong Despite High Asking Price

The online discourse surrounding the Sony RX1R III has been up and down. When Sony surprise announced it 10 days ago, the Internet’s immediate response was jubilant. But then, not long after, the asking price of $5,100 sank in. The whiplash was hard and fast, leading many to believe it wasn’t going to sell well. That doesn’t appear to be the case at all.

To quickly summarize, the RX1R III is the latest iteration of a premium compact camera line Sony had not touched in nearly a decade. Compared to its predecessor, the Mark III adds a new-and-improved 61-megapixel image sensor and faster image processor, a faster AI-powered autofocus system, a larger and better battery, and a revised design with an EVF that no longer pops up along with a touchscreen (that no longer tilts).

In multiple regions, the Sony RX1R III pre-order popularity appears to be high — at least above average. Starting in Japan, where manufacturers are obligated to tell consumers if there is a possible disruption to shipping schedules, Sony has said that the camera is more popular than the number of cameras it allocated for the region.

“We began accepting orders for the RX1R III (DSC-RX1RM3) full-frame compact camera with integrated lens and related accessories on Wednesday, July 23, 2025. We have received many more orders than we expected, so it may take some time for your products to be delivered,” Sony says, translated from Japanese. “We are currently doing our best to meet your requests as much as possible, so we ask that you please wait a little longer.”

Japan tends to get fewer cameras than regions like North America or Europe, so it runs out of its allocation much more quickly. That said, PetaPixel has learned that it is not only Japan that is experiencing a high volume of demand. Demand didn’t exceed expectations in one region, PetaPixel understands, but it is strong and remains so. In another region, pre-orders aren’t at the levels expected from, say, a Fujifilm camera release, but they are high, and there is a backlog of demand.

Comparing any camera release to a Fujifilm camera launch isn’t necessarily even fair, either, since Fujifilm’s recent hot streak is unprecedented. Just having Fujifilm in the conversation as a metric of success goes to show that the RX1R III is a popular camera.

All of this is to say that the concern over asking price from voices online isn’t necessarily in line with those who are actually buying cameras. Pre-orders for the Sony RX1R III opened earlier this week, and retailers in North America expect to ship the camera starting July 31.

PetaPixel‘s review is slated to arrive on Monday, July 28.

Image credits: Sony