The Heavily-Criticized Fujifilm X half Is a Smashing Success

While many hardcore photographers have scoffed at the Fujifilm X half, customers have had a very different reaction. The X half was the best-selling camera at Map Camera, one of Japan’s largest photography retailers.

As reported by Digicame Info, the compact X half digital camera, which sports a relatively small 18-megapixel Type 1 image sensor, cute design, built-in 32mm f/2.8 equivalent lens, and an analog camera-inspired user experience, arrived to the Japanese sales charts in style in June, taking the top spot, despite launching on June 26. The camera made the most of its four-day window in June.

While the X half has not necessarily been a critical darling so far, with seasoned photography industry experts knocking the camera for its relatively bad image quality and tiny sensor, that has not stopped it from being a highly sought-after digital camera. Even though it was the best-selling new model at Map Camera, the retailer says it couldn’t fulfill its orders, so expect it to hang around the sales charts as supply continues to trickle in.

Another Fujifilm camera that has occasionally been criticized by hardcore photographers, perhaps in part because of its popularity, the X100VI, was Map Camera’s second-best-selling new camera last month. It’s certainly good news that photographers can at least finally get their hands on the X100VI more regularly, although it remains sold out at many retailers, nearly a year and a half after its announcement.

The good news for Fujifilm doesn’t stop there, either, as the company’s popular X-M5 interchangeable lens camera rounded out the top three in the sales chart, followed by the Nikon Z5 II, Ricoh GR IIIx, Nikon Z50 II, Sony a7C II, Fujifilm X-T5, Canon R6 II, and the standard Ricoh GR III.

It’s interesting to see both Ricoh GR III models in the top 10, especially with the Ricoh GR IV just around the corner. Map Camera says the GR III would have been even higher on the list had the retailer received more cameras to meet demand.

The retailer also notes that despite not cracking the top 10, the Panasonic Lumix S1 II has proven popular with customers. The camera, released on June 19, finished 12th. Had it launched earlier in June, it may have made the cut.

As for used cameras, the five best-selling models in June were the Nikon Zf, Nikon Zfc, Ricoh GR III, Nikon Z50 II, and Nikon Z50.

The complete list for both best-selling new and used cameras, plus analysis, is available on Map Camera’s website.

Image credits: Erin Thomson for PetaPixel